by Musa Umar Bologi, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

… New force to counter drone threats, dismantle terror networks — COAS

The Nigerian Army has graduated a new Special Forces battalion to strengthen counter-terrorism operations.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, said the new battalion would enhance the Army’s capacity to “penetrate difficult terrain, dismantle terrorist and criminal networks, and respond to emerging threats, including the use of drones and improvised explosive devices.”

The battalion graduated on Friday after six months of intensive training at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Doma, Nasarawa State.

In a statement, the Army’s spokesperson, Col. Appolonia Anele, said the Army’s expansion from eight to 12 divisions required corresponding specialised capabilities to sustain operational readiness and extend security coverage across the country.

He explained that the new battalion would strengthen field formations’ ability to confront evolving threats and improve the military’s response to increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by terrorists and other criminal groups.

The COAS charged the troops to uphold discipline, precision, sound judgment and respect for human rights, stressing that operational success must not come at the expense of public confidence.

He also emphasised the importance of intelligence-led operations, technological awareness, and cooperation with other military services and security agencies to achieve sustainable security outcomes.

“The training programme featured rigorous physical and tactical exercises designed to improve combat proficiency, resilience and adaptability,” Shaibu said.

The Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, said the course was designed around contemporary operational requirements and lessons from ongoing military operations.

The Commandant of the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Brig.-Gen. Umar Abubakar, highlighted the intensive physical and tactical exercises the graduands undertook.

Shaibu commended the instructors and training partners for helping develop a highly trained, adaptable, and mission-ready force.

Troops arrest alleged collaborator

Meanwhile, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator, identified as Yusuf Adamu, at Kuyello in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on October 8.

The arrest followed what the task force described as credible human intelligence.

According to the task force, the suspect allegedly admitted during preliminary interrogation to involvement in terrorist activities, including recording a video of a female kidnap victim who was allegedly sexually assaulted by terrorists to facilitate a ransom demand.

He reportedly alleged that the victim was subsequently killed after the ransom was delivered and that he received ₦50,000 for his role.

The task force said it was investigating to apprehend the alleged principal suspect, Yusuf Iliya Sani, and other collaborators.

The allegations against the arrested suspect have yet to be established in court.

Three IEDs destroyed in Zamfara

In a separate operation on the same day, troops of Sector 2, working with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, located and destroyed three IEDs planted by terrorists along the Magami-Dansadau road in Zamfara State.

The clearance operation is expected to improve the safety of residents and other road users along the route.

In another operation, troops acting on intelligence about the movement of terrorists with rustled livestock between Kombo and Gurusu villages engaged the suspects, forcing them to flee and abandon the animals.

The recovered livestock comprised 14 camels, 19 cows and 40 sheep.

Troops, working with local vigilantes, subsequently moved the animals to a secure location for further action.

The task force said the operations demonstrated its commitment to dismantling terrorist support networks, neutralising explosive threats and protecting lives and property.

It urged members of the public to provide credible, timely information about suspicious persons, movements, and objects to the nearest security formation.

COAS seeks traditional rulers’ support

Also on Friday, Shaibu visited the Andoma of Doma Kingdom, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr Ahmadu Aliyu Ogga Onawo, at his palace to strengthen military-civil relations and improve cooperation on national security.

The Army chief acknowledged the role of traditional institutions and host communities in intelligence gathering, early warning, building public trust and sustaining peace.

He thanked the kingdom for its support and hospitality, noting that a whole-of-society approach remained vital to addressing contemporary security challenges.

In his response, the traditional ruler commended Shaibu’s leadership and described the establishment of the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Doma as a significant contribution to the community.

He pledged the traditional institution’s and the people of Doma’s continued support for the Nigerian Army and prayed for lasting peace, stability, and security across the country.

The Nation Newspaper Ltd.