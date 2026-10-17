Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye (left); Group Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Dapo Segun; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; and Chief Relations Officer, Mrs Morenike Adewunmi during the visit of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd team to the Governor in Iperu, Ogun State.

By Kayode Akinmade

A $7bn-plus deep seaport deal, a proposed $10bn LNG project, more than 1,600 kilometres of roads and a cargo airport underscore Ogun State’s ambition to become a leading investment and industrial hub.

Ogun State is positioning itself for a new phase of industrial expansion, with a potential investment pipeline exceeding $17 billion anchored by a proposed deep seaport and special economic zone backed by global logistics giant DP World, alongside renewed efforts to revive the long-delayed OgunLNG project with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The initiatives reflect Governor Dapo Abiodun’s determination to transform the state’s geographical advantages, established industrial base and expanding infrastructure into a powerful magnet for local and international investment.

Since assuming office on May 29, 2019, Abiodun has pursued an economic strategy built around infrastructure development, private-sector partnerships and an enabling business environment. His objective is to move Ogun beyond the advantages of its proximity to Lagos and establish it as a major destination for manufacturing, maritime trade, logistics, energy and industrial production.

The emerging investment pipeline could mark a defining moment in that ambition. A deep seaport, an expansive special economic zone and a major liquefied natural gas project offer the prospect of opening new economic frontiers, attracting businesses, stimulating industrial activity and creating thousands of jobs.

The more than $17 billion, however, represents the potential value of proposed investment initiatives, not funds already deployed. The projects remain at different stages of development, and their ultimate contribution to the economy will depend on implementation. Nevertheless, their scale, viewed alongside the administration’s investments in roads, aviation and other infrastructure, underscores Ogun’s growing industrial ambitions.

Infrastructure as the foundation of growth

AT the heart of Abiodun’s economic agenda is the recognition that sustainable industrialisationrequires more than investor-friendly policies. It demands roads that connect factories to markets, efficient transportation systems, reliable logistics and an environment in which businesses can operate and expand.

Since 2019, the administration has constructed and rehabilitated more than 1,600 kilometres of roads across Ogun State, improving connectivity among communities, commercial centres, agricultural areas and industrial clusters. The road programme has extended across the state’s 20 local government areas, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure as an instrument of economic development.

For manufacturers and distributors, efficient road networks can reduce transportation costs, improve access to raw materials and markets, and strengthen supply chains. For farmers and agricultural processors, better roads facilitate the movement of produce and improve access to commercial outlets.

Ogun’s location next to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial and industrial hub, provides a considerable advantage.

The administration has sought to complement that proximity with infrastructure capable of supporting a wider range of economic activities and attracting businesses looking to establish or expand operations.

Rail connectivity through the Lagos-Ibadan standard-gauge railway adds to the state’s transportation options, while road projects, including the rehabilitation of the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Ore Road, are intended to improve access to markets and strengthen economic links, particularly in Ogun East. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway could further enhance regional connectivity upon completion.

Another major component of the administration’s infrastructure programme is the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport at Iperu-Remo, developed during Abiodun’s first term and subsequently commissioned for operations. The airport is intended to support cargo transportation, agricultural exports and logistics, creating opportunities for businesses that require efficient air connectivity. Its strategic importance lies in its potential to complement road and rail infrastructure and strengthen Ogun’s participation in domestic and international trade.

In June 2025, Abiodun outlined his ambition to make Ogun the most connected subnational entity in Nigeria through an integrated network of road, rail, air and water transportation. The strategy recognises that infrastructure is not an end in itself. Its value lies in its ability to support productive activities, attract private capital, facilitate commerce and improve the competitiveness of businesses. This infrastructure-led approach provides the foundation for Ogun’s pursuit of major maritime and energy investments.

DP World Deal puts Ogun’s coastline in the global spotlight

A major milestone in Ogun’s investment drive came on September 24, 2026, when the state government signed memoranda of understanding with DP World MEA FZE in Paris, France, for the proposed development of the Gateway Deep Sea Port and the Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone. President Bola Tinubu witnessed the signing.

The proposed development involves an initial investment of more than $7 billion, placing Ogun’s Atlantic coastline at the centre of an ambitious plan to expand Nigeria’s maritime, logistics and industrial capacity. For a state whose economic profile has traditionally been associated with manufacturing, commerce and its proximity to Lagos, the proposed deep seaport represents an opportunity to establish a stronger presence in international maritime trade.

The accompanying Blue Marine Special Economic Zone is expected to cover more than 10,000 hectares, providing space for industrial facilities, logistics operations and businesses seeking to benefit from proximity to port infrastructure. The project is projected to generate more than 50,000 direct jobs, although actual employment will depend on the scale and pace of development and the number of businesses that establish operations within the zone.

The significance of the proposed investment extends beyond the construction and operation of a port. Deep seaports can serve as catalysts for wider economic activity by attracting shipping services, freight operators, warehousing businesses, manufacturers, exporters and distribution companies. Supported by efficient transport links and a competitive business environment, they can help create industrial ecosystems around port facilities. The proposed special economic zone could reinforce these benefits by attracting businesses involved in manufacturing, processing, assembly, storage and international distribution.

For Ogun, the combination offers the prospect of linking maritime trade directly with industrial production, enabling businesses to move raw materials and finished products more efficiently while accessing domestic and international markets. The state government has indicated that construction is expected to commence in November 2026, following groundbreaking, with substantial completion projected within approximately two and a half years. The timeline remains subject to implementation arrangements and progress on the project.

If delivered as envisaged, the development could transform the economic significance of Ogun’s coastline, attract new industries and strengthen the state’s position in Nigeria’s maritime and logistics value chain. It would also represent a significant step in Abiodun’s efforts to attract international investors by combining Ogun’s location, land resources, industrial base and infrastructure plans into a compelling proposition for global businesses.

OgunLNG revival adds a $10bn energy dimension

While the proposed deep seaport and special economic zone have placed maritime development in the spotlight, renewed engagement over OgunLNG has introduced an equally significant energy dimension to the state’s industrial ambitions. During discussions with NNPC representatives at Iperu, in Ikenne Local Council, Abiodun disclosed a proposed initial investment of $10 billion by the national oil company in the long-delayed liquefied natural gas project associated with the Olokola coastal corridor. The renewed engagement has revived attention on a project whose development has been delayed for years, raising fresh prospects for investment in gas infrastructure and related industrial activities.

NNPC was represented at the meeting by its Chief Financial Officer, Adedapo Segun, on behalf of the Group Chief Executive Officer, BayoOjulari. Discussions surrounding the initiative have highlighted the need for approximately 1,728 hectares of land and about 2.5 kilometres of Atlantic coastline. The Ogun State Government has indicated its willingness to cooperate on land facilitation and relevant incentives to advance the project.

OgunLNG remains a proposed investment under active discussions. Its eventual development will depend on further agreements and the successful completion of the necessary implementation processes. Even so, the renewed engagement is significant because energy infrastructure is central to the competitiveness of modern industrial economies. Manufacturing, processing and other energy-intensive industries require dependable energy supplies to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Investment in gas infrastructure can also create opportunities in processing, engineering, construction, maintenance, transportation and related services.

If realised, OgunLNG could complement the proposed deep seaport and special economic zone, strengthening the economic case for industrial development along the coast. The potential relationship between the projects is important. Maritime infrastructure can facilitate the movement of goods, a special economic zone can accommodate industrial and logistics businesses, while energy investment can support the requirements of an expanding productive economy. Together, they offer the prospect of a more diversified industrial base, with economic activities extending beyond the state’s existing manufacturing clusters.

Building a coastal industrial corridor

The proposed Gateway Deep Sea Port, Blue Marine Special Economic Zone and OgunLNG project are distinct initiatives, but their potential benefits could reinforce one another. The deep seaport could improve access to international shipping routes. The special economic zone could attract businesses requiring port access and large-scale industrial facilities. The LNG project could support energy-related investment and create opportunities for industries that depend on reliable gas supplies. If successfully implemented, the combined effect could extend well beyond the projects’ immediate locations. Transport operators, construction companies, engineering firms, equipment suppliers, professional service providers and small businesses could benefit from the economic activities generated by the developments. Local manufacturers could find new opportunities to expand production, while agricultural processors and exporters could benefit from improved logistics and access to markets.

The proposed coastal investments could complement Ogun’s established industrial base, which includes manufacturing, consumer goods, construction materials and food processing. Improved access to maritime facilities, logistics services and energy infrastructure could make the state more attractive to investors seeking to establish new operations or expand existing businesses.

This is the broader objective of Abiodun’s investment strategy: to leverage infrastructure, strategic partnerships and Ogun’s natural advantages to attract capital, expand productive capacity and create employment. Rather than relying solely on its proximity to Lagos, the administration is seeking to strengthen Ogun’s appeal through its infrastructure, industrial opportunities and long-term economic potential. The success of that strategy will depend on whether the proposed developments translate into functioning commercial facilities and productive industrial activity.

From investor interest to tangible economic benefits

The prospect of more than $17 billion in investment is significant, but the ultimate test of Ogun’s industrial ambition will be the economic value the projects deliver. The figure combines the proposed initial investment of more than $7 billion associated with the DP World development and the proposed $10 billion NNPC investment in OgunLNG. It should not be interpreted as money already invested or as evidence that the full value of the projects has been secured and deployed.

The initiatives remain at different stages of development, and their realisation will require sustained engagement with investors, financing arrangements, regulatory approvals, construction and effective coordination among relevant institutions. For Ogun residents, the most important outcomes will be employment, business opportunities, improved infrastructure, stronger public revenue and an expansion of the state’s productive capacity.

The projected 50,000-plus direct jobs associated with the proposed DP World development would be significant if achieved. Beyond direct employment, construction and subsequent commercial operations could generate additional opportunities for suppliers, contractors, transport operators and service providers. Ensuring that local communities benefit will be equally important. Skills development, local employment, opportunities for indigenous businesses and effective engagement with host communities can help spread the economic benefits of large-scale investment.

A predictable policy environment, efficient administrative processes, dependable infrastructure and transparent implementation arrangements will also be essential to sustaining investor confidence. The next phase of Ogun’s investment drive will require more than the signing of agreements and the announcement of investment figures. It will demand consistent progress from proposals to implementation, from construction to commercial operations, and from projected benefits to measurable improvements in residents’ lives.

Abiodun’s administration has sought to establish the foundations for that transition through road development, aviation infrastructure, investment promotion and efforts to improve the state’s business environment. The emerging investment pipeline presents an opportunity to build on those foundations and translate them into projects capable of supporting long-term economic growth.

• KayodeAkinmade is Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Ogun State Governor.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.