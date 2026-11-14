Akwa Ibom’s 2027 governorship race is taking shape following Governor Umo Eno’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, a move that has reshaped the state’s political landscape, writes Okon Bassey

Akwa Ibom’s 2027 governorship contest is unfolding in a political landscape transformed by Governor Umo Eno’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). With elected office-holders moving alongside him, opposition parties face the task of rebuilding structures and presenting alternatives. The field includes candidates from the APC, African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Labour Party, each with distinct political and strategic calculations, writes Okon Bassey. FollowPolitics

Before June 2025, the PDP was the dominant political platform in Akwa Ibom State, having maintained its hold on the state’s political structure since the return to democratic governance in 1999. Although the APC had mounted serious challenges to the PDP since its emergence in 2013, the political balance remained largely in favour of the former ruling party.

That equation, however, changed significantly in June 2025 when Governor Umo Eno defected from the PDP to the APC, taking along a substantial portion of the state’s political establishment.

The movement included all the 31 local government Chairmen and their councillors, 24 of the 26 members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, all 10 members of the House of Representatives and two Senators. The development represented a major political realignment, giving the APC access to an extensive network of elected officials and grassroots political structures. FollowPolitics

Consequently, the 2027 governorship election will be contested in a political environment substantially different from previous election cycles. While Eno will seek another mandate on the platform of his new party, his challengers must contend with the organisational advantages arising from the governor’s defection.

Four candidates whose political activities have attracted attention are Governor Eno of the APC; Senator John James Akpanudoedehe of the ADC; Michael Enyong of the NDC and Michael Bush of the Labour Party.

APC: Umo Eno – The Advantage of Incumbency

Governor Eno enters the contest with the advantage of incumbency and the political machinery that followed his movement to the APC. His defection significantly expanded the party’s political presence across the state, bringing together elected officials and established political figures who previously operated under the PDP platform. This provides the governor with an extensive organisational base as preparations for the 2027 election gather momentum.

Eno has also begun consolidating his support network through the establishment of a broad-based campaign council and more than 50 registered support groups.

One of the prominent groups, Arise With Renewed Hope Initiative, toured communities across Akwa Ibom and extended its mobilisation activities to Lagos and Abuja to canvass support for the Governor. The Governor has repeatedly expressed confidence in his political standing, declaring that his ambition is not merely to win but to secure an overwhelming victory, with a target of more than 85 per cent of votes cast. His confidence reflects the advantages of incumbency, his expanded political network and the movement of several elected officials into the APC.

However, the extent to which these organisational advantages will translate into votes will ultimately depend on voter participation, public assessment of his administration and the ability of opposition candidates to mobilise their respective constituencies.

ADC: Akpanudoedehe Banks on Political Experience

Senator Akpanudoedehe, the ADC governorship candidate, is arguably one of the most recognisable opposition figures in the race. A former senator and former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Akpanudoedehe has maintained a presence in Akwa Ibom politics through several election cycles.

He defected from the PDP to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2010 and subsequently became a regular contender for the governorship position. He came close to securing the position in 2011, when the election was abruptly cancelled and subsequently rerun.

His political journey has also taken him through the APC and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Between 2021 and 2023, he served as Acting National Secretary of the APC. However, following disagreements within the party over its internal political arrangements, he defected to the NNPP in late 2022 and contested the 2023 governorship election on its platform.

His latest emergence as the ADC governorship candidate is linked to his longstanding political association with Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, who is associated with the party’s national political structure.

Akpanudoedehe brings political experience, familiarity with the state’s electoral terrain and name recognition to the contest.

Nevertheless, his repeated participation in governorship elections presents a challenge in repositioning himself as a candidate capable of building a fresh political coalition. His financial resources and the strength of his current grassroots support network will also be important factors in determining his ability to mount an effective statewide campaign.

The defection of several of his former political associates to other parties further complicates the task of rebuilding a formidable support base.

NDC: Enyong Seeks to Convert Popularity Into Political Support

Michael Enyong, the NDC governorship candidate, brings a different political profile to the contest. Enyong lived in the United States before relocating to Nigeria around 2008. During visits to Akwa Ibom before his permanent return, he earned the nickname ‘Baba Ntan’, meaning Daddy Sand. The nickname became associated with his generosity and popularity, particularly among young people who looked forward to his public appearances. His political career gained greater visibility in 2019 when he won election into the House of Representatives on the PDP platform, representing Uyo Federal Constituency.

In 2023, he sought the PDP governorship ticket against Eno. Following his defeat at the party’s primary, he challenged the outcome in court but was unsuccessful. His emergence as the NDC candidate has added another dimension to the contest, particularly given the party’s association with Peter Obi, whose political following could provide an additional mobilisation platform.

For Enyong, however, the major challenge will be translating personal recognition and the goodwill associated with his public profile into a sustainable political organisation across the state’s 31 local government areas.

He will also need to demonstrate a clear policy direction, establish a credible campaign structure and mobilise the financial and organisational resources required for a statewide election.

Labour Party: Bush Takes on Former Political Ally

Michael Bush, the Labour Party candidate, also enters the race with a background in public communication and political advocacy. A broadcaster and newspaper columnist, Bush was until late 2025 one of the prominent supporters and cheerleaders of Governor Eno. His subsequent change of political position and decision to enter the governorship contest have generated considerable political interest.

His earlier association with the Governor makes his new political direction particularly noteworthy. His entry into the race has been interpreted by some political observers as a fallout from disagreements over political expectations and recognition. Eno, however, has largely maintained his distance from the controversy and has not publicly commented on Bush’s new political posture.

Some of the Governor’s supporters have alleged that Bush previously received considerable financial assistance from the government. The allegation remains a claim by those supporters and is not independently established by the information available for this assessment. Bush’s familiarity with the media landscape and his public profile could help him communicate his political message. However, his ability to convert that visibility into electoral support will depend on the strength of his party structure, campaign resources and grassroots mobilisation.

The Road to 2027

Beyond the four candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission has 20 political parties on its list for the governorship election in Akwa Ibom. However, the political visibility and campaign activities of several of these parties remain limited. The emerging contest therefore presents a major test of political organisation, candidate recognition, financial capacity and the ability to build effective electoral coalitions. The strength of the candidates will not be determined solely by their political affiliations, personal resources or campaign networks, but also by their ability to address the concerns of Akwa Ibom voters on governance, economic opportunities, infrastructure, employment and public services.

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