By Rédaction Africanews

with interpol

Chinese nationals outside court in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, June 7, 2024. A Zambian court - © africanews

AP Photo

Artificial intelligence is now powering more than half of reported cybercrime across Africa, allowing criminals to launch faster, more convincing and larger-scale attacks, according to INTERPOL’s African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026.

The report found that 55% of cybercrime cases recorded across the continent involve the use of AI, raising concerns as Africa’s digital economy continues to expand.

With more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2025, millions of people are relying on digital services, creating new opportunities for both innovation and cybercriminals.

Based on data from 36 African countries, the 40-page assessment says cybercrime has evolved into a highly organised, cross-border industry that is becoming harder for authorities to detect and stop.

Online scams remain Africa’s biggest cyber threat

According to the report, online scams remained the most common form of cybercrime in 2025. Criminals increasingly used artificial intelligence alongside social media platforms and mobile money services to target victims.

INTERPOL said cybercrime-related financial losses have risen sharply over the past year, climbing from $192 million in 2024 to $484 million. Investigators attribute the increase to AI-powered fraud, stolen login credentials and sophisticated social engineering attacks.

The report also found that 72% of surveyed countries identified scam centres operating within their borders, with the highest concentration in West and Southern Africa.

Different regions face different cyber risks

The report highlights distinct cybercrime trends across the continent.

In East Africa, mobile money fraud and ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure are among the biggest threats.

West and Central Africa continue to experience high levels of business email compromise and romance scams affecting both companies and individuals.

Meanwhile, Southern Africa’s advanced digital connectivity has made the region an attractive target for international cybercriminal networks seeking to maximise disruption.

AI is making cybercrime more convincing

INTERPOL warned that artificial intelligence is transforming the way cybercriminals operate.

Deepfake technology and AI-generated content are increasingly being used in digital sextortion and online harassment campaigns. One of INTERPOL’s technology partners, TrendAI, detected around 600,000 sextortion cases linked to these tactics.

The report also noted a sharp rise in Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams, where criminals use AI to produce realistic emails that imitate trusted contacts.

Some Africa-based cybercriminal groups have targeted businesses and individuals in Europe and North America, using infrastructure spread across several countries to hide their activities.

Another growing concern is the use of synthetic identities. Rather than simply stealing personal information, cybercriminals are combining genuine data with fabricated details to create entirely new digital identities.

These fake profiles have reportedly been used to open bank accounts, obtain mobile loans and register SIM cards while evading some biometric verification systems.

Gaps in cooperation leave financial systems exposed

INTERPOL said weak coordination between banks, telecom companies and law enforcement agencies continues to hamper efforts to combat cybercrime.

The absence of real-time information sharing creates opportunities for criminals to move stolen funds quickly and exploit weaknesses across multiple jurisdictions before authorities can respond.

The report also found that many African law enforcement agencies are still not adequately prepared to respond to AI-driven cyber threats, despite the rapid pace at which the technology is being adopted by criminal networks.

Countries step up efforts against cybercrime

Despite the growing threat, the report points to progress across the continent.

In 2025, 17 African countries introduced or updated cybercrime legislation. Senegal also launched an online reporting platform designed to improve responses to online offences involving children.

INTERPOL said joint international operations have also delivered significant results. Four major operations, Operation Serengeti 2.0, Operation Contender 3.0, Operation Sentinel and Operation Red Card 2.0, led to more than 1,500 arrests, the seizure of hundreds of electronic devices and the recovery of over $100 million linked to cybercrime.

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