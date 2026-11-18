Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola(SAN)

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has challenged Atiku Abubakar to explain how he intends to fund his proposed return of fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027, describing the plan as unrealistic.

Fashola said the former vice-president had not addressed the practical difficulties that could undermine the proposal, particularly Nigeria’s inability to fully meet its crude oil production targets and persistent security problems in oil-producing areas.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The former Minister of Works and Housing questioned the source of the crude oil needed to supply local refineries and support a subsidy arrangement, given the country’s production challenges.

“If we have refineries working, what is our current oil quota? Are we optimising it yet? No, because they are legacy issues, challenges with security people, vandalism. So where is this magic crude oil going to come from? People are entitled to ask,” he said.

Fashola insisted that Atiku must demonstrate that the proposal can work rather than rely on promises to win public support.

“If he can explain, good, let the people choose. But without proof, it is like abracadabra,” he said.

He maintained that his criticism was directed at the policy and not the former vice-president personally.

“The proposal is not realistic. I am looking at the proposal, not the personality,” he said.

Fashola also questioned the consistency of Atiku’s position, noting that the former vice-president had supported subsidy removal during the 2023 presidential campaign.

He said the change in position raised questions about the basis for the proposed reversal and what measures would make the policy sustainable.

Fashola further argued that bringing back subsidy would involve legislative processes, as lawmakers would have to amend the existing legal framework to accommodate the policy.

He wondered whether members of the National Assembly would be willing to support such a move, given its potential implications for public finances.

The former governor also drew on his experience in the Buhari administration, saying subsidy payments had previously constrained the funds available to state governments.

“I was in a government that was paying subsidy, and the states were not getting money. So are we going to go back to partial, near-zero returns, states borrowing money to pay salaries? Is that where you want us to go?” he asked.

Atiku announced in August 2026 that he would restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027. He proposed a temporary, audited arrangement focused on petroleum products refined locally, arguing that it would help bring down fuel and transportation costs and ease the burden on households.

Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy during his inauguration on May 29, 2023, as part of his administration’s economic reforms.

Vanguard Media Ltd