Figure caption,

England win thriller against Mexico to reach quarter-finals

By

Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at the Azteca Stadium

England’s players dropped to their knees in sheer elation and exhaustion at the end of a performance fit for heroes as Mexico’s great fortress of the Azteca was breached.

On a spine-tingling night of drama, emotion and pure theatre in one of sport’s most atmospheric arenas, England delivered one of their great World Cup victories.

In fact, one of their great victories full stop. Arguably their best since the World Cup was won at Wembley in 1966.

And head coach Thomas Tuchel, who shook two-goal hero Jude Bellingham in sheer joy after the final whistle before the pair collapsed into each other’s arms, had masterminded exactly the sort of win the Football Association had in mind when he was appointed.

England won 3-2 to move forward to play Norway in the quarter-final in Miami on Saturday at 22:00 BST. The scoreline alone barely touches the sides of a night that will never be forgotten by anyone who experienced it.

Tuchel and his players have been presented with barriers from the moment they arrived in Mexico, from the Azteca’s altitude of more than 7,000ft, the sheer noise and hostility they were confronted with here, the game delayed for an hour by storms, then Jarell Quansah’s red card early in the second half.

All overcome. The World Cup quest continues.

This was an epic win on an epic night at an iconic venue. A win for the ages, simply because of the circumstance in which it was constructed.

Mexico had lost only two of 89 competitive games at the Azteca before England won – and it is easy to see why.

Supporters lined the roads five hours before kick-off, the noise at kick-off was deafening, with some Mexico supporters in tears as they sang the national anthem.

The cracks of thunder, flashes of lightning and the dark clouds over the Azteca as kick-off was delayed only added to the sense of unfolding drama.

Drama we got. And then some.

Into this cauldron walked England, questioned because of spluttering progress to the last 16 but about to show what they can be to their fans inside the stadium, as well as those glued to TV and radios in the early hours back home as the game stretched towards daybreak.

England spent every reserve they had in these alien conditions high above sea level – all of which makes this the most memorable win of Tuchel’s reign and one to stand alongside any in recent years.

Former England captain Alan Shearer told BBC Sport: “Those players have represented their country in magnificent form. Every single player had the right attitude.

“Everything that could have gone against them, everything that was thrown at them - the energy, the altitude - they have got past all of that and they deserved it. That is an incredible performance from start to finish.”

They were sentiments echoed unanimously.

To win with 10 players in these surroundings, frantic to the point of hysteria as 11 agonising minutes were added on, only underscores just how good this was.

Figure caption,

‘Nasty, nasty challenge’ - Quansah shown red card

Tuchel delivers masterclass

Tuchel has faced scrutiny, understandably, for his squad selection – and the right-back curse struck again when Quansah was sent off.

On this night, however, Tuchel showed exactly why he is regarded as a master of tournament football and deserves huge credit, along with England’s players.

Tuchel had the fire in his eyes even when he addressed the media at the Azteca on Saturday. He had never looked as excited as he did here. He could not disguise his anticipation. This was a coach relishing the big occasion.

And he got his strategy spot on as England stayed deep in the early stages, sitting off and controlling possession for long periods to draw the sting from Mexico’s players, if not their fans.

Tuchel also made the big calls after Quansah was sent off, bringing on John Stones to replace Bukayo Saka, then later introducing Dan Burn and Djed Spence to make up a back five as England mounted a magnificent rearguard action in the closing stages.

Shearer said: “When England were under the cosh, the manager made the right substitutions. The subs came on and they did their job. What an incredible night.”

Tuchel’s mission statement when he succeeded Sir Gareth Southgate was to “put a second star on the shirt” – a second World Cup – and he remains on course.

Figure caption,

Tuchel ‘very proud’ of England but criticises officials

Bellingham is England’s big-game player

Bellingham’s place in England’s team was a live debate before the World Cup, but he has answered the questions as all world-class players do, with game-changing, match-winner performances on the highest stage.

This was one of them.

He not only scored two goals to set England on their way. Bellingham delivered an all-round powerhouse performance. This was the complete performance, even including a crucial challenge on the goalline that prevented Mexico defender Cesar Montes from making it 2-2 just before half-time.

England had looked in control with his double before Julian Quinones pulled one back for Mexico.

Even after Quansah’s red card, Harry Kane looked to have settled nerves by making it 3-1 from the penalty spot, only to then give away the penalty that allowed Raul Jimenez to reduce the deficit to set up a nerve-shredding finale.

At the heart of it all, everywhere, was Bellingham.

Former England defender Micah Richards told BBC Sport: “Bellingham is just an absolute superstar. He always turns up, always gives 100%.

“He has the confidence that some might say is arrogance but you need that. When he puts on an England shirt he just seems to go up a level.”

Bellingham himself, clutching the man of the match award, said: “I dream of being a part of this England squad, bringing my country together, giving them nights like this that they will enjoy for many years to come.

“I am so proud of this team. What we have done is spectacular.”

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Bellingham heads England into the lead against Mexico

Brilliant Pickford’s heroic display

Jordan Pickford’s form at this World Cup so far has been skittish, but he gave the finest performance of his England career when it mattered.

He was at fault for DR Congo’s goal in the last-32 game, but here he was simply faultless, producing two magnificent first-half saves from Jimenez, then taking total command of his area as Mexico threatened in the closing stages.

Pickford equalled Peter Shilton’s record of 17 World Cup appearances and was instrumental in ensuring he will now eclipse it against Norway.

Pickford, who relished the scale and atmosphere of this occasion, said: “It was unreal. A lot of emotions, a lot of positives.

“We showed resilience, showed character. It wasn’t pretty at times. It just had everything that puts you on the edge of your seat.

“That’s what football’s about. It shows our togetherness and it was a special night.

“Come to the Azteca - it is once in a lifetime, a bucket list memory.”

Figure caption,

It wasn’t pretty, but we showed character - Pickford

England deliver a night fit for heroes

Tuchel had heroes everywhere, every player rising to the task, especially when England went down to 10 men.

He said: “It was beautiful to see - players proud to play for their country. When I ask them to do anything they just do it.

“What drama from the first minute. What a crazy game. What an emotional rollercoaster. What a national anthem from the Mexican people. I am so proud I was part of it.

“It was a fight for a long time with 10 men. There is a lot to love about this team.

“It is too good to be true. When we saw the draw, it was like ‘wow’. It is a special night.”

Kane, who took his goal tally at this World Cup to six with what turned out to be the winner, echoed Tuchel when he said: “So many heroes out there.

“I spoke after the last game about hero moments, but the whole team were heroes here.

“This was one of my favourite nights in my career.”

After this draining night in Mexico City, Kane and England can hope he can top even this.

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‘I’m speechless’ - Kane reacts to England’s victory over Mexico.

The BBC