Summary

Andy Burnham says “we need to be better” and he will set out a 10-year plan for the country later this year in his first speech as UK prime minister -

“This moment will be a circuit breaker for Britain,” he says, adding that cost of living measures will be outlined from tomorrow

He pledges to end rough sleeping and build more council homes, while honouring defence commitments

It comes after Burnham - the fifth PM in four years - was invited to form a government by the King at Buckingham Palace

Later today the new PM will begin hiring and firing ministers - prisons minister Lord Timpson resigned this morning

Who could be in the next cabinet? Team Burnham have kept things “very tight” on who will be in his top team, writes Nick Eardley

Earlier Keir Starmer formally resigned, saying in his final address outside No 10 that he goes “with good grace” and “a smile” - Henry Zeffman analyses the speech

Make politics work’, Burnham says in first speech as PM

Burham and wife arrive at Downing Street

Andy Burnham meets King Charles III

Starmer leaves Downing Street and meets King

Andy Burnham says he is still ‘finalising’ cabinet.

A look back at Keir Starmer’s political career.

Standing ovation as Starmer says ‘goodbye’

Standing ovation as Starmer says ‘goodbye’

Reporting

Edited by Matt Spivey and Charlotte Hadfield, with Chris Mason and Henry Zeffman reporting from Downing Street and Sean Coughlan and Daniela Relph at Buckingham Palace

For Burnham, the work now begins

After crossing past No 10’s front door, Burnham and his wife Marie-France are greeted by Downing Street staff.

The prime minister chats with some of them as he’s ushered further into the building.

He will now start his work in the new role. Among the first tasks at hand, the selection of his new cabinet.

Image source,Reuters

I will give this my all - Burnham

Burnham says he will focus on “putting the right values and right standards at the heart of government”.

“The care of people will be at the heart of everything I will do”, he continues, as he says “I will give this my all” to “build a new national sense of unity”.

He urges the public and his supporters to stand by him, saying this is the moment “when Britain starts to believe again - the moment we bring back hope”.

The prime minister ends his speech and is met with applause from the crowd. He then shares a kiss with his wife and waves for the cameras before entering the famous black door of No 10.

Image source,Reuters

New PM pledges cost of living help from tomorrow

Image source,Reuters

Burnham says he will also start laying out plans to give people more “breathing space” on the cost of living, starting from tomorrow.

The new prime minister says that more young people will be helped into work by changing the education system and more support including mental health support will be available.

He said more council homes will be built as the “fair and sustainable way” to bring the welfare bill down.

He mentions helping people to live well, and says: “I will issue my first instruction to end rough sleeping in our country.”

Burnham says he will reveal 10-year plan for Britain

Next, Burnham says that as prime minister he will take power out of Westminster and bring it into “every postcode in the land, so they can do more”.

He pledges to build a new economy, putting “life’s essentials back under public control” in order to make them affordable again, and to re-industralise Britain and “back British industry”.

He goes on to say that later this year, he will lay out a 10-year plan for Britain, laying out the path of where he wants the country to be.

The new PM says he will also start laying out plans to give people more “breathing space” on the cost of living, starting from tomorrow, and will lay out how to pay for them.

Image source,Reuters

Burnham: ‘This is a circuit-breaker moment for Britain’

Image source,PA

Burnham says he knows people at home are fed up with politics.

“I hear you. We have not been good enough and we need to be better. We will be.”

We will make this moment a circuit-breaker for Britain and there will be a new political model, he says.

He points to what he calls “wrong turns” in the 1980s, including privatisation and de-industrialisation.

Many areas still haven’t recovered, he says, adding he will change politics to make it more collaborative and about problem solving than point scoring.

We need to show we can regain our stability, Burnham says

Andy Burnham says his appointment as PM is “a moment for reflection and new resolution”.

He says his generation of politicians will need to “raise our game” and rise to the challenges in front of them.

Britain has to show “that we can regain our stability once again and that is our challenge”.

Image source,PA Media

Burnham giving first speech as PM -

Andy Burnham is at the microphone - with no lectern - on Downing Street to make his first speech as prime minister.

There’s a large crowd surrounding him.

Image source,Getty Images

Applause fills Downing Street as Burnham arrvies

As Andy Burnham stepped onto Downing Street, a large crowd of supporters erupted into applause and there’s a big smile on the new PM’s face.

He’ll be delivering his first speech as prime minister shortly - watch live above.

Image source,Reuters

Who’s going to be in the next cabinet? We’re still in the dark

Nick Eardley

Political correspondent, at Downing Street

One of the first jobs of the new PM will be to announce his cabinet.

I’ve been messaging contacts in government and lots of people are in the dark about whether they’ll still be in their jobs in a few hours.

As one puts it, Team Burnham have kept things “very tight”.

Image source,PA Media

Burnham supporters line Downing Street

Faisal Islam

Economics editor, at Downing Street

As Andy Burnham officially accepts the invitation by the King to form the new government, his supporters have arrived on Downing Street ready for his first speech as PM.

It will be interesting to see how much overlap there will be with the outgoing team, if any.

I’ve just seen his chief of staff in Greater Manchester, Kevin Lee.

The absence of a lectern is a visual clue from the new PM

Chris Mason

Political editor, at Downing Street

Not using a traditional lectern is part of Burnham’s desire to project the communication style we became used to during his time as Mayor of Greater Manchester.

That is the visual clue he is trying to give.

Nick Eardley

Political correspondent, at Downing Street

It looks like the lectern era is over.

There’s been a lot of talk about Andy Burnham not having one - a microphone has just appeared on Downing Street for his speech.

Andy Burnham won’t have to worry about traffic lights for a while

Sean Coughlan

Royal correspondent, at Buckingham Palace

Earlier, Andy Burnham swept through the Buckingham Palace gates in a three-car convoy.

With police outriders clearing the way ahead of him, he won’t have to worry about red traffic lights for a while.

Burnham’s convoy went in through the big front gates of the Palace.

When those ornate gates were first built in 1905 most people in the UK didn’t have a vote, including women.

Buckingham Palace statement in full

Image source,PA Media

We can now you bring you the full statement from Buckingham Palace confirming Andy Burnham as prime minister.

“His Majesty received in audience the Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration. The Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King’s offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

“Ms Marie-France van Heel was also received by His Majesty,” the statement adds.

Although the Palace says Burnham “kissed hands” with the King, it’s thought the men actually shook hands - as our earlier post from royal correspondent Sean Coughlan explains

Andy Burnham becomes prime minister

Andy Burnham is officially the UK’s 59th prime minister.

He’s just been invited by King Charles to form a government in a private meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Andy Burnham greets King at Buckingham Palace

Image source,PA

Burnham arrives at Buckingham Palace to become PM

Image source,PA Media

Andy Burnham has just arrived at Buckingham Palace where King Charles will instruct him to form a government - making him the new PM.

His arrival comes shortly after Keir Starmer, who has now formally resigned as prime minister, left the Palace.

The BBC