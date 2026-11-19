By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp, Online News Editor

American political strategist and media personality, Diana London, has denied receiving $4.5 million from the Nigerian government for her recent interview with President Bola Tinubu.

London, in a post on her X account on Wednesday night, described the allegation as a smear campaign, insisting that neither the Nigerian government nor anyone else in the country paid her the reported sum.

She said her visit to Nigeria was to interview Tinubu for a documentary and to see the country for herself.

“I unequivocally deny the claim that Nigeria’s government nor anyone else in Nigeria paid me $4.5 million. I went to Nigeria to interview President Tinubu @officialABAT for parts of a documentary and see Nigeria for myself.

“This SMEAR CAMPAIGN can make noise, but can’t change the facts or stop me from speaking the truth,” she wrote.

The denial comes amid controversy surrounding her interview with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, and reports alleging that she was linked to a $4.5 million lobbying arrangement involving the Nigerian government in the United States.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had called on the Presidency to clarify whether the interview was connected to the reported lobbying contract and disclose the details of the arrangement.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said US filings identified London as a consultant to DCI Group AZ, a firm reportedly engaged by the Nigerian government through Aster Legal.

He said the filings indicated that DCI Group received a $4.5 million retainer but maintained that the Presidency should clarify whether the interview formed part of the contract.

Atiku demanded the publication of the contract, details of the payment and the release of the full, unedited recording of the interview.

He also questioned the nature of the engagement, arguing that the Presidency should establish whether the encounter was an independent journalistic exercise or part of a government-funded publicity arrangement.

The former vice president further asked the government to disclose who authorised the payment, the source of the funds and whether public money was involved.

The controversy followed London’s earlier social media posts praising the security partnership between Nigeria and the United States under Tinubu and US President Donald Trump.

In one of the posts, she described Nigeria as the United States’ greatest ally in Africa, saying the security cooperation between both countries was producing results and could create further economic and trade opportunities.

She also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with individuals representing Nigeria in efforts to strengthen relations between the Trump administration and the Nigerian government.

However, the posts were subsequently deleted, while London restricted access to the comment section of her X account following criticism from Nigerian social media users.

The development prompted further questions about her engagement with the Tinubu administration and the reported $4.5 million lobbying arrangement.

London’s latest statement is her first direct public response to the allegation that she received the money.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has yet to publicly clarify whether her interview with Tinubu was connected to the reported lobbying contract.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria