By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has directed lecturers in 20 universities to commence preparations for industrial action over alleged failure by the Federal and state governments to fully implement the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement.

The union gave the affected governments and university authorities a 14-day ultimatum to address the outstanding issues, warning that its branches would commence strike action upon expiration of the ultimatum if their demands were not met.

The development has raised fresh concerns over possible disruption of academic activities in the nation’s tertiary institutions, months after the 2025 agreement was signed following years of negotiations between ASUU and the government.

ASUU took the decision at its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the University of Abuja on August 8 and 9, 2026.

The union’s President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, saying an emergency NEC meeting would be convened at the end of August or early September to review developments and take further decisions.

The affected universities are Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; University of Medical Sciences, Ondo; Gombe State University; Plateau State University, Bokkos; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba; Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Abia State University, Uturu; and University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akamkpa.

Others are Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo; Kaduna State University; Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil; Northwest University, Kano; Enugu State University of Science and Technology; Imo State University; Niger Delta University; University of Africa, Toru-Orua; Bayelsa Medical University; and Taraba State University, Jalingo.

According to ASUU, the affected branches will commence the proposed strike immediately after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum if the outstanding issues remain unresolved.

The union added that its branches in the Sokoto Zone had already issued a two-week ultimatum.

ASUU attributed the latest development to what it described as the “haphazard implementation” of the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement and the “lackadaisical attitude” of the Federal Government towards releasing the subvention required for full implementation of the pact.

“NEC discussed the state of the struggle and noted that a significant milestone had been reached signing the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement, but frowned at the haphazard implementation and lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government in the release of subvention to fully actualise the implementation of the said 2025 Agreement,” the union said.

ASUU also accused visitors to several state-owned universities of failing to implement provisions of the agreement, warning that the situation was eroding the gains recorded through the pact.

The agreement, signed in December 2025 after more than 16 years of negotiations, was expected to address longstanding concerns over lecturers’ welfare, remuneration, research funding and the underfunding of public universities.

Among its provisions was a 40 per cent increase in academic staff remuneration, effective January 1, 2026. The Federal Government announced in February that implementation of the salary increase had commenced.

The agreement also introduced the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance, CATA, to cover expenses associated with journal publications, membership of learned societies, conferences, internet access and books.

Under the pact, professors are entitled to a Professorial Cadre Allowance of N1.74 million annually, or N145,000 monthly, while readers are to receive N840,000 annually, or N70,000 monthly.

It also provided for the review of Earned Academic Allowances, including payments for postgraduate supervision and other academic responsibilities, as well as measures to improve staff welfare, research, infrastructure and institutional development.

However, implementation has emerged as a fresh source of disagreement between the union and the government.

ASUU has complained in recent months that the agreement was being implemented selectively, with some universities allegedly paying only portions of the salary component while others had yet to implement some provisions.

The union also raised concerns over delays in constituting the Implementation Monitoring Committee, which it said was critical to preventing bureaucratic bottlenecks from frustrating the agreement.

Promotions, insecurity

Meanwhile, ASUU’s NEC meeting also considered issues concerning academic promotions, appointments and security across university campuses.

On academic promotions and appointments, the union commended the withdrawal of two professorial appointments at the Federal University Lokoja following resistance and investigations by the university’s ASUU branch.

At the Federal University Wukari, however, NEC expressed concern over the promotion of a former registrar to the professorial cadre.

It consequently directed ASUU branches to resist the promotion of bursars and registrars who do not meet the professorial promotion criteria applicable in their respective universities.

The union also raised fresh concerns over insecurity on university campuses, particularly attacks that had resulted in the deaths of some of its members.

It directed affected branches to petition the police and other security agencies over incidents of insecurity and compile comprehensive reports for submission to the national leadership.

With the 14-day ultimatum now running, the Federal and affected state governments face renewed pressure to resolve the outstanding issues before the dispute escalates into another industrial crisis in Nigeria’s university system.

Vanguard Media Ltd