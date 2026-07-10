Muideen Olaniyi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that nothing must happen to the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and a former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, he said the safety of every opposition leader is a constitutional obligation of the Nigerian state and a test of its democratic credentials.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) warned that the true measure of any democracy is not how comfortably those in power wield authority, but how safely those outside power can exercise their constitutional rights.

“Nothing must happen to Peter Obi. An injury to one is an injury to all. When one opposition leader is intimidated, every opposition voice is diminished. When one citizen begins to fear because of his political beliefs, democracy itself becomes the casualty.”

Atiku expressed concern over the Presidency’s decision to respond to Obi’s public comments with personal insults and derogatory language rather than the restraint expected of a democratic government.

He said that reducing political engagement to name-calling demeaned the Office of the President and risked inflaming an already tense political atmosphere.

“The Presidency must understand that democratic leadership demands composure, not contempt. When a citizen, particularly an opposition figure, voices concerns about the state of the nation or his personal safety, the first duty of government is to reassure through statesmanship, facts and responsible conduct—not through insults. Democracies are strengthened by reasoned engagement, not by invective. A government that answers every criticism with abuse projects insecurity, not confidence.”

Atiku said no government should mistake criticism for sabotage or political competition for warfare.

“The opposition is not the enemy of Nigeria. Poverty is the enemy. Hunger is the enemy. Insecurity is the enemy. Corruption is the enemy. Kidnapping is the enemy. The daily bloodletting across our communities is the enemy. A government that devotes more energy to attacking its critics than confronting these existential challenges has confused political survival with the purpose of governance.”

He noted that while Nigerians grapple with unprecedented economic hardship and worsening insecurity, families across the country continue to wait anxiously for the return of loved ones abducted by criminal gangs.

“There are schoolchildren and teachers still waiting to be reunited with their families. There are countless innocent Nigerians languishing in the camps of kidnappers. These are the emergencies that deserve the full machinery of government—not endless political sparring with opposition figures.”

The former Vice President urged the Federal Government to devote the same urgency it deploys in political communication to rescuing every Nigerian held captive and restoring public confidence in national security.

Atiku also restated his call for the immediate release of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, stating that justice derives its moral authority from fairness, impartiality and fidelity to the Constitution.

“The continued detention of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has generated widespread public concern. Every Nigerian, irrespective of political affiliation, is entitled to due process, equal protection under the law and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a competent court. Justice must never create the appearance of selective application.”

He further urged the Federal Government to confront, with transparency and accountability, the serious public controversies surrounding its administration instead of engaging in needless political distractions.

“Public confidence is not restored through insults or propaganda. It is restored through openness, accountability and the courage to answer legitimate questions. Governments earn trust by confronting controversy with facts, strengthening institutions and demonstrating that no one is above scrutiny.”

Atiku warned that history has never been kind to governments that elevate political combat above the welfare and security of their citizens.

“Our elders say: ‘When the drums of injustice beat for your neighbour, do not dance, for tomorrow they may beat for you.’ Every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation, has a stake in defending the democratic space.

“Nothing must happen to Peter Obi. Release Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Bring home every abducted schoolchild, every teacher and every innocent Nigerian still languishing in the hands of kidnappers. Stop chasing political opponents and start confronting the crises that are bleeding our nation.

“History will not remember how fiercely a government fought its critics. It will remember whether it protected its citizens, upheld justice, rescued the vulnerable and preserved the democracy entrusted to its care.”

Nigerian Tribune