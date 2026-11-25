nigerian army

By

Abubakar Sadiq Mohd.

The Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, is set to graduate 6,381 soldiers after five months of intensive military training, with emphasis on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

The recruits, who belong to the 91 Regular Recruits Intake, are expected to pass out in four days after completing their training.

The Commandant of the Depot, Brig.-Gen. Usman Ahmed, disclosed this at the Beating of Retreat and Award-Giving Ceremony organised for the graduating recruits in Zaria.

Ahmed said 6,500 recruits began the training on July 3, 2026, but 119 could not complete the programme, leaving 6,381 candidates.

He expressed confidence that the graduating soldiers had acquired the necessary military skills, discipline and resilience to perform their duties, particularly in battlefield operations.

He described the five-month training as demanding, saying it stretched the Depot’s human and material resources.

The commandant, however, commended the Chief of Army Staff for providing the necessary support to ensure the successful completion of the programme.

He also praised the Depot’s instructors and other officers for their commitment to producing well-trained soldiers.

Ahmed explained that the Beating of Retreat marked the end of the recruits’ training cycle, while the award ceremony was organised to recognise outstanding performances in military training and sporting activities.

Earlier, the Special Guest of Honour, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps, urged the recruits to uphold discipline, courage and professionalism in their service.

Mutkut said the Army had reviewed its training curriculum to address emerging security challenges, with greater emphasis on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

He said the changes were designed to prepare the recruits to confront evolving security threats, adding that continuous training and professional development were necessary to maintain operational effectiveness.

He reminded the recruits that their training at the Depot was only the beginning of their military careers and urged them to remain committed to excellence.

Mutkut also commended the commandant, officers and instructors for improvements to infrastructure and training facilities, saying the projects would enhance personnel welfare and strengthen the Depot’s training capacity.

Dailytrust