President Bola Tinubu

National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, said that President Tinubu is “far better” than former vice president Atiku Abubakar who is also a candidate in the 2027 presidential election. According to him, the President introduced tax laws that have benefitted the poorest of the poor in the country

By Channels Television

Yilwatda (R) said that the APC is not afraid of the opposition political parties, adding that the inability of the ADC and NDC to win any major election ahead of 2027 gives the ruling party an advantage.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated that President Bola Tinubu will win the January 16, 2026 presidential election.

National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, said that the party’s polls show that Tinubu will emerge victorious in the election, which has opposition candidates like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Party (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We have done fact-finding; we are leading. We have done our polls. We have our own polls that give us the real statistics across the states,” Yilwatda said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Asked whether the polls show that the APC presidential candidate will win, the national chairman said, ”Of course!”

He said that the APC is not afraid of the opposition political parties, adding that the inability of the ADC and NDC to win any election ahead of 2027 gives the APC an advantage.

He also said that Tinubu is “far better” than Atiku.

According to him, the President introduced tax laws that have benefitted the poorest of the poor in the country

PHOTO - Atiku

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Candidate for the 2027 general elections

He said the tax regime increased the tax net and brought more money to the government.

In the power sector, Yilwatda said the APC government has enabled state governments to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

“What we are passing through (in Nigeria), for example, at this moment, is temporary. The increase in the cost of fuel is temporary. Nigerians believe in us,” he added.

He refuted claims that the APC shields party members from prosecution and conviction on corruption and other charges.

“Nobody is protected (in the APC party). I don’t want to mention names, but I know members of our party (APC) who are undergoing prosecution – who appear in court every day. As APC members, we can’t use strict prosecution to go ahead and deny people their fundamental human rights,” he said.

The national chairman said the APC was applying a three-pronged approach to address grievances within the party that arose from the primaries for elections in the country.

On the presidential campaign council, he said that the leadership of the party was reviewing the list and would inaugurate it soon.

Speaking on the Rainbow Coalition of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Yilwatda said that he is not opposed to anyone who wants to support Tinubu

He also dismissed Tinubu-Must-Go campaigners as members of the opposition, saying that they do not reflect what Nigerians are saying about the President.

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