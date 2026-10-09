By Adeola Badru

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Waidi Shuaibu

The Nigerian Army has taken over the entire stretch of the Old Oyo National Park in Oyo State as a training ground in a move aimed at preventing a recurrence of the abduction of pupils, children and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Auwalu Mahmuda, disclosed this on Wednesday when he received members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Oyo State Council, at the division’s headquarters in Odogbo, Ibadan.

Mahmuda said the decision followed the abduction and subsequent rescue of the Oriire victims, explaining that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Waidi Shuaibu, had directed the 2 Division to use the Old Oyo National Park as a military training site.

He said the move would make it more difficult for kidnappers and other criminals to use the vast forest as a hideout or base for criminal activities.

“On the order of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shuaibu, the 2 Division has taken over the entire stretch of the Old Oyo National Park as a training site in order to prevent the repeat of the Oriire kidnap saga.

“With the 2 Division fully utilising the park, it will be a herculean task for men of the underworld to use it as their hideout,” he said.

The GOC also stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the military and the media, particularly in tackling misinformation and fake news, which he said could cause serious damage when information was published or broadcast without proper verification.

He urged journalists to verify information obtained from their sources with the military before making it available to the public, warning that unverified reports could cause “irreparable damage” and worsen the situation they were intended to address.

“I will appeal to you to avoid publishing information without first confirming its exact and true nature with the military. Sometimes, when unverified information is released, it can cause more harm than the information it intended to address,” he said.

Mahmuda said misinformation could spread rapidly and cause serious consequences, urging journalists to exercise caution in reporting security-related matters.

He said the media had a critical role to play in supporting national development and keeping the public properly informed about the efforts of security agencies to combat insecurity.

“I want to reassure you that the Nigerian Army sees journalists as partners, but they are also expected to play their part in demonstrating clearly that they are partners of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

The GOC commended members of the Correspondents’ Chapel for consistently reporting the activities and contributions of the 2 Division to national development.

He said the military and the media, despite operating in different environments, remained Nigerians working towards the same national objective.

“We are all Nigerians, irrespective of the fact that some of us wear uniforms. I believe that, whatever we are doing, we are all working towards the success and development of this country,” Mahmuda said.

He appealed for closer collaboration among the Army, the media and other security agencies in educating the public on ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

According to him, journalists often put their lives at risk while gathering and reporting information, particularly when covering dangerous areas.

“I have seen journalists go to places where other civilians dare not set their foot. They put themselves in difficult and dangerous situations simply to obtain accurate information that can be shared with the public,” he said.

Mahmuda also reassured journalists of the Nigerian Army’s continued support, promising assistance to the Oyo State Correspondents’ Chapel in areas including training and medical outreach, particularly as the chapel prepares for its forthcoming Press Week.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Yinka Adeniran, commended the 2 Division for its sustained efforts towards maintaining security in the state and beyond.

Adeniran specifically praised the division for its role in the successful rescue of victims of the Oriire abduction, describing the operation as a demonstration of the security forces’ commitment to protecting lives and property.

He also appealed to the division to support the chapel’s forthcoming Press Week, particularly in the areas of a lecture and medical outreach for members, among other activities.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria