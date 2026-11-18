by

Jerrywright Ukwu

Some chieftains of the ADC | File photo

Some chieftains of the ADC. David Mark is far right, Rauf Aregbesola (centre) with Rotimi Amaechi (left) in front | File photo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has filed an appeal challenging Peter Lifu’s judgement, raising 17 grounds for setting it aside and seeking an injunction to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from altering the party’s leadership records and candidates’ particulars.

In a judgement delivered on November 5, Lifu, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, nullified the David Mark-led caretaker committee and invalidated its decisions, including the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the ADC presidential campaign council, the party said its notice of appeal challenges the jurisdiction of the federal high court to determine what it considers an internal party leadership dispute.

The party is also challenging the court’s treatment of an earlier federal high court judgement delivered on July 2, 2026, which it said had not been set aside.

“The 17 grounds challenge the foundation, findings and orders of Justice Lifu’s judgment. The ADC has asked the Court of Appeal to examine whether the trial court had jurisdiction, whether the claimant had standing, whether disputed evidence was properly assessed, and whether the sweeping orders made against the party can stand in law,” the statement reads.

In a separate appeal against a July 24, 2026, ruling, the ADC is challenging the decision to grant Nafiu Bala, the party’s former deputy national chairman (north-east), leave to amend his originating summons while deferring a ruling on its preliminary objection to jurisdiction.

Shaibu said the proposed amendment altered the description of the parties and the capacity in which a defendant was sued without prior leave of court.

The brief was settled by Jibrin Okutepa, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and lead counsel to the ADC in the appeal against the amendment ruling.

Okutepa asked the court of appeal to set aside the order granting the amendment and consider the outstanding jurisdictional objection.

Shaibu said the ADC has also asked the appellate court to restrain INEC from changing its leadership records or interfering with the names and nomination particulars of its presidential and governorship candidates while the appeal was pending.

He said Lifu’s judgement was based on an amended court process that was already under appeal, but the trial court proceeded to deliver judgement before the appeal was resolved.

Shaibu warned that any changes by INEC based on the judgement could be difficult to reverse and render a successful appeal meaningless.

“These are serious questions before the Court of Appeal. INEC must not make changes that could pre-empt the court’s decision or put the party’s candidates in jeopardy while our applications are pending,” Shaibu said.

“We are asking the court to protect the subject of the appeal so that its eventual decision has practical effect.”

Shaibu said the ADC made the legal challenge public to enable Nigerians to understand the issues before the court of appeal, adding that the party would defend its leadership and the decisions of its members through the courts.

TheCable