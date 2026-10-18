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MoAde M. J.'s avatar
MoAde M. J.
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Proof of US-Israeli interference. No industry is as densely focused on AI as Silicon Valley, California or Tel Aviv, Israel. The fact that ISWAP is now using the same tech it's sister organization ISSP used in the recent attack on Mali is proof that this terrorism is fueled by international collusion.

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