by

Jemilat Nasiru

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, governor of Ondo, says the pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda may have averted a bigger disaster by manoeuvring the aircraft away from the community before it went down in a swamp.

The ATR-42 aircraft, with registration number NAF 931, crashed on Monday while on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos, killing all 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

Speaking when he visited the crash site on Wednesday, Aiyedatiwa said witnesses told him the aircraft appeared to be heading towards the community before the pilot changed its course.

“From what the people told us, the aircraft was almost coming into the community, but the pilot managed to manoeuvre it away before it crashed about 200 metres from the community and went straight into the swampy area,”Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor said residents had also reported hearing a sound suggesting that the aircraft was experiencing engine problems before the crash.

“Its only the pilot that could have been able to tell the efforts put in place to be able to manoeuvre. Because people from the area could see the plane coming down, with a sound like a bad engine, almost landing within the community.”

Recovery efforts have entered a second day, with the difficult terrain around the crash site continuing to hamper efforts to locate the main wreckage and recover the remains of victims.

Aiyedatiwa described the scene as a “very gory sight”, saying belongings of NAF personnel and fragments of the aircraft had been recovered and preserved for investigation.

“The main body of the aircraft has not been sighted. It is believed to be submerged in the swamp,” he said.

He said the thick mangroves, murky water and deep mud had made access difficult, while the main wreckage, including the cockpit and black boxes, was yet to be located.

Aiyedatiwa said he had directed the state ministry of works to deploy two amphibious machines, popularly known as swamp buggies, to improve access through the waterways and allow larger boats to move closer to the crash site.

The machines are also being used to excavate sections of the area in an attempt to locate the submerged wreckage, while navy personnel, divers and local residents searched the deeper parts of the swamp.

“From construction experience and analysis of this area, for you to get to refusal level when you’re piling, it’ll get to about 30 metres deep,” the governor said, explaining the difficulty of locating the aircraft in the terrain.

He also raised concerns over pollution at the site, saying aviation fuel was still flowing into the water as the recovery operation continued.

The Cable