.Backs rail line, gas pipeline for Southeast

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday pledged sustained investment in education, youth development and agriculture, including interest-free loans for farmers.

The President, who made the promise at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally in Enugu, also said his government will also accelerate infrastructure development across the country.

According to Tinubu: “We cannot build a nation of prosperity without investing in our youth. We will invest in all of you.

“To our farmers, they will receive money; interest-free loans. We will relieve them of the burden of famine.

“We will connect you with infrastructure. Electricity will improve. The Eastern gas pipeline will work. We will connect the East, connect the South, connect the North. It is our honest promise for development.”

The President said the Eastern Nigerian rail line is also under construction, adding that the Federal Government is working with Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to advance the project. FollowPolitics

Tinubu urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and mobilise support for the APC in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima urged the Southeast to embrace strategic political alliances and negotiations, saying electoral victory depends on bridge-building rather than emotions.

“Politics is not only a game of numbers but a game of negotiations and strategic alliances. It is not a game of emotions,” he said.

The Vice-President said the Southeast had historically played significant roles in Nigeria’s political leadership, arguing that the region could strengthen its influence through broader national alliances. BuyMaps

He cited the emergence of political leaders from the former Eastern Region in key national positions, saying the region’s political fortunes depended on strategic engagement.

Shettima criticised the campaign strategies of former Vice-President and ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and NDC Presidential candidate and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, saying their approaches lacked the national alliances needed to win the presidential election.

“You cannot win elections through divisions. We win elections through negotiation, through compromises, through bridge-building,” he said.

The Vice President recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s electoral breakthrough came after building an alliance with the Southwest, beyond his strong northern support.

Shettima urged the Southeast to support President Tinubu, saying the President’s re-election would strengthen the region’s political and developmental prospects.

Also, Governor Mbah described the rally as a declaration of political collaboration by the Southeast in support of Tinubu’s re-election.

He said the state had benefited from the President’s economic reforms, which had increased resources available to sub-national governments for development.

“Mr President, about four years ago, when you assumed office, you inherited a stagnated economy. You have worked so hard to pull us back from the economic precipice,” Mbah said.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio urged the Southeast to support President Tinubu, citing his administration’s achievements in infrastructure, education and economic reforms.

He said political collaboration would strengthen the region’s prospects of securing national support when it was its turn to produce the President.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, also urged the region to support President Tinubu, citing the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission and policies such as foreign exchange (FX) unification, which benefited businesses, especially in the Southeast.

Kalu urged the Southeast to prioritise political strategy over sentiment, saying broader national alliances would strengthen its future political prospects.

APC Presidential Campaign Council Director-General, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, and APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, also urged the Southeast to support President Tinubu’s re-election, cautioning against backing a four-year presidential tenure for the region.

The rally featured Vice-President Kashim Shettima, along with Yilwatda and Yari, presenting APC flags and symbolic brooms to the party’s Southeast governorship candidates for the 2027 elections.

The event was attended by First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and Governors’ Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Alex Otti of Abia, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, as well as members of the Federal Executive Council.

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Abia Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, businessman, Chief Arthur Eze and other party leaders and stakeholders also attended the rally.

On his arrival, the President was conferred with the traditional title of “Nwanne Di Na Mba” of Enugu State, meaning a brother or relative from another land.

Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, conferred the title at the International Wing of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in recognition of the bonds of solidarity between President Tinubu and the people of the state.

Tinubu also inaugurated the completed 33-kilometre section of the Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageway, the 23-span flyover at Eke-Obinagu Junction along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja road and the Enugu International Hospital.

At the hospital inauguration, the President commended Mbah’s infrastructure drive, expressing optimism that the facility would improve access to quality healthcare.

“Tomorrow is here,” President Tinubu declared.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD