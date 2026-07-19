byBolanle Olabimtan

Badejo-Okusanya is the only woman in the three-person race

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya is on course to become the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Results seen by TheCable on the live dashboard of the electoral committee of the NBA (ECNBA) showed that Badejo-Okusanya had polled 12,317 votes, representing 47.18 percent.

Her closest challenger, Lateef Akangbe, garnered 7,934 votes (30.39 percent), while Olumuyiwa Akinboro secured 5,855 votes (22.43 percent).

The poll recorded 26,106 votes from 82,172 registered voters, representing a 31.86 percent participation rate, according to the ECNBA dashboard.

The election, which commenced at 7:35 am on Saturday, was scheduled to close exactly 24 hours later.

However, the ECNBA is yet to make any official announcement.

When declared the winner of the election, Badejo-Okusanya will become the second woman to lead the association in its history.

Priscilla Olabori Kuye was the first female president of the NBA, serving from 1991 to 1992.

PRE-ELECTION CONTROVERSIES

In the weeks leading to the 2026 NBA election, there were disputes over the process, including litigation, calls for the postponement of the poll and disagreements over the choice of a consensus candidate for the presidency.

Upon the commencement of voting on Saturday, the portal was said to have suffered technical glitches.

Lateef Akangbe wrote an emergency protest to the ECNBA, demanding the immediate suspension of the election.

The former chairman of the NBA Lagos branch alleged that the electronic voting portal had collapsed and that voters were receiving one-time passwords (OTPs) through email instead of SMS, in violation of the committee’s revised guidelines.

He also alleged that the presidential ballot displayed the photograph of only one candidate while omitting others.

Akangbe argued that the alleged failures had compromised the credibility of the exercise.

“A flawed, rushed election carried out today under these chaotic conditions cannot yield a credible result,” the NBA presidential candidate wrote in the protest letter.

“Whoever is declared the winner of an election conducted on a collapsed portal, with breached authentication, and on a visually defective ballot, will not lead the Bar with the confidence of the profession.”

The Cable