Nwabueze Onwuneme

There comes a time in the history of every society when its people must pause, reflect and objectively assess the direction of their collective journey. For Abia State, the past three years under the administration of Governor Alex Otti, have provided an opportunity to examine what purposeful leadership, institutional reforms and a renewed emphasis on public service can mean for a state with enormous potential.

When Dr Otti assumed office on May 29, 2023, he inherited a state confronted by years of infrastructural decay, environmental challenges, weak public institutions and widespread demands for improved service delivery. The expectations were enormous, and the task before the new administration was undoubtedly daunting.

Today, three years later, Abia’s development conversation has taken a different dimension. From road infrastructure and urban renewal to healthcare, education, fiscal management and institutional reforms, the administration has established an extensive programme of interventions that deserves recognition and careful examination.

Infrastructure: A New Chapter in Road Development

One of the most remarkable aspects of Governor Otti’s administration is its commitment to road infrastructure. AccessServices

At his May 2026 third-anniversary media briefing, the governor announced that his administration had completed 414 road projects covering approximately 864.12 kilometres, with another 82 projects covering about 212 kilometres at various stages of construction.

These are substantial figures, particularly for a state where poor road conditions had for years affected commercial activities, transportation and the movement of people.

The reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba stands out as a particularly significant intervention. For years, the road symbolised the infrastructural difficulties confronting one of Nigeria’s most important commercial cities. Its reconstruction represents an investment in Aba’s commercial revival and the restoration of confidence in the city’s economic potential. BuyMaps

Other important interventions include Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard in Umuahia and the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abriba-Ohafia corridor, alongside several urban and rural road projects.

Importantly, the administration has incorporated drainage systems, streetlights and road maintenance into its infrastructure programme, recognising that quality road construction must be supported by proper engineering and maintenance.

Aba: Restoring the Pride of Nigeria’s Commercial Powerhouse

Perhaps nowhere is the administration’s urban renewal agenda more visible than in Aba. The city, renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit, manufacturing capacity and commercial ingenuity, had for years struggled with poor environmental conditions, waste management challenges and deteriorating infrastructure.

The Otti administration made environmental sanitation and urban renewal early priorities. Through interventions involving the Greater Aba Development Authority and environmental protection agencies, attention has been directed towards waste evacuation, drainage, road clearing and improved environmental standards.

The objective is bigger than beautification. It is about restoring Aba’s reputation, supporting businesses, attracting investment and creating an environment in which its industrious population can thrive.

Aba’s economic importance to Abia and the wider South-east cannot be overstated. A cleaner, better-connected and properly managed Aba is an economic asset for the entire region.

Healthcare: Investing in the Value of Human Life

The administration’s achievements in healthcare also deserve considerable attention. Through Project Ekwueme, the government embarked on the rehabilitation, remodelling and equipping of primary healthcare facilities across the state. At the third-anniversary briefing, the Governor reported that 277 primary healthcare centres had been retrofitted across the state’s 184 wards, including facilities supported through the World Bank’s intervention.

He also reported the recruitment of 821 healthcare professionals, with 771 having resumed duty, alongside the enrolment of more than 193,000 people in the Abia State Health Insurance Scheme.

These are important interventions because healthcare is one of the most direct ways government demonstrates its commitment to the welfare of its people.

The administration’s approach recognises that quality healthcare should not be concentrated in major cities alone. Communities across the state deserve functional facilities, qualified personnel and access to essential medical services.

Education: Building the Foundation for Tomorrow

Governor Otti’s administration has equally placed considerable emphasis on education. The introduction of free and compulsory basic education has been accompanied by efforts to improve school infrastructure, recruit teachers and expand access to learning.

At his May 2026 anniversary briefing, the governor reported that 5,394 teachers had been recruited in the preceding year, with another 4,000 recruitment exercise underway. He also highlighted the increase in school enrolment following the free education policy.

The administration has also pursued improvements in the state’s tertiary institutions, recognising the importance of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in developing the human capital required for economic advancement.

The approval and development of smart schools across the 17 local government areas further demonstrate the government’s interest in connecting education with modern technology and contemporary learning methods.

These investments are important because the Abia of tomorrow must be built on knowledge, innovation, technical competence and opportunity.

Fiscal Discipline: Making Public Resources Count

Perhaps one of the most significant aspects of the Otti administration is its emphasis on fiscal responsibility and public financial management.

According to figures presented by the governor in May 2026, Abia’s debt profile reduced from approximately N191 billion in 2023 to about N60 billion by the end of 2025.

The governor also reported that Abia improved its position in the national budget fiscal transparency rankings, moving from 17th position in 2023 to fourth position in 2025.

Furthermore, the state has made budget and financial reports accessible through its official government website. These developments are significant because governance is not simply about spending public money; it is about ensuring that public resources are managed responsibly and translated into measurable benefits.

The regular payment of salaries and pensions, which the Governor says is now maintained on or before the 28th of every month, is another important aspect of the administration’s public-sector commitments.

For civil servants and pensioners, predictable payments provide financial stability, dignity and the ability to plan their lives.

Land Administration, Digitalisation and Economic Development

Another notable area of reform is land administration. The governor reported that 4,707 Certificates of Occupancy had been signed, alongside the digitisation of approximately four million land documents.

These developments are important for improving land administration, reducing delays, strengthening documentation and creating a more organised environment for property ownership and investment.

The administration has also pursued technology-driven initiatives, including youth training in software engineering, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence through programmes such as TechRise.

These initiatives recognise that Abia’s future economic prosperity must extend beyond traditional commerce into technology, innovation and modern enterprise.

A New Standard of Governance

Beyond individual projects and programmes, perhaps the most consequential development of the Otti years is the renewed emphasis on what citizens should expect from government.

Public office must be understood as a responsibility to serve, not an opportunity to be served. Government must demonstrate that public resources can be deployed towards public priorities and that leadership must be measured by outcomes rather than political rhetoric.

Governor Otti’s monthly interactive media engagements, public performance briefings, institutional reforms and emphasis on measurable development targets have contributed to a governance environment in which performance receives greater attention.

No administration is without shortcomings, and Abia still has important challenges to overcome, particularly in employment, rural development, electricity, security and the cost of living. However, acknowledging these challenges does not diminish the significance of the interventions already undertaken. Rather, it reinforces the importance of sustaining development and addressing outstanding needs.

The Abia of Tomorrow: Consolidating the Gains

The story of Abia is ultimately a story of its people: hardworking, enterprising, resilient and determined to succeed. What they require from leadership is an enabling environment, functional infrastructure, credible institutions and policies that create opportunities for prosperity.

The past three years have demonstrated the scale of what can be attempted when government places infrastructure, institutional reforms, human capital development and public accountability at the centre of its agenda.

Governor Otti has put forward a record that provides substantial material for assessing the direction of Abia State. The responsibility now is to consolidate the gains, accelerate unfinished projects, deepen economic opportunities and ensure that development reaches every community, irrespective of political affiliation or geographical location.

History will ultimately judge administrations not by the grandeur of their promises but by the enduring impact of their decisions on the lives of ordinary citizens.

For Abia, the conversation should therefore be about continuity of development, the preservation of institutional progress and the determination to build on the foundations already established.

Finally, the overriding consideration must be Abia’s best interest: a future defined by measurable progress, accountable leadership, sustainable development and the enduring dignity of its people.

•Onwuneme writes from England

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