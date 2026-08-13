Toheeb Omotayo, John Charles, Tunde Oyekola and Justin Tyopuusu

The Nigerian Army has commenced moves to operationalise four newly created divisions as part of a broad restructuring aimed at expanding its operational capacity and strengthening the fight against insecurity across the country.

President Bola Tinubu approved the expansion of the Army from eight to 12 divisions, with new division headquarters to be established in Benue, Kwara and Taraba states, alongside a fourth formation in Edo State.

The restructuring is designed to decentralise the Army’s command and control structure, improve tactical response times and enable troops to respond more effectively to security threats across different regions.

The move is also expected to be complemented by the planned recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel, as well as improved logistics, equipment and welfare packages for troops.

The new formations are being established against the backdrop of persistent banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, terrorism and other violent threats, particularly across the North-Central and North-East zones.

In Kwara State, the strengthening of the Army’s presence followed rising security concerns in parts of the state, including banditry and kidnapping in Kwara South and North.

The Army has commenced the deployment of a new battalion to Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area, while preparations are also underway for another battalion in the Patigi axis.

An exclusive check indicates that the battalion comprises close to 500 personnel, including senior officers, while the Federal Government Girls College, Omu-Aran, is believed to be serving as its temporary location, although this could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

The specific operational location has not been publicly disclosed by the military or the state government, although the Army had earlier inspected infrastructure and proposed sites for a temporary camp and permanent base.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the deployment would strengthen security operations in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this in a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, said he was joined by the GOC 9 Division Nigerian Army/Joint Task Force Operation Savannah Shield, Maj Gen Yakubu Yahaya, and Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi, Ilorin, Brig Gen Nicholas Rume, to receive the troops.

“It was pleasant to welcome the troops to Kwara State. I thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, for the swift deployment.

“I am confident that this new deployment will boost our peace and security efforts in the state,” AbdulRazaq said.

He also disclosed that preparations were underway for the deployment of another Army battalion to Patigi.

“Just as the battalion for Omu-Aran settles in, another team of the Nigerian Army is working tirelessly in Patigi to locate the new base for the battalion that will be deployed to that axis,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq commended Tinubu for approving the additional military deployments, saying, “We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces. We are truly grateful to Mr President for paying special attention to Kwara.”

He also praised the President for approving improved welfare packages for soldiers, saying the measure would boost their morale in the fight against insecurity.

The arrival of the Omu-Aran battalion was welcomed by traditional rulers, community leaders and residents of Irepodun Local Government Area.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti, assured the troops of the community’s full support, while Irepodun Local Government chairman, Abdulazeez Yakub, pledged the council’s cooperation.

“I want to assure you that our support, especially in terms of the welfare of the battalion, will be 100 per cent, by the grace of God. You will enjoy your stay in Omu-Aran.

“We are together by the grace of God. The Lord who has brought us together has done so in peace, and we pray that this development will continue to bring blessings, security and progress to our communities,” the monarch said.

The Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Brig Gen Rume, said the deployment was part of the Federal Government’s directive to expand the Army’s operational capacity across the country.

“The Chief of Army Staff, on his own part, to achieve his strategic vision, has deployed his battalion here to take care of security incidents in the whole of Kwara South,” Rume said.

Similarly, the President of the Omu-Aran Development Association, Niyi Adeyeye, said the deployment would help restore peace and security in Omu-Aran and other parts of Kwara South.

“This intervention is a significant demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of Nigerians and restoring peace, confidence and economic stability to the communities,” he said.

In Benue State, the new 5 Division, with its headquarters expected in Makurdi, is intended to strengthen military operations against long-standing security challenges, including communal clashes and armed groups affecting Benue and neighbouring Nasarawa and Kogi states.

An Army implementation committee is currently assessing locations for new formations in the state.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, said he was awaiting the outcome of the committee’s assessment.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, the governor said the committee, led by Maj Gen Raymond Utsaha and accompanied by the pioneer General Officer Commanding 5 Division, Maj Gen M.K. Gara, had earlier briefed him on the Federal Government’s decision to establish new Army formations in the state.

He said the committee was already visiting areas proposed for the formations and would brief him after concluding its consultations and assessments.

Our correspondent gathered that Guma, Ukum, Kwande, Otukpo and Agatu local government areas had been earmarked for military units, while Makurdi, the state capital, is expected to host the new division.

The Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed that the implementation committee visited the council last Friday.

Ogiri said the committee announced plans to establish a new Brigade Command in Otukpo as part of the Army’s expansion and restructuring.

According to him, the Army already has 224 hectares of land at the Entina axis of Otukpo for the proposed Brigade Command.

He added that the committee also visited Agatu LGA, where a new battalion is expected to be established.

The Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin Ejeh, also confirmed the visit, expressing optimism that the proposed military formations would strengthen security and help curb the activities of armed groups and other violent elements in Benue South, otherwise known as Zone C.

In Taraba State, arrangements are underway for the operational take-off of the newly established 10 Division, with construction of its permanent barracks ongoing at Yali, on the outskirts of Jalingo.

Governor Agbu Kefas inspected the proposed barracks on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the site.

Kefas commended Tinubu for approving the establishment of the division, describing it as a major boost to security in Taraba and the North-East.

The governor said the state government would continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the smooth take-off of the formation.

Although troops of the 10 Division are yet to arrive in the state, Kefas explained that the formation would initially operate from a temporary base while the permanent barracks were being completed.

The division is expected to reinforce counter-insurgency and border security operations in Taraba and neighbouring Adamawa State, while improving the Army’s capacity to respond to threats in the wider North-East region.

The development is also expected to lead to the eventual relocation of the 6 Brigade, currently headquartered in Jalingo.

The Brigade Commander, Brig Gen Chukwuemeka Akaliro, said the relocation would be carried out in phases.

The Army’s restructuring is expected to bring command structures closer to areas facing security challenges, improve intelligence gathering and shorten response times during emergencies.

It is also expected to provide the military with additional manpower, equipment and logistical support needed to tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes across the affected regions.

Punch Nigeria Ltd