The 2026 Nobel Prizes are being announced between October 5 and October 12.

ByIssy Ronald

Canadian writer Anne Carson has won the ...

Anne Carson, the Canadian writer and classicist whose work blends verse, prose and essay with influences from Greek myths, has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in literature for her “bold and inventive oeuvre.”

Carson’s “playful dialogue with the classical tradition has created new forms for contemporary literature,” the Nobel committee said in a statement, as the award was announced at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm on Thursday.

Balancing multiple ideas, genres and forms is central to her work. Throughout her entire career, she has combined teaching as a classicist with her work as a writer. “Almost all her literary production has centered upon the intersection between the philologist’s obsession with words and the poet’s desire for new meaning,” said Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Literature.

For example, in “Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse,” the work that made her name, her long narrative verse is framed by an erudite, enigmatic discussion of Stesichorus, the Greek poet who inspired her. In Stesichorus’ original myth, Heracles - better known by his Latin name of Hercules - kills the winged monster Geryon and steals his red cattle as one of his 12 labours. In Carson’s 1998 retelling, she recasts Geryon as a “tender ‘hero’ devoted to his mother,” who “having earlier been subjected to sexual assaults at the hands of his brother, falls in love with the smug and boorish Heracles,” the Nobel committee said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Newly awarded #NobelPrize laureate Anne Carson published a series of notable works in the 1990s. Among these is ‘The Glass Essay’ in ‘Glass, Irony, and God’ (1995), which demonstrates the potential of the long poem where genre boundaries are seen to blur.

The same decade saw the publication of another work, often heralded as Carson’s greatest, entitled ‘Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse’ (1998).

Throughout her entire authorship, Carson with a light touch explores the possibilities of writing, a process by which the literary sketch has become of particular value to her.

Her collaborations with visual artists and choreographers and with opera and theatre directors demonstrate the freedom with which she relates to literary expectations and rule systems. It is this that lies behind the outstanding importance her work since the 1990s has had for the international art and literature scene.

The Nobel Prize