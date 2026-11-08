By Taiye Olaniyi

Money the world over if legally possessed especially through dints of effort and hard work should be legally and characteristically a legal tender in the society.

Money, if in one’s possession, according to Ebenezer Obey, a Yoruba music maestro, is all doing, is an all rounder fetching stuff. It can make one possess all possessions in affluence.

In the lyrics of another one of his songs, it is the rich, the affluent and the great money possessor that is respected, dignified, honored and hero worshiped as such, ending in prayer that God provides us with big-time money.

For those who have plenty of money and refuse to spend or share, or spray for others to equally enjoy, such are regarded as a bunch of stingy lots who invariably can never carry their possessions to the life hereafter no matter how much they hide such in tanks and soakaway .

From the childhood of the average Yoruba, though much more in the days of old, the Yoruba have been very emphatic about the dignity of LABOUR.

Dignity of LABOUR which J. F. Odunjo narrated in prose as....

It is the direction of Yoruba children that in their heart, mind and soul that there is dignity in labour as a panacea to poverty.

One’s individual pride in dignity of labour as a personal mission in life should not incline one to anchor one’s destiny and pride on parental affluence, nor rely on today’s hero worship of one who tomorrow may turn sour and one becomes later so ridiculed and abandoned.

J. F. Odunjo’s Yoruba prose was not only memorized by us children of yesteryears, recited with pride but also meditated upon daily and even till date with the parental end note, “Remember the child of whom you are”.

Times and tides are changing and today in our world of wars and woes, dignity of labour is daily being incinerated and “Money at all cost” is now the main thing.

Tenets of high cultural ethical values once attached to dignity of labour and associated legal and rightful means of money making are now going down the drain.

The once upon a time portals of morality and spiritual teachings associated with traditional religion and later but especially Christianity and Islam are today mounting pillars of money at all cost.

Daily we read and now watch on social media the barrage of ritual killings sometimes traced to the so called men of God while many highly placed religious personages either see nothing wrong in ethno-tribal religious superiority or equally swell in dividends of blood money.

The current entanglement and money making ventures in religion and politics have made Dr. Kenneth Idiodi to observe rightly that: “Religion has been politicized, politics has been religionized while both religion and politics have been commercialized.”

In Nigeria of today, banditary, kidnapping and terrorism are all products and growth of money making ventures all to suit illicit businesses and money making branded and marketed with bloodshed.

To one’s dismay, the political taxonomies given to Nigeria as a” Country of Concern”, a “Shit Hole” and a “Most Corrupt Nation” seems not having any signs of obliteration by the powers that be.

The cabals, the cartels and the cannibalistic high-placed political and religious personages daily swim in affluence at the expense of fellow Nigerians.

Nigeria and Nigerians in all respects and purposes are dead and sick yet, in other divides of the society we now have numerous money makers and importers of fake drugs, peddlers of illicit drugs and manufacturers of deadly substances.

Local food production by local farmers who used to a certain extent feed the poor Nigerians can no longer go to farms because of unending herders/ farmers clashes, communal clashes, banditry and kidnappers including unwholesome terrorists at bay.

Today, sellers and marketers of food products resort to using chemicals, genetic modification and other crude methods to fasten the growth of their products thus creating health hazards to all and sundry.

Where rich mineral resources abound, mineral site ownership and claims of ownership are now another major albatross to community, communal and national economic progress.

The few rich Nigerians and their allies storm such mineral sites, making money at all costs to the detriment of both the legal and local poor, untrained, exposed to numerous health hazards and yet dehumanized as illegal miners whose blood the rich Nigerians and foreign miners shed without a blink of an eye.

The Nigerian public service is not only dead but putrefied under the “korokoro” eyes of both the highly placed government officials, the executive and legislative arms of government.

Of course, and because where money making is, it is politics and politicking by politicians that only matters as such, mortuary is now a place of abode for policy formulation, review, evolution and implementation.

The “Judiciary” is always referred to as the

The “Temple of Justice” and the “Last Hope” for the “Common Man” is now a playground and sabbatical loot for the affluent and crematorium of the poor.

Most times the EFCC, ICPC, DSS, the Police and Correctional operatives bring their highly branded affluent and allegedly stinkingly rich corrupt Nigerians and societal security risks to courts, what readily comes to my mind is to smile with the three teeth left in my mouth and conclude” Nothing will happen to them”.

Has anything worth the guillotine ever happened to the affluent corrupt Nigerians? Think about it.

They surely will be brought to the courts merely as what the

Yorubas call “Sagbe loju yoyo” Hmm!

“ The more you see the less you know”, the “Come and see American wonder”.

So beautiful but at least truthful and just judgment in the court of the only Just Judge who is the Almighty God.

Now the question goes to you and me, how deadly and bloodshedding to fellow men and fellow Nigerians are the means and sources of the money you once made, make now, making and venturing to make?

As Susan Rice once put it, “Africa is too rich to be poor but too poor to be rich.”

This seems most applicable to Nigeria where the resources and destiny of the entire Nigerians are being caged, personified and personalized by only the affluent few though many with garments stained by the blood of the poor and innocent Nigerians. Think about it.

To the nation’s youths in music that influence millions, though yielding bountious money in dollars and pound sterling, the yahoo guys engaging in human rituals, the drug barons and carriers, the religious fundamentalists that daily engage in the killings of fellow Nigerians, with all your blood money what account are you going to give to God when the end comes?

I hope that we all, in our hearts, minds, thoughts, words and actions, go within our innermost beings and there confess to the truth and nothing but the truth in the presence of the God of our individual heart within us all.

Have you ever done wickedness to fellowman? Think about it.

Have you oppressed members of your family and others around you? Think about it.

Have you ever turned the hand of the scale to cheat the buyers or have you adulterated the products you offer for sale to make money but yet get the buyers in health hazards and death? Think about it.

In either politics or religion where you hold sway, is your existence a furtherance to fellow human beings appreciation of the Almightiness of our one and only living God the Creator of every living being, everywhere? Think about it.

Is your being, my being and our being a regret to fellowman and our God the Creator? Think about it.

On this note, I join the mystic sage of old to admonish: “Today is yesterday’s tomorrow, are you moving forward in thoughts and conducts”?

God bless Nigeria.

Taiye Olaniyi, a retired Postman, writes from Lagos