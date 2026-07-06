by

Ayodele Oluwafemi

Waidi Shaibu, the chief of army staff (COAS), says troops are making “tremendous progress” towards rescuing the 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers abducted in the Oriire LGA of Oyo state.

Shaibu spoke on Saturday during an interactive session with media executives in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, as part of activities to celebrate the 2026 Nigerian Army Day.

On May 15, gunmen attacked three schools in Oriire LGA and abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers, including the principal of one of the affected schools.

Days later, the abductors killed Michael Oyedokun, one of the abducted teachers, while he was in captivity.

The abduction has sparked outrage on social media and triggered protests demanding the victims’ release.

Speaking on the abduction, Shaibu said operations are ongoing to rescue the abducted schoolchildren and teachers.

“Operations are currently ongoing to rescue those children abducted in Oyo state, and we are making tremendous progress,” NAN quoted Shaibu as saying.

He added that the army remains actively engaged in various operations across the country’s six geopolitical zones to address security challenges.

Shaibu said troops under Operation Hadin Kai recorded significant successes against terrorists in the north-east.

“Operation Hadin Kai has neutralised over 1,872 insurgents, while many terrorists have surrendered to troops,” he said.

He said improved security had enabled displaced persons to return to their communities, citing the recent closure of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Bama, Borno state.

He added that Operation Fansan Yamma has continued to annihilate bandit groups in the north-west.

The Cable