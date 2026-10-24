FILE: Soldiers convoy

By

Solomon Odeniyi

The Nigerian Army has commenced the deployment of 600 personnel to India for specialised jungle and mountain warfare training.

The first batch of 300 personnel departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, aboard two Indian Air Force aircraft, a C-17 and an Airbus A321.

According to a statement on Friday by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the training is aimed at enhancing troops’ combat proficiency in difficult terrains and strengthening the army’s capacity to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The Coordinator, Nigerian Military Training Support and Advisory Team, Army Headquarters Department of Army Training, Major General UG Yusuf, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, witnessed the departure alongside the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Anele stated that the training underscored the COAS’s commitment to building a professional, adaptable and combat-ready force capable of confronting terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements operating in forests, mountainous areas and challenging environments.

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She added that the initiative would reinforce Nigeria–India defence cooperation and the army’s determination to sustain a resilient, mission-ready force capable of defending national sovereignty and protecting lives and property.

“Arrangements are underway to airlift the remaining 300 personnel to India for the training,” the statement said.

Solomon Odeniyi

Solomon Odeniyi is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. He has covered key national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently reports on anti-corruption and related issues. Solomon’s work reflects a strong commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability.

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