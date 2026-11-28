As Benue inches towards the 2027 governorship election, six political heavyweights are positioning for a fierce battle for Government House, Makurdi, with Governor Hyacinth Alia’s re-election bid facing competing ambitions, shifting alliances and internal party divisions. The outcome, writes George Okoh, will test the strength of incumbency, political structures and voter sentiment.

The battle for the soul of Benue State is gradually taking shape as the 2027 governorship election approaches, with Governor Hyacinth Alia facing an increasingly competitive political landscape involving five prominent challengers: Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, Terhemba Shija, Herman Iorwase Hembe, Mathias Terwase Byuan and Sebastine Hon. FollowPolitics

What initially appeared to be a relatively comfortable journey towards a second term for the incumbent is developing into a contest involving political survival, strategic alliances, competing interests and the struggle for control of Benue’s politics.

With the Independent National Electoral Commission’s published list identifying Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aondoakaa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hembe of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Shija of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Byuan of the Labour Party (LP) and Hon of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the state’s political atmosphere is set for an intriguing contest. BuyMaps

But beyond the political parties and campaign slogans, the fundamental question is whether Alia can consolidate his political base or whether the opposition can transform existing grievances into a formidable electoral movement. FollowPolitics

His supporters are likely to campaign on continuity, infrastructure development, governance reforms and the argument that his administration deserves another opportunity to consolidate its programmes.

However, the governor’s greatest challenge may not necessarily come from the opposition but from within his own political family.

The strained relationship between Alia and Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has remained a significant feature of Benue APC politics. Their political alliance was instrumental in the party’s victory in 2023, but subsequent disagreements over party leadership, political appointments and control of party structures have created uncertainty. FollowPolitics

Although the November 21 peace meeting between the two political leaders offered some hope of reconciliation, the extent to which their understanding will translate into genuine cooperation remains a critical question.

For Alia, the challenge is to convince APC stakeholders that his second-term ambition is a collective party project rather than an individual political enterprise.

Failure to achieve that could weaken the ruling party’s electoral machinery and create opportunities for opposition forces.

His major opportunity lies in the possibility of attracting dissatisfied APC members, opposition loyalists and voters who believe the current administration has not sufficiently addressed their expectations.

Alia also faces some legal hurdles, as two members of his party are in court challenging his victory in the party’s primary. Both Honourable Terwase Orbunde and Jeffrey Kouroun are challenging his mandate.

Mike Aondoakaa: The Opposition’s Experienced Alternative

Michael Kaase Aondoakaa presents a major challenge to Alia’s re-election ambition. A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Aondoakaa brings considerable political experience and national exposure to the contest. As the PDP candidate, he will be seeking to exploit the political weaknesses of the ruling party while presenting himself as an alternative capable of providing a different direction for Benue.

He will also have to contend with the challenge of rebuilding confidence in the PDP and convincing voters that the party can offer a credible alternative. Aondoakaa’s ability to bring together different political interests could determine whether his candidacy becomes a serious challenge to Alia. Zoning will also be a factor in his candidacy. Many pundits believe that the governorship ticket should remain with the Jechira Tiv intermediate family, from which Governor Alia hails.

Shija: The Intellectual Alternative and the Politics of Persuasion

Prof. Terhemba Shija enters the race with a different political identity. As the candidate of the NDC, Shija represents an attempt to offer voters an alternative beyond the traditional political establishment. His academic background and experience provide an opportunity to campaign around governance, institutional reforms, accountability and a more deliberate approach to public administration. He has an enviable record as campaign director-general to two senators, George Akume and Gabriel Suswam. He was also director-general of the presidential campaign of former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda.

Another factor counting in his favour is the Peter Obi-Kwankwaso NDC movement. The NDC has a huge fan base in the state. He must build a political movement capable of reaching beyond his immediate supporters and appealing to voters across the state’s three senatorial districts.

If he succeeds in doing so, he could emerge as an important factor in determining the direction of the election, even if the contest eventually becomes a battle between the two major political forces.

Hembe: The Challenge of Building a Statewide Movement

Herman Iorwase Hembe of the ADC is another politician whose ambition could complicate the calculations of the leading contenders. A former member of the House of Representatives representing Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency, Hembe is not a newcomer to Benue politics.

His legislative background and familiarity with grassroots political mobilisation provide a foundation upon which he can build his governorship campaign. A governorship election requires a statewide coalition. Personal popularity in a particular geographical area must be converted into broader political acceptance across the state.

He will therefore need to demonstrate that the ADC possesses the organisational capacity, resources and political alliances to challenge the established parties.

His ability to attract influential political figures and mobilise voters beyond his immediate political base could determine how far his ambition travels. His ability to attract younger voters, professionals, community leaders and dissatisfied supporters of other parties could influence the political equation. The central question is whether he can transform the party’s national recognition into a sustainable grassroots movement in Benue.

Mathias Terwase Byuan: The Labour Party Candidate

His candidacy introduces another dimension to the election, particularly in a political environment where voters are increasingly interested in alternatives to the traditional dominant parties. The Labour Party’s national political visibility following the 2023 elections could provide Byuan with an opportunity to connect with voters seeking political change.

However, national popularity does not automatically translate into electoral success at the state level. Byuan must establish a formidable campaign structure, develop a clear policy agenda and convince Benue voters that the Labour Party can provide effective leadership. He is very popular and is rumoured to be backed by top Benue and national politicians.

Byuan, a former APC chieftain, has steadily eaten into his former party’s support base by attracting many of its former members to his side.

Sebastine Tartenger Hon: The SDP Alternative

Professor Sebastine Tartenger Hon of the SDP could emerge as an unexpected but significant force in the 2027 Benue governorship election. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Professor of Law, Hon brings considerable intellectual credentials, political experience and familiarity with the state’s political landscape. His previous involvement in the APC and PDP gives him an understanding of the political structures and interests that will shape the contest. His emergence as the SDP candidate also offers an alternative platform for voters dissatisfied with the established political parties.

Hon’s greatest opportunity may lie in attracting aggrieved politicians and supporters from both the APC and PDP.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the election may not be decided simply by which candidate has the loudest supporters or the biggest political profile. It will depend on who can build the broadest coalition, communicate a convincing vision and earn the confidence of voters across Benue.

For Alia, the challenge is to defend his record, reconcile political differences and retain the confidence of the electorate.

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