Millie Cooke in Downing Street, Dan Haygarth, Athena Stavrou & David Maddox

Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham vowed his government would be a “circuit-breaker” and bring the “biggest changes” to Britain in 40 years.

The new prime minister delivered his first speech at Downing Street, in which he said he would bring “life’s essentials back under stronger public control” to make them more affordable for the public and end rough sleeping.

“I will soon go through that door behind me and issue my first instruction - to end rough sleeping in our country,” he said.

Concluding the address, he said: “I will give this my all, and I ask you all to pull with me. Let’s build a new national sense of unity, of common purpose and positivity.”

Mr Burnham became prime minister this lunchtime after “kissing hands” with King Charles – the private ceremony by which he accepted the invitation to form a government.

The Labour leader is expected to start appointing his cabinet later today.

He is also set to launch a policy blitz this week, including scrapping Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial digital ID scheme and reportedly opening the door to more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

Key Points

Catholic leader welcomes Andy Burnham’s premiership

The leader of Catholics in England and Wales has assured Andy Burnham, a figure who has talked of how influential Catholic social teaching has been on his politics, of his prayers as he faces “many challenging issues”.

Mr Burnham, raised in the faith, has over the years described himself as “not particularly religious” but also spoken of the “values and the grounding” he felt his Catholic education gave him, having also sent his own children to Catholic school.

While the former mayor of Greater Manchester has been described as the first Catholic to enter Number 10 as prime minister, Church law dictates that this was actually Boris Johnson.

The Conservative leader was baptised in the faith and then confirmed as an Anglican as a teenager, but according to canon law once a person is validly baptised into the Catholic Church they remain so throughout their life, even if they stop practising or take up another religion.

Sir Tony Blair converted to Catholicism but not until after he had left Number 10, and the majority of British prime ministers over the years have been Anglican.

Dan Haygarth

The new prime minister vowed to end rough sleeping in his first address to the nation

Dan Haygarth

Burnham: ‘Let us make this the moment when Britain starts to believe again’

Andy Burnham embraces his mother Eileen outside 10 Downing Street (AFP/Getty)

Andy Burnham said the change of leadership should be “the moment when Britain starts to believe again”.

Concluding his speech, he said: “I will give this my all, and I ask you all to pull with me. Let’s build a new national sense of unity, of common purpose and positivity.

“Let us make this the moment when Britain starts to believe again, the moment we bring back hope.”

Dan Haygarth

Guests spilled out onto Downing Street

After Andy Burnham entered No 10 as Prime Minister, his guests spilled out onto Downing Street, many hugging and smiling.

Among them was Everton legend Peter Reid, who told reporters: “It was a good speech, let’s all get together and make this country brilliant.”

Andy Burnham, with wife Marie-France van Heel, being greeted by former Everton and England footballer Peter Reid (PA)

Dan Haygarth

How many prime ministers have there been in the past decade?

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street, new prime minister Andy Burnham said he is “acutely conscious” of being the “sixth person in the last ten years to walk up this street”.

The turnover of British prime ministers has been notably quicker since 2016, average at around just two years. The shortest serving was Liz Truss, at a record 49 days.

By comparison, the average term length for the six prime ministers prior to Theresa May, which ranges from James Callaghan to David Cameron, was nearly seven years.

Reflecting on this, Mr Burnham said: “It requires my generation of politicians to raise our game and rise to the new challenge.

“Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge to make politics work, to make it work better. I know people at home are fed up with politics.”

Albert Toth

Dan Haygarth

Burnham takes aim at Thatcher’s legacy as he pledges public control of essentials

Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel pose on the steps of 10 Downing Street (AFP/Getty)

Andy Burnham said his government would serve as a “circuit breaker” for Britain.

The new prime minister said he would bring “life’s essentials back under stronger public control” to make them more affordable for the public.

He said: “I know people at home are fed up with politics. I hear you and I want to be honest with you. We have not been good enough, and we need to be better. We will be.

“We will make this moment a circuit breaker for Britain, bringing forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years. A new political model and a new economic model.”

Mr Burnham hit out at the legacy of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government on the UK.

He said: “In the 1980s Britain took some wrong turns. Political power was centralised, economic power privatised, large parts of the country deindustrialised, and they still haven’t recovered. Many feel as though they’re still in decline and they don’t have the ability to turn things around.

“And that’s why we will change politics, to make it more collaborative, more about problem solving than point scoring, and will take power out of here and carry it into every postcode in the land, so that they can do more, and in doing more, build a new economy where we put life’s essentials back under stronger public control to make them affordable to you again, reindustrialising Britain using public procurement to back British industry.”

Dan Haygarth

Analysis: Burnham’s relaxed delivery was a far cry from Starmer

It’s clear that Andy Burnham is trying to mark a clear change with Starmer. Speaking without a lectern, he is demonstrating that he is a more relaxed and personable politician.

His casual delivery, without notes or an autocue, was a marked difference from his predecessor.

And in the contents of his speech was a clear intention to show he is already getting on with delivery. End rough sleeping now. Cut the welfare bill to boost defence. More support for teens in school.

All of it was a clear sign to voters that he is not complacent, and he won’t make the same mistakes as Starmer.

Millie Cooke

Burnham announces first pledge as prime minister

He’s not yet walked through the door of No 10, but Andy Burnham has just made his first major policy pledge as Britain’s new prime minister.

The former mayor vowed to end homelessness as he delivered his first speech as prime minister on Downing Street.

“I will soon go through that door behind me and issue my first instruction - to end rough sleeping in our country,” he said.

“It’s about putting the right values and the right standards at the heart of government. I will put the care of people at the heart of everything I do. I will give this my all and I ask you all to pull with me.”

He said he would also set out measures to give Britons “more breathing space” tomorrow, and that a ten year plan for the country would follow later this year.

Athena Stavrou

Analysis: Andy Burnham’s blunt message reflects on the harsh reality of British politics

Andy Burnham delivers a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Reuters)

Andy Burnham’s initial speech outside Downing Street reflects on the fact that he is the seventh prime minister in the UK since 2016.

“My generation has to raise its game,” he said. And insisted that his premiership will be “a circuit breaker” in the chaos and problems which have bedevilled British politics.

It is clear that despite not really outlining details of a plan he intends to make his agenda for government clear in the coming days.

That will begin with the appointment of his cabinet later today.

He announced that his “first instruction will be to end rough sleeping in our country.”

It is symbolic of a man whose analysis of the current situation is that the country has accepted problems for far too long.

He wants Britain “to start to believe again” and to “bring back hope”.

It is a bold statement from a man who less than a month ago was not even in parliament and has taken power in the most extraordinary way.

But as he warned his party on Friday, “this is Labour’s last chance” to get things right.

David Maddox

The Independent