From Right to left, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife, the outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army handing over to the new GOC, Maj-Gen. Auwalu Mahmuda, on Monday, at Division Headquarters in Ibadan | NAN

By Tosin Oyediran

Major General Auwalu Mahmuda on Monday assumed duty as the 56th General Officer Commanding of the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division at the Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mahmuda took over from Maj. Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife, who has been redeployed to command the newly established 10 Division in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The symbolic handing and taking-over ceremony was held at the 2 Division Headquarters in Ibadan.

Speaking during the event, Mahmuda thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for appointing him to lead the division.

He described the appointment as a rare privilege and pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor.

Mahmuda said, “I thank the Chief of Army Staff for finding me worthy of this appointment.”

He also assured officers and soldiers of his commitment to advancing the division’s operational effectiveness.

The new GOC commended Nnebeife for the milestones recorded during his tenure and promised to consolidate on the existing successes.

In his remarks, the outgoing GOC expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for the opportunity to command the division and for his subsequent appointment to head the newly established 10 Division.

Nnebeife leaves the 2 Division after overseeing one of the military’s most high-profile internal security operations this year—the rescue of the abducted Oriire schoolchildren and teachers.

The intelligence-led operation, which involved multiple security agencies and lasted more than a month, ended with the victims regaining their freedom after 56 days in captivity without the payment of ransom, according to the military.

Tosin Oyediran

Tosin Oyediran is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over eight years of professional experience in reporting and storytelling. He is known for conducting incisive interviews and producing compelling human-angle stories that bring clarity and depth to the news. Tosin covers a broad range of beats including politics, health, advocacy, sports, and entertainment, with a strong focus on people-centred reporting. His work reflects firsthand newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a commitment to accurate, engaging, and trustworthy journalism.

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