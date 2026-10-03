FILE: Army

By Agency Report

The General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Auwalu Mahmuda, has warned troops deployed to newly established formations in Oyo and Osun states against unprofessional conduct.

Mahmuda gave the warning during a visit to the newly established Headquarters 7 Brigade in Oyo and 137 Battalion in Ile-Ife, Osun State, as part of efforts to ensure their seamless take-off.

The Acting Deputy Director of 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Danjuma said the GOC urged the troops to be disciplined and proactive in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, Mahmuda also enjoined the troops to be professional, mindful of their conduct and protect the image and reputation of the Nigerian Army.

He said the GOC warned that he would not tolerate any act of unprofessionalism.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, expects exemplary conduct always,” Mahmuda was quoted as saying.

The GOC also stressed the importance of maintaining effective civil-military relations with host communities, according to the statement.

He informed the troops that the establishment of new formations and units was aimed at effectively addressing contemporary security challenges.

“The Nigerian Army has been doing a lot to improve troops’ welfare, which demonstrates the COAS’s Soldiers First Concept.

“You must reciprocate the gesture by remaining committed to your duties and denying criminal elements freedom of action,” the spokesman quoted the GOC as saying.

Danjuma said the GOC was received on arrival in Ile-Ife by the Commanding Officer, 137 Battalion, Lt.-Col. Christopher Okwujiako.

During the visit, community leaders in Ile-Ife, led by Sooko Adegboyega Ogunwusi, Sooko Laukun of Ife, thanked the Nigerian Army for establishing the 137 Battalion in the town.

The visit was part of Mahmuda’s broader effort to assess the locations and ensure that the troops settle in and immediately commence the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, the statement said.

NAN

Agency Report

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