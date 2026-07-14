***Awards N10m cost against party

***Judgment won’t affect ADC candidates, party insists

***Atiku heads to S’Court, alleges forged INEC documents over ‘fake’ nomination upload

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Omeiza Ajayi & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — In a split decision of two-to-one, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja yesterday affirmed the judgment restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from recognising or participating in any state congresses organised by committees appointed by the Senator David Mark-led caretaker leadership of African Democratic Congress, ADC.

But the party in a swift reaction, insisted the judgment does not affect candidates produced through the party’s direct primaries.

Efforts to get INEC’s reaction to the judgement at press time, however, proved abortive as telephone calls and messages sent to the spokesman of the commission were not replied.

However, a three-member panel of the appellate court, in a lead verdict delivered by Justice Okon Abang, said it found no reason to set aside the restraining order the Federal High Court in Abuja had issued against the Mark-led ADC on April 29.

It further upheld the order of trial Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, which restrained the Mark-led executives from interfering with the tenure and functions of the party’s elected state executives.

The appellate court concurred that responsibility for conducting state congresses of political parties rested with elected state executive committees, not with the national leadership.

While Justices Abang and Donatus Okorowo gave the majority verdict barring the electoral body from acknowledging the outcome of congresses held by the Mark-led leadership of the ADC, the head of the appellate court’s panel, Justice Abba Mohammed, gave a dissenting judgment.

Minority decision

In his minority decision, Justice Mohammed held that the case that precipitated the restraining order bordered on a non-justiciable internal affair of a political party.

He held that the trial court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal judgment may jeopardise the presidential candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other candidates who emerged through the national congress organised by the Mark-led faction of the ADC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that the High Court had, in its judgment, held that the four-year tenure of the ADC’s State Working Committees and State Executive Committees remain valid and subsisting, pending conduct of properly constituted congresses and the convocation of a national convention.

The judgment followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/581/2026, lodged before the court by aggrieved members of the ADC.

Those behind the suit are Don Norman Obinna, Johnny Tovie Derek, Obah C. Ehigiator, Hon. Olona Yinka, Dr. Charles Idowu Omideji, Samuel Pam Gyang, and Obianyo Patrick, who told the court that they sued for themselves and on behalf of all State Chairmen and State Executive Committees of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Listed as defendants in the matter are the ADC; Sen. David Mark; Sen. Patricia Akwashiki; Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor (sued on behalf of the Caretaker/Interim National Working Committee); and INEC.

The plaintiffs had, among other things, challenged the decision of the Senator Mark-led leadership of the ADC to constitute committees for the purpose of conducting state congresses.

They challenged the validity of appointments made by the Mark-led caretaker committee, arguing that planned state congresses slated for April 2026, if conducted under the supervision of the said caretaker committee, would constitute a gross violation of the party’s constitution.

It was further the position of the plaintiffs that only duly elected party organs recognised under the party’s constitution possessed the power to conduct congresses.

While agreeing with the plaintiffs, Justice Abdulmalik held that neither the 1999 Constitution, as amended, nor the Constitution of the ADC empowered the caretaker/interim National Working Committee, led by Senator Mark, to appoint committees for the purpose of conducting state congresses.

The court held that the claims brought before it by the plaintiffs were valid and deserving of judicial consideration, citing alleged breach of constitutional and statutory provisions.

It held that Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, mandates political parties to conduct periodic elections based on democratic principles, adding that Article 23 of the ADC Constitution also provides that national and state officers shall hold office for a maximum of two terms spanning eight years.

Justice Abdulmalik stressed that although courts were generally reluctant to interfere in the domestic affairs of political parties, they nonetheless intervened where there was a clear allegation of violation of constitutional or statutory provisions.

She held that evidence before the court established that the tenure of the state executive committees of the ADC remain valid and must be allowed to run its full course without interference.

The court stressed that only those elected structures havd the authority to organise state congresses, and it accordingly nullified any process initiated by the Senator Mark-led caretaker leadership.

Earlier, the court dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the defendants challenging the competence of the suit and the court’s jurisdiction to entertain it.

It held that the subject matter of the plaintiffs’ action pertained to the affairs of INEC and, therefore, fell within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court under Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The court also waved aside the defendants’ contention that the plaintiffs failed to exhaust internal dispute resolution mechanisms before instituting the action.

It held that the plaintiffs had the requisite locus standi (legal right) to file the suit.

The appellate court, while upholding the restraining order, said it had a duty to intervene so as to “prevent anarchy and ensure the survival of democracy in Nigeria.”

It cited a recent Supreme Court judgment in the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to hold that the ADC case could not be classified as a domestic affair of a political party.

“Once a complaint before the court is anchored on a constitutional infraction, the shield of internal affairs drops and the veil is lifted for judicial intervention,” Justice Abang added in the majority judgment.

Consequently, the panel dismissed the appeal marked CA/ABJ/CV/608/2026, which the ADC lodged in order to set aside the high court judgment.

It held that congresses and the national convention conducted by the Mark-led ADC amounted to a nullity as they were held in disobedience to a subsisting order the high court made on April 14.

Having resolved the case against the ADC, the appellate court awarded a cost of N10million against the party.

Shortly after the judgment, the ADC, which was represented by its National Welfare Secretary, Mr. Nkem Ukandu, said the party would take the case before the Supreme Court.

Appeal Court judgment won’t affect ADC candidates, party insists

Reacting to the judgment, African Democratic Congress, ADC, insisted it would not affect candidates produced through the party’s direct primaries.

It maintained that the decision has no bearing on candidates who emerged through its direct primary process.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard yesterday, said the opposition party sought to allay concerns over the implication of the judgment on its electoral preparations.

“We wish to assure members of the party and the general public that this judgment has no effect whatsoever on the direct primaries through which the party’s candidates have emerged at all levels,” Abdullahi said.

He said the party had already commenced legal steps to challenge the judgment, describing the decision as one it could not accept.

“The party has already commenced the process of appealing the judgment, which we respectfully disagree with and consider to be legally unsustainable,” he stated.

He also drew attention to the dissenting opinion of the presiding Justice, saying it aligned with the party’s understanding of the law.

“We also note the dissenting judgment of the presiding Justice, which, in our view, more accurately reflects the settled position of the law and the party’s position,” the spokesman added.

As the legal process unfolds, the party urged its members and supporters not to be distracted by the court action.

“We urge all party members and the millions of our supporters to remain calm, confident and focused,” Abdullahi said.

While noting that the party remained committed to pursuing its political agenda, despite the litigation, Abdullahi said: “African Democratic Congress remains committed to the task of providing Nigerians with a credible alternative and will continue to pursue that mission in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.’’

Atiku heads to S-CourtAlso reacting yesterday, presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said his legal team had been instructed to approach the Supreme Court for a definitive determination of the issues arising from a recent Court of Appeal judgment, even as he insisted that his presidential bid remains on track despite the judgment.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, in Abuja yesterday, Atiku urged party members and millions of Nigerians yearning for genuine democratic change to remain calm, resolute and focused.

According to him, contrary to misleading narratives being aggressively circulated in some quarters, the Court of Appeal did not invalidate the ADC’s primary elections conducted for the nomination of candidates for the 2027 general elections.

“Those celebrating today should celebrate with caution. Those attempting to sell false hope to their supporters should remember that political propaganda can never substitute for judicial pronouncements,” he said.

Atiku explained that the judgment being celebrated by his opponents related only to the conduct of state congresses and the tenure of State Executive Committees, and did not, from facts available, amount to a judicial nullification of the ADC’s primary elections conducted under the Electoral Act.

He said: “There is a world of legal difference between the election of party executives through internal congresses and nomination of candidates through statutory primary elections.

‘’They are distinct legal exercises, governed by different legal principles and serving different constitutional purposes. One should not be confused with the other.”

According to him, it is a settled principle of law that courts determine only the issues submitted before them, adding that any attempt to stretch the judgment beyond its proper scope was “an invitation to legal absurdity.”

ADC alleges forged INEC documents over ‘fake’ nomination upload

Meanwhile, the party has accused a group, led by Nafiu Bala Gombe, of allegedly using forged documents purportedly issued by INEC, to falsely claim it uploaded the names of a presidential candidate and other nominees to the commission’s nomination portal.

The party asked INEC to investigate what it described as the forgery and unauthorised use of the documents, saying the development was capable of creating confusion and undermining public confidence in the electoral body.

In a statement by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC dismissed the reported upload as false, insisting that only the leadership recognised by INEC had access to the commission’s nomination portal.

“We are also, by this statement, formally drawing the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to what appears to be the forgery and unauthorised use of documents purportedly emanating from the commission in a manner capable of creating confusion and undermining public confidence in its integrity and reputation as Nigeria’s electoral umpire.

‘’We trust that the commission will investigate this matter and take the necessary steps to correct this blatant misrepresentation,” Abdullahi said.

The party said the claim did not stand up to scrutiny, arguing that INEC neither granted access to its nomination portal nor issued nomination codes to any leadership it didn’t recognise.

“INEC does not issue nomination portal access or nomination codes to a leadership it does not recognise. Secondly, the Commission will not issue two codes to the same party. Otherwise, every impostor would simply upload names to the portal and proclaim themselves the authentic leadership of a political party. That is plainly not how the law or the Commission’s processes work,” ADC said. While also challenging those behind the claim to produce proof, the party stated: “The question, therefore, is straightforward: where is the evidence of this purported upload by a group of individuals not known by law or the electoral body?”

The ADC described the report as another attempt to create confusion, saying “even as ridiculous as this claim appears, it is nothing more than another scheme to create doubts and confusion in the minds of unsuspecting members of the public.’’

‘No leadership dispute in ADC’

Maintaining that there was no leadership dispute within the party, the ADC said the leadership recognised by INEC had concluded its nomination process in line with the Electoral Act and the commission’s guidelines.

The party also reaffirmed that the names of its presidential and vice-presidential candidates had already been submitted to the electoral commission.

“As we informed the public last week, the details of our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and our Vice-Presidential Candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, have been uploaded on the INEC portal. Those are the facts,” Abdullahi said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, ADC said it expected more attempts to distract the party but insisted it would remain focused on offering Nigerians what it described as a credible alternative.

“As the election approaches, there will be repeated attempts to distract the party and mislead the public. We will not be distracted. Our focus remains firmly on presenting Nigerians with a credible alternative that can restore security, tackle the rising cost of living, revive the economy, create jobs, and return the country to the path of progress in 2027,” Abdullahi said.

The party urged its members, supporters, the media and the general public to ignore what it described as ‘agents of distraction’ and rely only on official communications issued through its authorised channels.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria