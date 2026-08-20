Dan Cristian

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu

By Stephen Angbulu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday described a pledge by the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to restore the petrol subsidy if elected in 2027 as a demonstration of “serious ignorance” of governance and the economy.

Tinubu said this while receiving Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following his re-election victory in last Saturday’s poll.

“I saw one of my opponents now say he will go back to subsidy. I read it. That is a demonstration of a serious ignorance on governance and economy,” Tinubu told the delegation.

The President recalled the fiscal condition of Nigerian states before the subsidy’s removal, saying, “Before I came here, 27 states are unable to pay salaries, not to even talk of pensioners, salary of workers. I know a man in your state that I raised who is nicknamed ‘half salary.’ They come to the federal, capping hand, unable to do anything.”

Tinubu argued that the direct beneficiaries of the reform were ordinary Nigerians and their families, delivered through state and local government structures now able to fund basic obligations and infrastructure.

“Salary you pay for each family, they were at the local governments, they are in the states.

“Take out the president, we got every other person. Ask common men, their families, to feed, the infrastructure you embark upon on the road network, housing, school rehabilitation, hospital, healthcare pronouncements, resuscitation of healthcare, training of teachers, training of health workers to protect our vulnerable families. It’s part of your responsibility,” the President said.

Citing Adeleke’s re-election, Tinubu urged the governor to translate the mandate into governance rather than triumphalism.

He urged, “All for the reconciliation, expand your coast. That is the only way you can give thanks to our people.

“Not the way you sang it or celebrated it. It’s the way you act it. Use me as an example, I got here. God put me here. Where you are today, God put you there.

“Not the smartness of any of these people. It’s just their support, not their smartness. It’s the wish of God that prevailed, and the wish of the people for you.”

He described Adeleke as occupying a unique position to shape a broader legacy beyond the immediate electoral win.

“You are in a very, very unique position to make history, promote unity, peace and stability,” said Tinubu.

“Use it. It started as a progressive, all you are doing now is progressive instinct. And you did a very good mobilisation with your team. Very good job. You saw fear. You screamed,” he added, urging the governor to consolidate that momentum into democratic values.

He further advised, “Promote democracy. Promote stability. Promote rule of law. Don’t stigmatise any of your opponents.”

Tinubu also appealed for magnanimity in victory for all political actors, regardless of party.

He stated, “Anybody, any democrat, anybody in the political environment who cannot celebrate the joy of a free and fair election does not deserve the laughter and the happiness of democracy.

“Don’t make a single individual a victim of your campaign, not for you alone, not for the sake of us all alone, for the generations to come.”

To the re-elected governor, the President said, “It’s more important for you to build a network of unity, unified tools and everything.

“Like I said, you did not conquer anybody. You won the election. That is the essence of democracy. I’m so happy that we have this talk.”

Stephen Angbulu

With three years of experience, Stephen, The PUNCH correspondent, has been covering Nigeria’s presidency, politics, security, immigration and trafficking in persons

Punch Newspaper