Atiku Abubakar

Nigeria’s former vice president’s seventh bid for the presidency is a daunting task, writes BOLAJI Adebiyi

Abubakar Atiku, a consummate politician, former vice president of Nigeria, and presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress in the upcoming 2027 general election, turned 80 on Wednesday. Many Nigerians have wished him well. Among them is Bola Tinubu, the main obstacle to his lifelong ambition of becoming President of the Federal Republic, who is seeking a second term.

In a rare display of sportsmanship among the country’s politicians, President Tinubu paid glowing tribute to Atiku. He commended his opponent’s contributions to Nigeria’s progress and development over the years, calling them worthy of emulation. Setting politics aside, he said, “Despite our different political affiliations and occasional disagreements, Nigeria’s democracy must continue to benefit from citizens committed to democratic engagement, national development, and the rule of law.”

President Tinubu acknowledged that Atiku’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship, and the private sector are also remarkable. “I note his involvement in business development and investments that have created economic opportunities and jobs for our people,” he stated, adding, “Of particular significance is Atiku’s establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, which has expanded access to quality higher education and strengthened human capital development.”

It remains unclear how the former vice president felt about these compliments from a formidable political opponent who, at a rally last week, questioned the funding source for the private university, founded while he was in office. Among the Yoruba, however, you do not fight your brother to death. They must have been a soothing balm for the injuries inflicted by the president’s broadsides.

While some people commend the president for his good-spiritedness, others see it as political brinkmanship—a veiled attempt at comic relief meant to throw an opponent off guard. Whatever the case, not every comment that day was complimentary. Olabode George, a well-horned politician and former deputy national chairman of the troubled Peoples Democratic Party, felt no need to be kind to his erstwhile political associate.

Celebrating his 81st anniversary with a State-of-the-Nation address, George advised Atiku to stand down from his presidential bid to allow Nigeria’s southern region to complete its eight-year, two-term cycle. He reminded the former vice president that his 2023 ambition, which disrupted the zoning arrangement, caused the crisis in the PDP, which the party is still battling to resolve. Insisting on the contest, he warned, could disrupt the North-South power-sharing arrangement with unsavoury consequences for the nation.

Atiku has yet to reply to George. However, given his well-publicised position, the advice would likely be dismissed as unsolicited. After six unsuccessful attempts, Atiku believes this is his final attempt. Hoping to profit from the biting hardship and high cost of living resulting from President Tinubu’s economic reforms, he has turned down all proposals for opposition politicians and parties to synchronise against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

His obstinacy is confounding, despite the shaky foundation of his candidacy, which is the subject of a contentious lawsuit that has called his presidential ambition into question. Forced out of the PDP by Nyesom Wike, President Tinubu’s ally, Atiku moved to the ADC, which was embroiled in a leadership crisis and faced over a dozen lawsuits. After his forcible takeover of the party’s leadership, Bala Gombe, an aggrieved member, approached the court with his complaints. The back-and-forth persists despite the Supreme Court’s intervention, which temporarily preserved Atiku’s David Mark-preferred leadership. Three weeks ago, the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, nullified Atiku’s candidacy after a Supreme Court-ordered trial. Justice Peter Lifu said his candidacy was tenuous because it arose from an unlawful primary contest. He has appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Despite this shaky state of play, Atiku and his associates have carried on as if nothing serious had happened. Rotimi Amaechi, his running mate, who once accused him of stealing the ADC presidential ticket, threatened to trigger a civil war if Atiku were disqualified from the contest. While this could be dismissed as the familiar loose talk of politicians of his standing, Atiku’s shocking misstep could call the credibility of the electoral process into question.

Apparently banking on identity politics, his status as the only dominant Northern politician in the race, and citizens’ anger over the high cost of living, Atiku projects massive support across the 19 Northern states and scrambles for votes among hungry southern voters, except in the South-East, where the National Democratic Congress’s Peter Obi dominated. This tempting but misleading projection could lead him to believe a legal disqualification is far-fetched. It is neither far-fetched nor an accurate projection of political victory.

As argued elsewhere, the high cost of living will not be the sole determinant of voter behaviour in the 2027 presidential election. Other issues include preserving the zoning arrangement, which largely contributed to President Goodluck Jonathan’s defeat in 2015. Atiku would recall that this divisive issue split the PDP and ultimately led to its defeat in 2023. It is unlikely that the Northern power elites and brokers who moderate voters’ behaviour would want this disruption to occur because of one man’s ambition.

There is another matter of capacity to mobilise people to vote. Mobilising people to attend rallies is different from mobilising the same people to vote on poll day. The logistics required for the latter make the difference. Atiku’s ADC, with its spent political forces, appears ill-equipped and less resourced than Tinubu’s APC, which has 31 governors, three other allied governors, and more than three-quarters of the federal and state legislators, as well as council chairmen and councillors on the ground. Given that political mobilisation is about people, it is difficult to see how Atiku will not be overwhelmed by Tinubu.

It is common among opposition elements to claim that state governors have often failed to deliver their preferred presidential candidates. This is a convenient but misleading claim that obscures the peculiar circumstances surrounding those instances. For instance, in the 2023 contest among Tinubu, Atiku and Obi, 18 of the 36 governors did not deliver their preferred candidate. That’s 50%. Who was mostly at the receiving end? Atiku, who lost in most of his PDP states.

Finally, the Atiku camp needs to ponder Tinubu’s 2023 victory in light of their apparent overreliance on anger over the cost of living. How did Tinubu win the election if that was so critical? The election was held under intense pressure from the APC federal government, as if it had no candidate to offer. Yet he won against all odds. How do you remove such a person from power with spent forces? That’s a major question for Atiku to resolve as he makes his seventh attempt at the nation’s No. 1 job at 80.

Adebiyi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild

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