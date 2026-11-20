Governor Hyacinth Alia

George Okoh, in this report, examines the political intrigues, shifting alliances and emerging threats confronting Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State as he walks an increasingly precarious political tightrope ahead of the February, 2027 gubernatorial poll in the state.

The road to the 2027 governorship election in Benue State is becoming increasingly complicated for Governor Hyacinth Alia. Over three and half years after his historic emergence as governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Catholic priest-turned-politician is facing a political environment considerably different from the one that brought him to power in May, 2023. BuyMaps

Although Alia remains the incumbent governor, his journey towards securing another four years in Government House, Makurdi, is surrounded by political uncertainties, internal party disagreements, strained relationships with influential stakeholders and an increasingly competitive opposition.

The question confronting political observers is no longer simply whether Alia wants a second term. It is whether he can successfully navigate the complicated political terrain between now and the 2027 poll.

Akume factor: A political marriage under strain

Perhaps the greatest political challenge confronting Governor Alia is his troubled relationship with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume

The political alliance between the two men was instrumental in APC’s remarkable victory in Benue State in 2023. Akume brought his extensive political network, established grassroots structures and years of political experience, while Alia brought enormous popularity among ordinary people and the attraction of a relatively new political personality. BuyMaps

Together, they dismantled the People’s Democratic Party’s longstanding dominance of Benue politics.

However, the relationship subsequently deteriorated over disagreements concerning appointments, political influence, party leadership and control of the APC structure in the state.

What initially appeared to be a disagreement between political allies has developed into a major struggle for supremacy within the ruling party.

Reconciliation efforts between the two camps have stalled, with parallel party structures and disagreements over leadership continuing to threaten party cohesion.

This is a serious problem for Alia. In politics, an incumbent governor may control the machinery of government, but controlling government is not necessarily the same as controlling the political party that produced him.

The governor therefore faces a delicate balancing act: maintaining his political independence while avoiding a complete breakdown of relationships with influential APC stakeholders.

Absence of influential stakeholders

Another troubling development was the inauguration of Alia’s 2027 re-election campaign council on November 6, 2026.

A source said several influential APC stakeholders, including Akume, serving senators and members of the House of Representatives from Benue State, were conspicuously absent.

The development raises questions about the level of political cohesion within the ruling party.

A campaign council is expected to demonstrate unity, organisation and collective commitment. When prominent political figures are absent from such an important event, it inevitably generates questions about the depth of support for the candidate.

Alia cannot afford to underestimate the importance of these political actors. Many have established relationships with party members and grassroots mobilisers across the state’s 23 local government areas.

Even if the governor enjoys considerable personal popularity, a fractured political structure could complicate his re-election campaign.

Opposition looking for an opportunity

The political situation is also changing on the opposition side. Former governor Samuel Ortom remains an important political figure whose influence cannot simply be dismissed. Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark and the emerging African Democratic Congress political platform also represent another dimension of the opposition challenge.

Meanwhile, the PDP has its own political calculations and governorship ambitions.

The reported emergence of discussions involving politicians from different camps suggest that political realignments could significantly alter the contest.

The possibility of cooperation between individuals who were previously political opponents presents an additional challenge for the incumbent.

The 2023 election was fought under different political circumstances. The APC enjoyed a relatively united structure and an alliance that brought together several powerful political interests.

Another issue affecting Governor Alia is his frosty relationship with the Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr Austin Agada.

For the past three years, Alia has refused to recognize Agada as the APC state Chairman despite a Court of Appeal judgement that dully recognized him as the state chairman of the party. Rather, the governor has thrown his weight behind Mr Benjamin Omale who was appointed as the caretaker chairman by the Umar Ganduje-led national leadership of the party then.

As it stands in the state, Agada has secured an enforcement of his victory at the court and may go for Alia’s jugular.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD