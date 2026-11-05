by

Jerrywright Ukwu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the large crowd that welcomed Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, in Sokoto on Wednesday demonstrated growing public dissatisfaction with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the ADC presidential campaign council, said the party’s campaign train was flagged off in Sokoto, with supporters lining the route from Sultan Muhammad III International Airport to its state secretariat.

Shaibu said Atiku’s motorcade took three and a half hours to reach the rally venue as residents, including men, women, and youths, turned out to welcome the former vice-president.

He said activities came to a standstill in parts of the city as residents left their workplaces and abandoned their daily engagements to join the procession and attend the rally.

He described the turnout as spontaneous, saying it reflected public frustration with the rising cost of food, transportation, fuel and other basic necessities.

He also accused the Sokoto state government of denying the ADC access to public facilities requested for the campaign flag-off and obstructing the party’s activities.

“The federal government and its APC allies should understand that denying people a venue cannot suppress their political choices,” Shaibu said.

“In Sokoto, those efforts backfired: the people came out in even greater numbers and made their voices heard.”

At the rally, Shaibu said Atiku reiterated his commitment to addressing the cost-of-living crisis and restoring confidence among households and businesses.

He added that the ADC presidential candidate’s proposed measures include a targeted, production-based subsidy for qualifying petroleum products refined in Nigeria.

He said the policy would link government support to domestic production, reduce fuel costs and ease the pressure of transportation and energy expenses on food prices and household budgets.

“The ADC’s message is clear: Nigerians deserve a government that makes life more affordable, supports local production and responds to the hardship people face every day,” Shaibu said.

He said the reception in Sokoto showed that the ADC’s message was gaining traction among Nigerians.

“When you have a message that connects with the people, you do not need to rent a crowd. The people show up on their own,” he added.

The Cable