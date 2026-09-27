By

Daniel Adaji

‎A missing man’s final phone trail has led Abuja police investigators to a woman and two hotel workers allegedly connected to the discovery and disposal of his body, opening a disturbing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

‎The man, whose identity was not disclosed by the police, had been reported missing by his family before his lifeless body was discovered under the Katampe Bridge along the Kubwa Expressway, on Saturday.

‎The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Sanusi, disclosed the development on Saturday while briefing journalists at the Command headquarters in Abuja.

‎Sanusi said the discovery had initially been linked in media reports and public commentary to kidnapping and “one chance” robbery.

Investigators, however, established that the body was that of the man whose family had earlier reported him missing.

‎“Beyond the media reports, however, there was a family grieving and struggling to understand what had happened to their loved one,” the CP said.

‎According to Sanusi, investigators found that the deceased’s mobile phone was missing, turning the device into a crucial lead in the investigation.

‎‎“In the course of the investigation, we discovered that the deceased’s mobile phone was missing. This became a significant lead in the investigation, and our operatives commenced efforts to track the device and establish its last known location and usage,” he said.

‎Although the phone had been switched off, police traced the deceased’s last known communication to Mrs Rukayat Muhammed of Garki Area 2, Abuja.

‎‎Sanusi said further investigation showed that Muhammed, a married woman, was allegedly in a romantic relationship with the deceased and had saved his contact as “Safiyat” on her phone.

‎Police subsequently traced the investigation to Good Samaritan Guest House on Second Avenue, Gwarimpa, where Muhammed and the deceased had allegedly lodged.

‎The commissioner said Muhammed allegedly discovered that the man was no longer breathing but left the hotel with his mobile phone instead of reporting the incident to the police.

‎‎“Rather than immediately reporting the incident to the Police, the suspect took the deceased’s mobile phone and left the hotel,” Sanusi said.

‎‎Several hours later, hotel management reportedly accessed the room after attempts to contact the occupants failed and found the man’s body.

‎Sanusi said two members of the hotel management, identified as Ibrahim Omeiza and Kefat Bitrus, allegedly removed the body from the room and transported it to the Kubwa Expressway by Katampe, where they dumped it under the bridge.

‎‎“Instead of reporting the discovery to the Police, two members of the hotel management identified as Ibrahim Omeiza and Kefat Bitrus subsequently removed the body from the room and transported it to Kubwa expressway by Katampe under the bridge where they dumped it by the roadside,” the CP said.

‎The police have not, however, established how or why the man died.

‎Sanusi stressed that the investigation was still ongoing and cautioned against drawing conclusions about the cause of death before investigators complete their work.

‎‎“The exact cause and circumstances of the deceased’s death still under investigation, other investigative processes are being pursued to determine the full facts of the case,” he said.

‎He added that anyone found to have played a role in the man’s death, or in the concealment and abandonment of his body, would face the law.

‎The commissioner said the investigation demonstrated the command’s resolve not to draw conclusions from the discovery of bodies before establishing the facts surrounding their deaths.

‎‎For the deceased’s family, what began as the search for a missing loved one has now become an investigation into how his final hours unfolded, from a Gwarimpa guest house to a lonely spot beneath a bridge in Abuja.

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‎The police said further investigative processes were underway to establish the full circumstances of his death.

Daily Trust