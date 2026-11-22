… Governor Diri, deputy visit scene

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The death toll from Friday’s boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has climbed to 26, with rescue and recovery operations continuing into Sunday as grieving families besiege the Ayama waterfront.

Governor Douye Diri and his deputy visited the accident scene on Saturday to assess ongoing recovery efforts.

The ill-fated wooden passenger boat was travelling from Ayama community to Ukubie for a burial ceremony when it capsized around 11 a.m. between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities waterway.

The overcrowded vessel reportedly developed a mechanical fault mid-journey before going down.

The Bayelsa State Police Command initially confirmed four bodies recovered and 24 survivors rescued on Friday. By Saturday night, local divers and marine police had recovered 22 additional bodies, bringing the total to 26.

A source close to the Southern Ijaw council chairman, speaking anonymously, confirmed the updated toll and said search operations would resume Sunday.

“It’s so unfortunate. This tragedy would have been averted if commuters and boat operators had heeded our advice,” the source said. “We have repeatedly warned them to provide life vests for passengers, but these were not provided. The boat itself was very old and no longer seaworthy.”

The council plans to enforce an order ensuring anyone violating safety laws is apprehended and prosecuted.

An indigene of Ukubie said divers had set nets along the Oporoma waterways to trap bodies that may have floated away.

He revealed that seven of his relatives were aboard, with three bodies among those recovered Saturday.

Nineteen survivors were treated at Ayama Clinic, while five injured passengers were transferred to a hospital in Yenagoa. The vessel’s manager was taken into custody for investigation, while the operator reportedly fled.

The Bayelsa State government warned boat operators against overloading, reckless navigation, speeding, travelling without life jackets, night journeys and operating in unfavourable weather.

Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai said the government is supporting search-and-rescue operations and will assist emergency responders until the exercise concludes.

The tragedy has renewed concerns about safety enforcement on Bayelsa’s waterways, with community leaders calling for stricter scrutiny of vessel seaworthiness and mandatory life vest compliance.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria