President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently intervene in the worsening condition of the Benin-Agbor-Asaba road, where motorists and commuters have been trapped in gridlock for days.

The directive came amid growing public concern over the deteriorating highway, which has disrupted interstate movement, delayed the transportation of goods and forced some travellers to abandon their vehicles and seek alternative means of transportation.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Francis Nwaze.

Umahi said Tinubu directed the ministry to take immediate action to restore movement along the affected corridor and address the hardship being experienced by road users.

“President Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently intervene and ensure that necessary corrective actions are taken to restore movement on the affected roads as quickly as possible,” he said.

The minister said he would personally lead the intervention on the Benin-Agbor-Asaba road, adding that he had already commenced implementation of the presidential directive.

Umahi arrived in Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday alongside members of the National Assembly Works Committees to assess the situation and begin discussions on immediate remedial measures.

The meeting is expected to involve representatives of the Edo and Delta state governments as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The intervention follows days of severe gridlock along the corridor, triggered by failed sections and the deteriorating condition of the highway.

The situation has reportedly brought movement along the major interstate route to a near standstill, with some travellers said to have abandoned their vehicles and trekked in search of alternative transportation.

The gridlock has also affected the movement of goods and commercial activities along the corridor.

On August 20, residents and motorists staged a protest over the condition of the Benin-Agbor bypass. Videos from the protest showed vehicles struggling to navigate severely damaged and muddy sections of the road.

Reacting to the situation, Umahi accepted responsibility on behalf of the ministry and apologised to affected commuters.

He assured road users that the Federal Government would take immediate steps to restore movement while pursuing permanent solutions to the problems affecting the highway.

“We are determined to take immediate corrective measures while working towards permanent solutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umahi directed the Minister of State for Works to lead another team of ministry officials to the Ifaki-Kabba-Ado Ekiti axis to assess the condition of the road and commence urgent remedial works.

The ministry said the team was already on the ground as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The intervention on the Ifaki-Kabba-Ado Ekiti road also followed a directive from Tinubu over the deteriorating condition of the highway and the disruption it has caused to movement.

Umahi said the Federal Government’s response to the two road crises would not be limited to temporary measures, stressing that emergency interventions would be combined with permanent solutions to restore the affected roads and improve their long-term reliability.

Vanguard Media Ltd