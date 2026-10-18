By Segun Salami

The APC flag

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 21 local government chairmanship seats and 239 councillorship seats in the Kogi State local government election.

The elections were conducted on Saturday by the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC).

The results were announced by the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) after the collation exercise at its headquarters in Lokoja.

Declaring the results, KOSIEC Chairman, Mamman Nda-Eri, said the APC won all chairmanship and councillorship seats across the state’s 21 local government areas and 239 wards.

He described the election as peaceful and credible, saying it was conducted in line with the electoral guidelines. He also commended security agencies, observers, journalists and voters for their orderly conduct.

According to Nda-Eri, the conclusion of the polls marked the completion of the 13 activities outlined by the commission for the 2026 local government elections, which began almost a year ago.

He added that Certificates of Return would be issued to the winners in due course.

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