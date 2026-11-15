At the Lagos Governorship Debate, candidates of the African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, the Nigeria Democratic Congress and Peoples Democratic Party, presented competing visions on how to address the state’s mounting economic, infrastructural and social challenges.

Sunday Ehigiator examines the candidates’ arguments, promises and responses.

The 2027 Lagos State governorship election took an important turn as four candidates seeking to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented their programmes and defended their records at a televised debate held recently.

The debate, which featured the candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), provided an opportunity for voters to assess their preparedness to govern Nigeria’s commercial capital.

With the discussion centred on the economy and cost of living, housing, transportation, flooding, healthcare, waste management and governance, the candidates were challenged to move beyond campaign rhetoric and explain how they intended to translate their promises into measurable outcomes.

Although each candidate identified shortcomings in Lagos’ development, their proposed solutions reflected different philosophies, ranging from private-sector-led infrastructure financing and social housing to public investment, institutional reforms and expanded social services.

APC: Kadri Obafemi Hamzat

For Hamzat, who is currently the Deputy Governor, the debate was an opportunity to defend the record of successive Lagos administrations while presenting himself as the candidate best positioned to consolidate existing achievements and address outstanding challenges. Describing the debate as a job interview, he told Lagosians they were the employers and that his experience in public service had prepared him for the governorship.

He highlighted his previous responsibilities as Commissioner for Science and Technology and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, including his involvement in the development of the state’s residents’ registration database and infrastructure projects. His proposed development framework, tagged The Lagos Promise, comprises seven pillars and 100 pledges, covering people, renewal, opportunity, government machinery, inclusion, security and resilience, and everyday dignity.

On the economy, Hamzat acknowledged the pressure of rising food and fuel prices but argued that the state could intervene through housing, agriculture and transportation. He said Lagos had delivered 18,000 housing units through 24 estates in eight years and promised to expand access through mortgage arrangements requiring a 10 per cent initial payment and repayment over 25 years. He also pledged to complete ongoing housing projects and enforce the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency Law, which provides for annual rent payments rather than demands for multiple years in advance.

Transportation featured prominently in his proposals. He promised to expand the Blue Line to Okokomaiko and connect the Red Line to the Trade Fair area, while increasing the state’s CNG bus fleet to 4,000 to facilitate the movement of one million passengers daily.

He further proposed 77 electric ferries, integrated ticketing across rail, road and water transportation, and the development of ferry terminals to improve connectivity.

On flooding, Hamzat defended the state’s existing drainage infrastructure, arguing that maintenance and the removal of blockages were essential to ensuring effective water movement. He also maintained that the environmental impact assessment for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road alignment had been undertaken during his tenure as commissioner, disputing criticism raised by Funso Doherty.

On healthcare, he proposed expanding health insurance coverage under Ilera Eko to reach one in every three Lagos residents. He also highlighted ongoing hospital projects, including Massey Children’s Hospital, and promised to upgrade 150 primary healthcare centres to operate round the clock.

On waste management, Hamzat said the government was transitioning from collection and dumping towards material recovery, recycling and reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills.

However, his defence of the administration’s record attracted questions about whether he could independently address challenges that had persisted during his eight years as deputy governor.

On the 2020 Lekki Toll Gate shootings, he described the incident as a painful episode, citing the judicial panel established by the state and the government’s subsequent white paper as steps taken towards accountability.

His central argument was that Lagos required experienced leadership capable of building on existing investments rather than abandoning ongoing development programmes.

ADC: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

The ADC governorship candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, anchored his presentation on the argument that Lagos’ development model had disproportionately benefited the privileged, leaving a significant proportion of residents struggling with housing affordability, transportation and inadequate public services.

He argued that despite the state’s considerable revenue, government policies had failed to translate its economic strength into improved living conditions for ordinary residents.

Presenting his vision, Rhodes-Vivour advocated a people-centred administration that would prioritise affordable housing, urban planning, environmental protection and employment opportunities.

One of his major proposals was the delivery of 100,000 housing units within four years, financed partly through a proposed luxury tax to support social housing. He also proposed expanding development towards the eastern foreshore and Bejelekan areas to reduce the concentration of economic activities in established parts of Lagos.

On transportation, he advocated completing the state’s rail network within two and a half years through private-sector financing, arguing that infrastructure projects capable of generating revenue should not depend exclusively on government funding.

He proposed connecting rail services with water transportation, cable cars, bridges and bicycle lanes, alongside improved local roads, to reduce commuting pressures and encourage decentralised development.

On flooding, Rhodes-Vivour identified the destruction of wetlands and indiscriminate land reclamation as major contributors to Lagos’ environmental challenges.

He proposed wetland protection policies, improved drainage planning and climate-resilient building designs that would allow water to follow natural pathways. He also advocated modern road construction standards and better environmental forecasting to help residents prepare for extreme rainfall.

On healthcare, he proposed establishing 245 emergency response centres across the state’s wards, each equipped with two ambulances. He also promised to increase healthcare funding towards the 15 per cent benchmark under the Abuja Declaration, improve healthcare workers’ remuneration and introduce artificial intelligence to support medical diagnosis.

However, when questioned about his governing experience, Rhodes-Vivour defended his background in urban housing and development, arguing that integrity, empathy, vision and political will were equally important qualifications for leadership.

NDC: Funso Doherty

Doherty’s central argument was that Lagos had considerable financial resources but had failed to convert its economic strength into prosperity for the majority of its residents.

Drawing on his 30 years of private-sector experience, he argued that the state needs a fundamental change in its development priorities, with greater government investment in education, healthcare, affordable housing and employment.

He presented a manifesto built around six themes: health, education and opportunity; affordable housing; jobs and small businesses; the environment; and honest and accountable government, supported by 34 policy commitments.

Questioning the state’s revenue performance, he argued that residents paid substantial taxes and levies without receiving commensurate improvements in public services.

On education, Doherty promised genuinely free schooling, including the elimination of examination fees and other charges that could prevent children from completing their education. He also proposed providing affordable daily meals for pupils in public schools.

On healthcare financing, he promised to increase the combined allocation to health and education towards 28 per cent of the state’s budget during his first term. He further pledged fully free maternal and child healthcare, including consultations, diagnostic services and medication.

His position was that the government must directly finance essential services for vulnerable residents rather than relying excessively on health insurance schemes and private-sector providers.

Housing was another major component of his proposals. He promised 150,000 affordable housing units, supported by government guarantees and financing arrangements. He also advocated establishing an ombudsman’s office to address exploitation by estate agents and other intermediaries.

On flooding, Doherty argued that environmental degradation and poor urban planning had compounded the effects of climate change. He advocated protecting wetlands, preventing indiscriminate land reclamation and ensuring that environmental assessments were conducted before major infrastructure projects commenced.

He challenged Hamzat’s defence of the coastal road environmental assessment, citing information he said he obtained from the Bureau of Public Procurement to argue that the required assessment was not available when the project was presented for due process.

On waste management, he acknowledged that parts of Lagos were dirty and argued that the government needed to invest more in collection trucks, transfer stations and recycling infrastructure.

Doherty’s broader proposition was that Lagos needs to reorder its spending priorities and make the government more directly responsible for improving the welfare and economic opportunities of its residents.

PDP: Deji Doherty

The PDP candidate, Deji Doherty, approached the debate from the perspective of a businessman and entrepreneur, presenting a 10-point agenda that emphasised power supply, debt management, housing, healthcare, education and industrial development.

He argued that Lagos’ economic difficulties were partly attributable to its debt obligations, an oversized government structure and inadequate autonomy for local governments.

Doherty estimated that the state spent between N19 billion and N20 billion servicing its domestic and external debts, describing the burden as a constraint on its ability to deliver public services.

He proposed reducing the number of ministries, departments and agencies, which he estimated at approximately 160, and redirecting savings towards infrastructure and social interventions.

He also advocated greater financial independence for local governments, arguing that they were better positioned to understand and address the needs of residents in their communities.

On housing, Doherty questioned proposals to construct large numbers of houses without addressing the high cost of building materials and land acquisition.

Rather than relying exclusively on private landlords, he proposed that the state government should become a major property developer, construct affordable accommodation and rent directly to residents.

He also advocated research into locally produced building materials to reduce construction costs and make housing more accessible.

On transportation, he identified poor roads, congestion around Apapa, inadequate bridges, commercial trailers and the activities of informal transport operators as challenges requiring attention.

He proposed additional bridges linking different parts of Lagos, including connections towards Badagry, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki, to reduce pressure on existing routes. He also argued that local government roads required substantial rehabilitation to improve movement within communities.

On flooding, Doherty identified inadequate drainage and poor waste disposal as major contributors to the problem. He acknowledged climate change but maintained that improved drainage management and proper waste disposal would help reduce the impact of heavy rainfall.

His political emergence also attracted questions because of his association with the PDP faction loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who serves in the APC-led federal government. Doherty defended the relationship, describing Wike as his national leader and crediting his own emergence to decades of grassroots political involvement.

Asked about his business credentials, he disclosed that his companies had operated since 1986 and said he had previously managed substantial financial obligations, including debts of $3.8 billion, which he claimed to have overcome.

Issues That Defined the Debate

Beyond the individual manifestos, the debate exposed several areas of agreement and disagreement among the four candidates.

First, the question of the government’s responsibility. While Rhodes-Vivour and Doherty advocated a stronger government role in social housing, healthcare and public transportation, Hamzat defended a development model that combines public investment with private-sector participation. Deji Doherty, meanwhile, proposed direct government intervention in housing provision and a reduction in administrative expenditure.

Second, transportation financing. Rhodes-Vivour argued that private infrastructure financing could accelerate rail development without placing excessive pressure on the state’s balance sheet. Hamzat disagreed, maintaining that private investors had been reluctant to finance African rail projects and that government investment remained necessary.

Third, environmental management. The candidates offered different explanations for Lagos’ flooding challenges, ranging from inadequate drainage maintenance and poor urban planning to wetland destruction and climate change. Their disagreement over the environmental assessment of the coastal road also highlighted the importance of transparency and regulatory compliance in infrastructure development.

Beyond the Promises

Ultimately, the debate offered Lagosians four different approaches to the challenges confronting the state.

Rhodes-Vivour presented a case for people-centred governance, affordable housing and climate-conscious urban development. Hamzat made the case for continuity, institutional experience and the expansion of existing infrastructure. Doherty advocated a reordering of public spending, free essential services and stronger institutional accountability, while Deji Doherty emphasised debt management, industrial development and direct government intervention.

However, the debate also revealed gaps between some of the promises and the practical details required to implement them. Several proposals, including the construction of hundreds of thousands of homes, expansion of transportation networks and increased healthcare spending, would require substantial financing, clear implementation timelines and measurable performance indicators.

For Lagosians, therefore, the critical consideration should extend beyond the appeal of campaign slogans and the candidates’ political affiliations. It should include the feasibility of their proposals, their understanding of the state’s financial realities, their records of public service and their willingness to submit themselves to accountability.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD