On Saturday, February 6, 2027, Abians in 184 wards and 4,062 polling units will decide one question: Does Governor Alex Otti deserve another four years, or is it time to try someone new, writes Boniface Okoro

With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) publishing its final list, Abia State is heading into its most consequential governorship election in years, and the battle lines are now formally drawn.

Fifteen candidates will contest the election. Fourteen are men. Only one is a woman. They are: AAC – Doris Uzumma Umezurike; ADC – Kalu Kalu Agu; ADP – Ikechukwu George Nwachukwu; APC – Eric Chinemuechueya Opah; APGA – Ijioma Uchechukwu Charles; APM – Umunnah Victor Jireh; APP – Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma; LP – Alex Chioma Otti, the incumbent governor; NDC – Ogah Iroetugo Ndubuisi; NDP – Leo Onyekwere; NNPP – Anthony Kelechi Apugo; NRM – Jerry Jerry; PDP – Anosike Kelechi; SDP – Obasi Uba Ekeagbara; and ZLP – Onukwue Prince Chibunna.

What makes 2027 different is not just the number of candidates. It is the atmosphere. Coalitions are forming and collapsing. Old enemies are declaring support for each other at the presidential level while fighting bitterly at the state level. Defections, endorsements, and support groups – from women coalitions to youth movements – have become as important as manifestos. Money, incumbency, federal alignment, and the Abia Charter of Equity are all in play at once.

Otti: The Man to Beat and the Man With Everything to Prove

In Abia, no incumbent governor has ever lost re-election. That piece of history now stands as Alex Otti’s first shield as he seeks a second term. But history alone does not win elections. Performance does. And on that score, Otti enters the race as the clear favourite – with a record his opponents struggle to dismiss and vulnerabilities they are determined to exploit.

His campaign theme says it all: “From Rescue to Consolidation.” It is a claim built on visible change: road construction and rehabilitation covering 800 to 1,000 kilometres; rebuilding and equipping of over 200 primary health centres; free education to JSS3; over 9,000 teachers and 5,000 health workers recruited; salaries and pensions paid on or before the 28th of every month; arrears cleared; debt reportedly cut by about 70 percent.

For civil servants who once went months without pay, for pensioners who once protested for their entitlements, for traders in Ariaria who now move goods on motorable roads, this is not propaganda. It is personal.

That is why endorsements have followed – traditional rulers, ALGON, market associations, transport unions, manufacturers, and even PDP and APC chieftains crossing lines to back him. That is why Abia’s ranking as the third fastest-improving state in the 2026 Philips Consulting State Performance Momentum Index, and best-performing South-East state in primary healthcare, matters. It gives him validation.

And then there is the opposition itself: divided. Fourteen challengers splitting the anti-Otti vote. APC, PDP and ADC have not united behind one man. In that arithmetic, Otti does not need to be loved by everyone. He just needs to be preferred to a fractured field.

Above all, there is the narrative that has become his most potent weapon: “Never return to Egypt.” For many voters, especially youths, civil servants and pensioners, 2023 was liberation from 24 years of PDP misrule. To vote Otti out, in that telling, is to vote back to unpaid salaries and decay.

Yet the man to beat is also the man with cracks in his armour. The first is the intra-party leadership squabble – the Otti and Julius Abure factions – still in court. It is the biggest threat to his re-election. If the case eventually goes against him, he could be swept off the race. Otherwise, he stays, cool.

The second is cost. Opponents accuse him of inflated contracts – Port Harcourt Road at N36 billion, Ossah Road at N8.1 billion – and of not disclosing project costs publicly. Otti’s camp dismisses this as the grumbling of those who lost access to the treasury. But the question The third is labour. Critics say over 20,000 workers were sacked early in his tenure, permanent secretaries retired, local government structures dissolved. The NBS put Abia unemployment at 18.7 percent in 2023, up from 1.01 percent in 2022. Some workers also complain they earn less than the new minimum wage. For a governor celebrated for paying salaries, that is an uncomfortable counter-story.

The fourth is geography. Opposition claims development is concentrated in Aba and Umuahia while many rural roads remain neglected. Rural infrastructure, unemployment and insecurity, they say, remain unresolved.

The fifth is style. Critics accuse Otti of running government from his Nvosi country home, concentrating power, sidelining stakeholders, and not carrying all zones along and handling and politics of gratuity arrears payment. . The “one-man government” charge may be exaggerated, but it feeds elite resentment. Many worked for him in 2023 are threatening to turn the tide against him in 2027. Other old elite are also mobilising against him. There is also zoning pressure from Abia North, which has produced only one governor in 24 years.

And hovering over all of it is Abuja. The APC will argue Abia must align with President Tinubu’s federal government to attract more projects. Otti, in LP, will be painted as opposition to the centre, despite his pragmatic, non-confrontational stance.

If 2027 is a referendum on performance, Otti wins comfortably. If it becomes about party machinery, federal power, zoning and inclusion, it becomes a fight. For now, he remains the favourite. But in Abia politics, favourites have learnt never to relax.

Anosike: The New Face of Abia PDP

If politics in Abia were judged on paper alone, Dr. Kelechi Anosike would be a formidable candidate. PhD in Property Law. LL.M in Petroleum Law from Dundee. International commercial solicitor. Author. Former President of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, UK. Polished, articulate, policy-driven. The sort of man who shines in a debate – and who has challenged Governor Otti to one.

But Abia politics is not judged on paper. It is judged on party, on memory, and on money. And on those three, Anosike carries both his greatest strength and his heaviest burden.

His strength is the PDP itself. For 24 years, from 1999 to 2023, the PDP ruled Abia. It still claims structure in all 184 wards and 4,062 polling units – ward executives, elders, old mobilisers who know how to win rural elections in a way Labour Party, essentially Otti’s personal movement, and the factionalised APC, do not. Anosike himself boasts: “PDP is the strongest, most structured party in Abia.”

His second strength is that he is not part of the PDP that ruined Abia. He has never held public office in the state. Never been in government. He argues: “Those who killed Abia in 24 years have left PDP. They are now in APC, Labour, ADC and NDC.” It allows him to claim the structure without carrying the baggage. A new PDP. A new mindset. A new focus. A welfarist mindset.

And that welfarism is his message: People first, Abia Always. Operation Feed Abia. N90,000 minimum wage, rising to N100,000 – against Otti’s N70,000 which he says workers don’t fully receive. Pension Plus – settle gratuities in the first 100 days. Recall 15,000 sacked workers. End daily multiple taxation of barrow pushers and akara sellers. A traders’ microfinance bank – collateral-free, interest-free loans for women, youth and artisans.

He promises “infrastructure with a human face” – and it is landing with specific groups. The All Farmers Association, 40,000 farmers, has adopted him as sole candidate. The Artisans Welfare Cooperative, 20,000 members, has followed. Presidents-General of Ikwuano, Ibeku, Ohuhu, traditional rulers from Ohuhu and Item, Ndoki Development Union, Ukwa East, have endorsed him.

His home base helps. He is from Umukabia Okpuala, Ohuhu, Umuahia North. Ohuhu has never produced a governor since Dr. M.I. Okpara. The clan has owned his project. His incursion into the guber race has left the incumbent administration in the state jittery as he seems determined to spring a surprise with his Welfarist governance philosophy.

Yet for every strength, there is a shadow. The first is the PDP logo itself. For many Abians, PDP equals 24 years of unpaid salaries, unpaid pensions, bad roads, Aba decay. Otti’s campaign needs only one line: “Do you want to return to Egypt?” Many voters who suffered under PDP may not trust a PDP return, no matter how new the candidate.

The second is recognition. Before May 2026, most Abians outside Ohuhu had never heard of him. He won the PDP primary with 16,543 votes, beating John Okiyi Kalu and Olugu Kalu Ugba, but he is still introducing himself.

The third is division. PDP is still factionalised. Rival factions, and aggrieved aspirants like John Okiyi Kalu who called his emergence a “rude shock”, may not work for him.

The fourth is zoning. Both Anosike and Otti are from Abia Central. He cannot use zoning against Otti. If he wins, Abia Central would hold power for 12 years, blocking Abia North’s turn. That makes Abia North votes – which he needs – harder to get.

The fifth is funding and credibility. PDP’s old financiers are now in APC or LP, and opponents ask where the money will come from for a N90,000 wage, recall of 15,000 workers, and settlement of all pensions in 100 days and perceived by timing.

But if PDP unites fully, the anti-Otti vote consolidates around him instead of splitting with APC, and civil servants, farmers and artisans turn out massively, he may emerge victorious.

Opah: The Businessman Who Wants to Buy into Government House

Eric Opah is the man the APC hopes can beat Alex Otti – by out-positioning him. Opah, the APC candidate, did not emerge from the familiar Abia political trenches. He emerged, suddenly, in 2025-2026, as a businessman with money, a platform, and a message: Abia must align with the centre. That message is his strongest card.

In a state that has often prided itself on opposition politics, Opah argues that being in opposition to Abuja has cost Abia federal projects, appointments and attention. With President Bola Tinubu in power and the APC controlling the federal government, he tells voters, Abia cannot afford to remain an island. Align, and the gates open. Stay outside, and the state keeps begging. It is a simple, seductive argument – and for some voters tired of fighting the centre, it resonates.

His second card is his platform itself. The APC, for all its unpopularity in the South-East, remains the party of federal might: federal agencies, federal patronage, federal security architecture, and a national structure that Labour Party in Abia cannot match. If the APC in Abia can unite, Opah will go into February 6 with ward structures, money, and logistics that Otti simply does not have at party level.

His third card is his personal story. Opah presents himself not as a career politician, but as a businessman, a job creator, a manager who understands investment, industry, and the private sector. In a state where Aba’s traders want industrial parks, where Ukwa wants its oil wealth to work for it, where youths want jobs not handouts, that pitch – competence over politics – has appeal. He has promised boldly: a world-class hospital in months, 70% of Ukwa funds to Ukwa, industrial parks, massive youth employment. To his supporters, this is vision. To his critics, it is over-promising.

And that is where his problems begin. The first is the shadow hanging over his candidacy, whispered even in APC circles: “The worst thing that happened in Abia is Benjamin Kalu’s inability to contest.” Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, is the APC’s most formidable figure in Abia – popular, structured, battle-tested. Many believe that if Kalu had been on the ballot, the race would have been a real contest. That Opah is not Kalu is a wound the campaign has not healed. He is seen by some as a placeholder, not a powerhouse.

The second is newness. Critics call him a “Lagos/Abuja candidate” – a man whose business base is outside Abia, whose campaign is driven more by sponsored media than organic grassroots mobilisation. In Abia’s ward politics, where people vote for the man they have eaten with, that matters.

The third is zoning. Opah is from the same Ngwa bloc as Otti and Anosike, and the same zone that has dominated Abia politics for years. He cannot claim the “Abia North turn” argument. He is, in effect, fighting Otti on Otti’s own turf, without Otti’s record.

The fourth is his party’s national baggage. In parts of the South-East, the APC is still viewed as an “outsider” party, associated with hardship, insecurity and economic pain at federal level. The “federal might” argument can backfire. Voters may punish the APC for prevailing national economic hardship, even if the candidate himself had nothing to do with them.

The fifth is credibility of promises. A world-class hospital in months? 70% of Ukwa funds to Ukwa? Opponents ask: how will he fund them without borrowing heavily? How does private-sector experience translate to managing a civil service, security, and 17 local governments? Business is not government, they say – and Abia is not a company.

If the election becomes about alignment, structure and federal power, Opah has a chance. If it remains a referendum on Otti’s performance, he has a mountain to climb.

Agu: The Northern Voice in a Central Fight

In a race dominated by three men from Abia Central, Kalu Kalu Agu stands alone – geographically, at least. The ADC candidate, 53, from Ohafia, is the only major candidate from Abia North. His running mate, Alozie Ogadinma Darlington, is 35. Otti is from Isiala Ngwa South, Opah from Isiala Ngwa North, Anosike from Umuahia North. All Central. Abia North has produced only one governor – Orji Uzor Kalu, 1999 to 2007 – in 26 years.

If zoning becomes the election, Agu is its natural beneficiary. That is his strongest card. And in many ways, his only structural one.

His second card is the ADC brand itself. Nationally, ADC is now the opposition coalition platform, backed by Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi and others. In Abia, it presents itself as the clean alternative. For youths and Obidients who feel let down by Labour Party, that protest appeal is real.

His third card is boldness. Agu has been the most combative opposition voice on national television. On Arise TV’s Morning Show on October 2, 2026, he challenged Otti: “Show one project in Ohafia and I will quit the race.” He claimed Ohafia received over N16 billion in three and a half years with no visible project, that Ohafia has had no electricity for close to 10 years, that Abia received over N1.8 trillion with no functional hospital. He promised N150,000 living wage, two Ohafia roads to Cross River in 100 days, and ranching reform to end the herder crisis in 100 days. That gave him attention.

But attention is not structure. And that is where Agu’s candidacy unravels. First, ADC has virtually no ward structure in Abia. No governor, no senator, no House member, no local government chairman. Elections in Abia are won in 4,062 polling units.

Second, he is unknown; there is almost no verifiable public record of Agu’s business, wealth, philanthropy or public service before 2026. Voters ask: “Who is Kalu Kalu Agu? What has he done?”

Third, his signature claim backfired. In May 2026, Otti commissioned the 22.5km Abiriba-Ohafia Highway, renamed Chief Otisi Kalu Road. The state also published other interventions in Ohafia. By saying “not one project,” Agu looked either uninformed or misleading. His N1.8 trillion and N16 billion figures remain unsubstantiated, and his N150,000 wage is seen as unrealistic – Abia’s internally generated revenue cannot sustain it without massive borrowing, analysts say.

Fourth, vote-splitting. His natural voters – anti-Otti youths in Abia North – are also courted by Anosike and Opah. If he splits that vote, he helps Otti win with a plurality. Finally, he has secured no major backing from major stakholders like traditional institutions, market associations, labour or religious leaders.

Observers are optimistic that if he wins Ohafia convincingly, performs respectably in Arochukwu and Bende, polls 5 to 10% statewide, he would have established ADC as the fourth party in Abia for 2031. His value is as the voice of Abia North marginalisation – and as a builder of ADC for the future.

Ogah: The Obi Shadow Over Abia

Chief Etugo Ndubuisi Ogah does not need to introduce his surname in Abia. His elder brother, Dr. Uche Ogah, former Minister of State for Mines and Steel, nearly became governor in 2016 through the courts. That name gets Etugo media coverage other small-party candidates can only dream of.

But in 2027, Etugo, 53, from Onuaku, Uturu in Isuikwuato, is running on a different platform – the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) – and for a different reason. NDC is Peter Obi’s new party for 2027. Obi is its presidential candidate. That is Ogah’s biggest asset, and his biggest gamble.

In 2023, Obi won Abia overwhelmingly, and his wave contributed greatly in carrying Alex Otti to power in Labour Party. Ogah is betting that wave will return – this time in NDC colours. He campaigns openly on it: “I am optimistic of Obi’s victory in 2027.” His message – “production, not consumption” – is deliberately borrowed from Obi’s philosophy. If Abia voters vote NDC straight down the ballot – President plus Governor – Ogah benefits automatically.

He is not a paper candidate. Founder of Etugo Oil International and co-founder of Masters Energy Oil & Gas, with over 25 ventures and a claimed asset base above N110 billion, plus a 30,000MT tank farm in Warri and a 10,000BPD modular refinery in the works, he can self-fund and speak as a businessman: “I will make sure our citizens have jobs.”

His campaign is one word: industrialise. Turn Aba into the “Guangzhou of Africa” – a production and export hub. Revive moribund industries. Cut cost of governance to the barest minimum. “Funds belong to Abians, not any individual,” he says.

He was an Otti supporter in 2023, now turned critic – which gives his attacks weight. He is the only candidate consistently asking: Why did Port Harcourt Road cost N36 billion? What happened to N113 billion earmarked for education? That “show us the receipts” line appeals to voters who admire Otti’s projects but worry about cost.

Yet his weaknesses are fatal for 2027. First, NDC has no structure in Abia. Brand new, formed in 2025-2026, with no ward executives, no LG chairmen, no House members. Ogah himself admitted: “We need to work hard to establish the party in every community.” You cannot build a party and win a governorship in seven months.

Second, the Obi wave may not transfer. Many Obidients in Abia will vote Obi for President (NDC) and Otti for Governor (LP) – split ticket. They will not automatically abandon Otti for Ogah.

Third, his own brother, Uche, is a staunch supporter of Governor Otti. So, voters ask, if his elder brother supports Otti, why vote Etugo?

Fourth, Abia North is split. He, ADC’s Agu from Ohafia, and the APC’s Benjamin Kalu network in Bende and Orji Uzor Kalu camp are all chasing the same North vote. Split four ways, none wins, and Otti wins by plurality. Fifth, the “Guangzhou” promise sounds like a dream. Guangzhou took 40 years, trillions, seaport, rail, and special economic zone status. Abia has no seaport, no reliable power, no rail.

However, he can influence the race – by splitting the Obidient vote and attacking Otti on cost – but he will not win it.

Doris Ogala: The Only Woman, The Loudest Voice

Doris Ogala, 39, of the African Action Congress (AAC), is the only female governorship candidate. She hails from Ndiagwu, Amokwe Item, Bende LGA in Abia North. Her running mate is Chionye Nnabugwu Chukwudi, 42.

A Nollywood actress-turned-politician, she briefly served as Special Adviser to former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Creative Arts, Culture and Tourism – two weeks before the 2023 election. She won the AAC ticket on May 30, 2026. She is historically significant, as not just the only woman among the 15 candidates, but the first Nollywood actress to run for governor in Abia.

Her strengths are visibility and symbolism. In a race of 14 men, she stands out instantly. For women voters, especially young women, market women and single mothers, she is the only candidate who speaks as a woman, about women’s issues. Her personal story – over 10 miscarriages, marriage crash in 2022 – has created empathy. She can credibly claim: “If Abia wants change, why not try a woman for the first time?”

She is already famous. With her constant appearance in Nollywood, TikTok Live, podcasts, and Clarity Zone, she does not need to introduce herself. She has millions of social media followers and gets national press for every statement. That is free publicity other small-party candidates pay for.

She is the loudest critic of Otti on social media. Her style – “I will be the next governor, nothing can stop me. I am better than all of them” – energises youths tired of “old men politics.” Her manifesto, built around her name – D.O.R.I.S: Decentralising Development, Ownership and Opportunity, Reliable Power and Rural Development, Innovative Education and Industrialisation, Strong, Safe and Healthy Abia – is memorable.

Her weaknesses are severe. Her ongoing criminal case – remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre on October 26, 2026 by the Federal High Court, Lagos over allegations of cyberstalking, cyberbullying and attempted extortion involving Pastor Chris Okafor, her former boyfriend – remains a fatal blow. She has pleaded not guilty and was granted bail on November 6, 2026. The case may affect her campaigns, even as opponents use it to paint her as unserious. AAC condemned her ordeal as “political persecution.”

AAC has no party structure in Abia and may turn out to be a protest party, not a winning party. Her only government experience is two weeks as Special Adviser and may be incapable of managing a state; and as well, may not have the financial muscle to sponsor a governorship contest.

What To Expect

Fifteen on the ballot, but three frontliners – Otti, Opah and Anosike – plus two spoilers, Agu and Ogah, and one disruptor, Umezurike. The rest will fight for relevance.

If the election is a referendum on performance, Otti wins. If it becomes a contest of structures, federal power, and anti-Otti consolidation, it tightens. What is certain is that Abia has never had a race quite like this: a popular incumbent, a resurgent old party with a new face, a federal party with a new businessman, a Northern voice, an Obi shadow, and a woman who refuses to be ignored. On February 6, Abians will choose.

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