By Taiye Olaniyi

We seem living today in a world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robots and Robotics now permeating the human geographic space and the elucidation of mind attributes.

One may be tempted to ask, “Why the invention of AI and its twin, the robotics in the current ecosphere of Man”?

Will their advent help man to further glorify his Creator or another ever trends of the fall of Man from primordial supernal glory? Think about it.

One feels spiritually enriched by the Biblical narration that God, the Creator of every living being everywhere, stated: “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness” Genesis 1:26 of the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible.

This verse is part of the creation narrative where God is depicted as speaking to a divine council before creating humanity. It signifies that humans are created with a special relationship to God, reflecting His nature in some way.

In the same vein, the Master Jesus the Christ is quoted in John 8:58

King James Version

“Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am.”

It is therefore obvious that there was, and still is, that creative power of God the Creator in one’s being which could be replicated if only man decides, aspires and daily resolves to move towards the Divine so the Divine can reciprocate.

However, the story of Man in creation has been the misuse of divine power to such an extent that we still to date get convinced or confused that the once endowed in primordial time created certain spiritual entities and lower angelic beings that fell along with man.

I remember as if it were yesterday that among the Yorubas, there was an indication of both the Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Science which were known, practiced and limited mostly to Traditionalists of those days.

These were the “Sigidis” certain effigies and carved clay and wood images that were spiritually instructed to carry one message or the other, mostly in a non-physical manner, yet to one physical being or the other.

There used to be,, if not till date one power or the other attributed to such entities.

People still talk of “Osanyin” or deity and the like, all human artificial inventions and devices for both benevolent and / or malevolent intended messages from senders to their addresses.

Since the efficacy of such intended messages to whom such on the targets, in public outlets, there tends to be general condemnation of the Traditional AIs and robotics by many adherents of foreign religions such as Christianity and Islam.

Sometimes such traditional AIs and robotics are assumed to be spirit-magical deities that should not be associated with, talk less of being researched into by educationally minded and enquiring minds.

I remember that to further denigrate the Traditional AIs and robotics, we used to sing in Yoruba that : ‘Igbeke le ninu Orisa asan lo je. Ise owo eda ni won Sigidi ko le gba eni la,mura, mura de Oga Ogo’ In a nutshell, the traditional AIs and robotics were condemned as demonic deities that believers should not associate with in any form but rather, one should be mindful only of the power of Christ Jesus.

There are today numerous works of art that seem symbolic of age-long religious artificial intelligence and robotics to which religious and spiritual meanings are not only adduced but given some element of holiness in both Christianity and Islam too. Think about it.

However, the numerous advancements in works of art, science and technology including IT have variously amplified and modernized equally making more enabling for the advent of AIs and robotics in the modern day world.

These are today found in public places, private enterprises including the military and allied security outfits.

Whether or not they are imputed with iotas of spiritual decorum, the thoughts, words and actions that humans of all sorts input to their usages shall no doubt create what today is and what tomorrow shall be to the fates and fortunes including the misfortune of humankind in the future.

Will AIs and robotics be a replication of the guardian or fallen angels to humankind? Think about it.

Will they simply amount to the Biblical Golden Calf or be like the Wise Serpent from which wisdom is sought and as quietly peaceful like the decent of a Dove on our Lord Jesus Christ.

Are the origins of the current day and era of AIs and robotics for noble purposes to save the world of Man from the current tumultuous time and the world of strife?

From the mystical perspective man is still endowed with the ability to ‘have a personal and intimate awareness of God within the Domain of Self “.

The aforementioned gives credence to the mystical and agelong Christ’s affirmation and is equally emphatic in the Rosicrucian ontology that ,” The Kingdom of God is within every individual “.

Further to that, God, in His immensity, has endowed man with the creative, constructive cosmic forces for the attainment of good health, happiness, joy and Peace Profound.

According to an Islamic injunction by the mystics of Islam, “Check in your own heart and you will find your God revealed ‘.

While AIs and robotics may not be spiritual as man is in the true sense of mind and soul attributes, we humans in our usage of AIs and robotics must deploy them to edify God the Creator and to serve the “Fatherhood of God and the Brotherhood of Man.

Human aggrandisements, bloated egos, racial and national interests alone should not be accommodated in thoughts, words and actions as being the major reasons for such invention of AIs and robotics.

Think about it.

Now that humanity is at the crossroads, the deployment and initiatives behind the modern trends in the use and usage of AIs and robotics should be made to have a human face and solve global problems of food production, health and security challenges.

Their positive deployments should encompass solving the climate change crisis, religious fundamentalism, intolerance, and now skirmishes of genocide looming around the entire world today.

May God Almighty direct our thoughts, words and actions that can give positive advancements to the fate and fortunes of humankind in our humanity’s world.

May Light, Life and Love reside in us all to make a better world with love and happiness..

So Mote It Be

Taiye Olaniyi, a retired Postman writes from Lagos