Nigerian Army logo. Photo: Army

By Gilbert Ekugbe

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have intercepted a suspected arms and explosives courier carrying 180 units of 20mm Super Power explosives in Zamfara State.

The interception was made on Friday, August 14, 2026, during routine snap checks on vehicles conducted by troops of Sector 2.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Sani Umar, was reportedly transporting the explosives from Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State to suspected terrorist elements operating in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to a post by the Nigerian Army on X on Saturday, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, said a search of Umar’s vehicle led to the recovery of the explosives.

“The suspect, vehicle and recovered explosives are currently in custody for further investigation,” the military said.

The interception came as troops simultaneously conducted offensive operations against terrorist elements in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area.

Troops engaged terrorists around Garin Kaso in a fierce firefight, killing two suspected terrorists and recovering two rifles, two magazines, nine rounds of ammunition and two motorcycles.

The military said another group of terrorists later attempted to ambush the troops from concealed positions but were repelled.

The troops reportedly inflicted further casualties on the terrorists, forcing the surviving members to flee the area.

The exact number of casualties from the second encounter could not immediately be confirmed. However, the military said community reports indicated that several wounded terrorists, as well as the bodies of some of their colleagues, were evacuated by the fleeing group.

The military said the operations demonstrate the sustained offensive posture of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, which is targeting both terrorist enclaves and the logistics networks supplying them with weapons and explosives.

The Theatre Command said it would continue offensive operations to disrupt terrorist activities and “deny terrorists and other criminal elements freedom of action across the North West.”

Gilbert Ekugbe

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues.

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