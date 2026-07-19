By Raymond Mordi, Deputy Political Editor

A key Court of Appeal decision last Monday dismantled the organisational structure of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s chosen party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), putting his bid to contest the 2027 presidential election in jeopardy. Deputy Political Editor RAYMOND MORDI explains what this ruling and other legal battles mean for his 2027 ambitions.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja delivered a split ruling last Monday that dealt a major blow to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar intended to ride on for his 2027 presidential bid. By a two-to-one majority, the three judges upheld an earlier High Court ruling that stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or taking part in state congresses organised by the David Mark-led caretaker committee of the party.

A group of dissatisfied party members won the case after challenging the caretaker committee’s choice to appoint ad-hoc committees to organise state congresses. By agreeing with the lower court, the appellate court did more than settle an internal party issue. It ruled that the congresses and the national convention organised by the Senator David Mark-led group were invalid because they went against an existing court order.

This ruling is a major setback for Atiku. Before May 2025, when the ADC became the main opposition platform for the 2027 election, it was a small party that had existed since 2006. Atiku chose it as the platform to realise his 2027 presidential ambition. Now 79, he is facing what many see as his last real chance to run for president after many failed attempts since 1993. By cancelling the state congresses and the national convention that built the party’s current structure, the court has taken apart the system meant to get his name on the ballot.

The ruling has thrown the ADC into deep uncertainty as the next general election approaches. It shows a key weakness in Atiku’s plan, which depended on bringing his national political team into an existing party. Now that the party’s structure has been declared legally invalid, Atiku has fewer options left for the 2027 election.

Atiku’s customised vehicle

To see how serious this crisis is, it helps to look at why Atiku chose the ADC for his latest presidential run. After deep and ongoing splits in his old party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku and his team saw they needed a new, clear platform for a strong national campaign. They picked the ADC and wanted to reshape it from a loose opposition group into a tightly managed political machine built around Atiku’s candidacy.

Atiku has often switched between political platforms throughout his career, but the 2027 election presents a new kind of challenge. Because of his age and past failed attempts, he cannot afford a prolonged, multi-party negotiation or use a platform he does not fully control. The ADC was supposed to give him that control. Its structure was designed to include his loyal supporters, making it easier for him to secure the nomination and present a united front for the election.

The July 13 ruling has disrupted Atiku’s whole plan. By declaring the state congresses invalid, the Court of Appeal has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the primary where he secured his ticket. The same thing applies to other candidates running on the ADC platform. Without a legally recognised state structure, the party cannot nominate valid candidates. For Atiku, losing the ADC platform could mean watching the 2027 race from the sidelines.

Atiku’s team quickly tried to play down the importance of the ruling. His spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, said the public misunderstood the judgment. He claimed the Court of Appeal did not cancel the presidential primary but only addressed party leadership and internal decisions. Shaibu said there is an important legal difference between choosing party leaders in congresses and picking candidates in official primaries.

This argument probably forms the core of the defence that Atiku’s legal team plans to present to the Supreme Court. But many political analysts and legal experts think this argument is weak. A party’s primary does not stand alone. It depends on delegates and officers chosen at state and local congresses. If those congresses are ruled invalid, the legal basis for any primary they held becomes shaky.

A history of internal divisions

This legal crisis is just the latest in a string of internal disputes that have troubled the ADC since it became the main opposition party. The party’s rapid rise in 2025 drew in many ambitious politicians, soon leading to infighting and rival claims to leadership.

The party’s deep divisions were clear during its presidential primary. Atiku won the ticket, beating former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and ex-banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, but the process caused lasting damage. Amaechi openly criticised the results, calling them fake, though he later agreed to be Atiku’s running mate to help keep the coalition together. Meanwhile, another group in the party rejected Atiku’s nomination and held their own process, picking Chris Uba as their candidate.

These internal splits have led to a series of court cases. On July 2, 2026, the party got what seemed like a big legal victory. The Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a lawsuit by Leke Abejide, confirming David Mark as leader and Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary. The judge said the dispute was an internal party matter and that Abejide should have used the party’s internal mechanism to settle it before going to court.

Atiku’s team celebrated the decision as a big win for democracy and the rule of law, thinking it settled who was in charge of the party. But that relief only lasted 11 days.

The July 13 Court of Appeal ruling focused on a different problem. While the July 2 High Court decision confirmed Mark’s national leadership, the July 13 appellate court said this leadership violated the rules by bypassing elected state committees and selecting its own ad hoc committees to organise state congresses.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the main judgment on July 13, disagreed that these actions were just internal party matters outside the court’s jurisdiction. He said that if a complaint is about a constitutional violation, the court must step in. Justice Donatus Okorowo agreed, while Justice Abba Mohammed was the only one to disagree. Justice Mohammed said the dispute was an internal party matter that courts should stay out of, and the ADC’s legal team hopes it will find favour with the Supreme Court.

Leadership without structure

The difference between the July 2 and July 13 rulings shows the main problem the ADC faces now. The party’s national leaders are legally recognised, but they have lost control of the practical structures needed to contest an election.

A political party cannot run a national campaign just from its headquarters in Abuja. It needs state and local branches to reach voters, manage polling agents, and confirm its candidates. By cancelling the state congresses, the Court of Appeal has stopped the ADC’s operations at the state level. The national leaders are legally recognised, but the state-level teams needed for an election have been disbanded.

The party’s leaders have tried to show stability. Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement that the court’s decision would not affect those who got their tickets through the party’s direct primaries. This is meant to protect the faction’s candidates, but it does not solve the main legal problem. If the state committees that organised these primaries are declared invalid, any nominations they made could still face legal challenges from other parties after the election.

While a direct primary bypasses delegates by allowing ordinary members to vote directly, the process still depends entirely on the officers elected at the disputed state and local congresses. These local executives are responsible for organising polling centres, verifying membership registers, distributing ballot papers, and counting votes. If the congresses that produced these officers are legally invalid, the officers have no authority to supervise the voting. In Nigerian jurisprudence, any primary built on such an invalid foundation is highly vulnerable to post-election lawsuits, as a candidate cannot stand on an illegally constituted party structure.

Because of this ruling, the ADC now has to spend its time, energy, and resources on legal battles instead of campaigning. The momentum it gained in 2025 as the main alternative to the ruling party has mostly disappeared, replaced by ongoing court cases.

Tight electoral calendar

This legal crisis is happening after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set a strict election calendar for the contest. The 2027 election timeline is fixed by law, so parties do not have time to sort out long internal problems.

In a separate but highly significant ruling, the Court of Appeal in Abuja recently reversed a High Court decision that had voided the timeframes in INEC’s revised timetable and schedule of activities. A three-member panel led by Justice Adebukola Banjoko unanimously ruled that INEC’s revised timetable did not violate the Electoral Act 2026, affirming the commission’s authority to set and enforce its deadlines.

This means the July 14 deadline for candidate nominations and the August 19 commencement date for campaigns still stand. The ADC cannot afford to wait months for the Supreme Court’s final decision. If the party begins the campaign period with its state structures still in legal trouble, it will struggle to convince donors, candidates, and voters that it is a real alternative.

The broader opposition field

The ADC’s crisis is part of a broader political picture in which other opposition leaders also face major challenges. Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, another key opposition figure, is also dealing with organisational problems. His party, the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), is also entangled in a legal dispute over its registration.

These problems show that the opposition’s challenges are not just about one party. But while others face organisational issues, Atiku’s situation is much more urgent. At his age, he cannot skip an election cycle or rebuild a political party from the ground up. The crisis within the ADC directly threatens what is almost certainly his final run for the presidency.

Atiku himself confirmed this during a recent interview on Arise TV, saying the 2027 election would be his last attempt to become president of Nigeria. He explained that if he does not win this time, he will stop running. This statement makes the stakes much higher. Unlike Obi or other younger contenders who have years of political viability ahead of them, Atiku is fighting against a closing biological and political window.

The opposition’s divisions and legal troubles stand in sharp contrast to the steady progress of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is quietly building his team and gaining from the problems facing the APC’s main rivals. While the opposition is stuck in court over state congresses and delegate lists, the ruling party can focus on its election plans.

An uncertain outlook

Nkem Ukandu, the ADC’s National Welfare Secretary, has said the party will appeal the July 13 ruling to the Supreme Court. In Nigeria’s unpredictable politics, a final court decision can quickly change everything. The Supreme Court could overturn the Appeal Court’s decision, approve the ADC’s congresses, and restore Atiku’s campaign.

How the Supreme Court handles this case will determine whether the opposition can mount a unified challenge or if the race will be decided before the first ballot is cast. Counting only on a positive Supreme Court ruling is very risky. The legal case against the ADC’s congresses is based on clear rules and constitutional violations, and the appeal court’s decision was detailed. Even if the Supreme Court sides with the Mark-led ADC, the damage to its campaign momentum and organisational structure may already be done.

The next six months will be crucial for Atiku. His narrowing path to the 2027 ballot stems from a political strategy that prioritised acquiring a party platform over building a stable organisational foundation. As the legal battles continue, the veteran politician is running out of both time and options. If the Supreme Court agrees that the ADC’s structures are invalid, Atiku may find his last shot at the presidency brought to an end not by the voters, but by the courts.

The Nation Newspapers