Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has immortalised its late former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, by naming a newly constructed complex at the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM), Lagos, after him.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility in Lagos on Friday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity through modern infrastructure that promotes professional military education, efficient administration and improved personnel welfare in support of national security.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the complex, named in honour of the late Lieutenant General Lagbaja, is designed to enhance the College’s training, administrative and welfare functions by providing a conducive environment for developing highly skilled logistics professionals capable of supporting operational effectiveness across the Nigerian Army.

Shaibu described the late Army Chief as an outstanding military leader whose professionalism, integrity, selfless service and unwavering commitment to national service continue to inspire officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army. He said naming the complex after the late General reflected the institution’s enduring appreciation of his immense contributions to force development, leadership and operational excellence.

The Army Chief also urged officers, instructors and students of the College to uphold the values exemplified by the late General Lagbaja by remaining disciplined, professional and committed to excellence in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He reiterated that sustained investment in training institutions, modern infrastructure and personnel welfare remains central to his command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptive, combat-ready and resilient force capable of effectively discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

In a separate development, troops of the 65 Battalion apprehended 24 foreign nationals during a coordinated operation in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State as part of ongoing efforts to rid the 81 Division Area of Responsibility of criminal elements, illegal immigrants and other security threats.

According to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the operation followed credible intelligence on the presence of undocumented foreign nationals within the Battalion’s area of responsibility.

Acting on the intelligence, troops, in collaboration with members of the Vigilante Group, raided a secluded fenced compound at Imokun in the Odo-Noforija/Poka axis of Epe, where they apprehended 24 foreign nationals comprising 15 males and nine females.

Preliminary profiling showed that the suspects are nationals of several West and Central African countries, including Cameroon, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, the Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau. Initial investigations were conducted to determine their immigration status, the purpose of their stay in Nigeria and any possible involvement in unlawful activities. Efforts are also ongoing to identify and question the owner of the premises to establish the circumstances surrounding their residence and activities at the location.

The statement added that the suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Command, on 16 July 2026 for further investigation, profiling and appropriate administrative action in line with extant immigration laws and regulations.

Commending the troops for their professionalism and vigilance, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Adebayo Babalola, directed personnel to sustain ongoing operations and intensify efforts to deny criminal elements, illegal immigrants and other security threats any operating space within the Division’s area of responsibility. He also reaffirmed the Division’s commitment to supporting relevant security agencies in maintaining peace, security and public safety across the area.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD