By Chimezie Enyiocha

Soldiers graduating from Exercise RESTORE HOPE X. X/HQNigerianArmy

The Nigerian Army has graduated 1,182 Special Forces soldiers as part of efforts to strengthen its fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across the country.

The troops completed the 10th Advanced Infantry Training Programme, Exercise Restore Hope X, after six months of intensive training at the Nigerian Army Training Centre in Kachia, Kaduna State.

At the graduation ceremony on Friday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, said the programme was designed to produce highly skilled and combat-ready soldiers capable of responding to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges. He noted that many of the graduates would form the core of newly established Army formations approved under the military’s ongoing expansion.

Shaibu urged the soldiers to remain disciplined, uphold human rights, respect the rule of law and strictly follow the rules of engagement while carrying out operations. He also encouraged them to remain physically fit, technologically proficient and adaptable to the changing tactics used by criminal groups.

The Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, described the graduation as another milestone in the Army’s efforts to build a professional and effective fighting force. He said the trainees received advanced instruction in tactical operations, marksmanship, combat medicine, leadership, field craft, endurance and counter-insurgency.

Okoro added that the programme is now fully managed by Nigerian instructors and that lessons from the latest exercise would be used to further improve future training.

The ceremony ended with practical demonstrations showcasing the combat skills acquired by the graduating Special Forces troops.

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