Ademola Oni

Without a doubt, the President and governors in Nigeria are insanely powerful, more powerful than some of us have ever imagined. What some people may not know is that the control room behind these powerful beings is actually the chief of staff, the chief organiser. In most cases, the chief of staff organises the itineraries of these key political office holders and their political kinsmen. More importantly, this officer determines who gets access to the principal officers; this is where the critical questions begin to develop the legendary k-leg.

If you expect Long Range to serve as an undertaker in the raging controversy surrounding the metamorphosis of a non-existing office to a ghost agency and the ultimate transmutation into a key office of government, I may have to disappoint you. This is not because of a reported court case, which is bound to suffer miscarriage, but because I hate wasting my time on a journey whose destination has been determined before the journey begins at all.

The current controversy and the flurry of allegations between President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, and the self-styled Director General, Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, Mr Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, is just another chapter in the evolving Nigeria’s one-week-one-scandal democracy that’s regrettably taking shape under the watchful eyes of our dear Tinubu, respected for his political sagacity and deft touches. Sadly, our leaders do not read; so, he is not likely to read this one either or anyone close to him.

If the nation does not wake up to any sad tale of mass abduction these days, you may have some bloodthirsty killers overrunning a community or market in the name of an illogical jihad or some people brazenly hacking the database of the nation’s electoral umpire. It could even be the effrontery of a National Assembly carrying out endless probes with the usual fat budget but failing to publish a single report or concluding any of those serial investigations. I tire o!

During the tenure of Dr Goodluck Jonathan as President (2011 – 2015), former President Olusegun Obasanjo, out of frustration, openly complained of a particular Chief of Staff to the President from the South-South (I have told you I don’t answer JAMB questions) who allegedly demanded $1m before some foreign investors, who were on referral from Baba, could see the President, his principal. These foreign businessmen were, however, not allowed to see the Aso Rock Big Man as they refused to play ball.

Obasanjo was expectedly filled with a heavy dose of anger. He believed that after lodging the complaint of this barefaced attempted extortion, Jonathan would have taken decisive action against the extortioner to ensure such elevated misconduct never happened around the seat of power again. The then-sitting President didn’t appear to have attended to the infraction, let alone punish the suspected offender. It was alleged at the time that the ‘cash-to-see-president’ system was a standard practice.

No one knows if this standard practice has changed or has been more refined.

It may sound scandalous to attempt to screen all the facets of our national life dominated by non-existent personalities and organisations – ghost workers, fake products, fake religious leaders, fake journalists, fake politicians, fake soldiers, fake task force, fake government officials, fake lawyers and several others. In all honesty, how do you think Nigeria won’t produce a ghost or fake official agency with a ghost leader, ably backed by a powerful government cabal?

In 2016, this Prince, currently in the eye of the storm, had claimed he headed a United Nations-affiliated agency, a claim roundly disowned by the UN and turned out to be patently false. Doesn’t this sound familiar about the way we run our affairs? Ten years later, the nation is currently battling to free itself from the web of another phase of its never-ending corporate governance failure.

Is Nigeria not an entity where a corporate undertaker, with a litany of the death of better-forgotten firms under his belt, and a serial debtor, can represent the nation at the UN? Imagine the list of VIPs, some of whom are said to be undergoing trial, bagging exalted appointments and chieftaincy titles to further massage their roguish egos.

This huge joke is not on Adeyemi, if you ask me. It is a national embarrassment that exposes our romance with a parlous governance structure and our die-hard love for the outlandish. How does one explain a situation where a leech has stayed glued to a position of authority, albeit fraudulently, strategically visible, using official machinery to perpetuate illegality for over six years, and getting into the nation’s budget without being exposed? It is a result of weak institutional structure and the deep rot that has eaten into our systems over the years, as the nation consistently justifies one act of illegality after the other – from the executive to the judiciary, from the legislative to enforcement agencies and to the excesses of the governed.

The hordes of spokesmen and media aides defending Gbajabiamila and the Office of the Head of Service on this shamefully dubious appointment should recognise the weakness that this ‘one-scandal-too-many’ has helped the government to expose again. This calls for a deep self-examination and sober reflection on the part of the government and the governed on why fraud appears to have been elevated and rewarded in our clime more than honesty, integrity and merit. It is an ugly scenario, on a monumental scale, that does not call for the customary grandstanding and routine rebuttals by Tinubu’s aides. In simple terms, this scandal is highly scandalous and very shameful!

In what way is this different from the cases of scammers whom the Economic and Financial Crime Commission hunts for daily in its bid to rid the nation of fraudsters who, unfortunately, have succeeded in colouring all Nigerians with the same odious brush at entry points all over the world?

Your green passport entitles you to a thorough, body-down searching while a teenage immigration officer asks you flippant (sometimes ignorant) questions repeatedly because he or she has conjured the image of a fraudster in his or her mind who is standing right before him or her. Most of the time, your irritation transforms into subdued anger in the same breath! Who do you blame for such justifiable embarrassment?

With all due respect, you may need to visit Aro or Yaba Left or somewhere in Kano (whichever one is closest) if you ever think, even subconsciously, that this Prince of Fraud has acted all alone. Oh, I agree with you that he masterminded this master-class heist on his own. Adeyemi or Matthew (whichever applies) is not just empowered but powerfully emboldened by the same cartel on whose behalf he is generally directing the affairs of a fraudulent presidential agency.

From my over half a century year of education and diverse working experiences, I would like to help you with a few safeguards so that the outcome of this shenanigan will not in any way shock you. You might have heard that the Prince of Controversy has been charged with all manner of misconduct and financial crime. This is the easiest of escape routes in Nigeria. The controversy of the ghost presidential agency and the roles of those behind this shameful act will die with the court case, which, by the way, will never be completed throughout Tinubu’s tenure in 2027 or 2031, whichever applies.

There is a long list of court cases of fraudulent former governors, ministers, DGs, the accountant general, incoming and returning candidates, among others, who were arraigned (and a few not arraigned) on charges of humongous fraud, whose cases are still in court and a few others that remain inconclusive, like election results. I don’t want to bore you with names today, except the name of Ahmed Idris, who stole almost one trillion naira as the accountant general under former President Muhammadu Buhari (now late), and subsequently got rewarded with a traditional title in Katsina after arraignment and has been walking freely thereafter. And we want to encourage probity? For where!

Let me also assure you (in case you are afraid) that nobody will be fired in connection with this inglorious ghost agency scandal; nobody! How can anyone be sacked when the case in question will die a natural death or be eternally compromised? It doesn’t happen, not in this environment.

I can confidently tell you that this crisis, which is just a deal gone awry, will lead to other scandalous revelations of those behind this brazen theft of the nation’s resources and the attendant embarrassment it has caused the nation, but ‘no evil’ will befall the culprits at the end of it all, that’s if it has an ending in the first place. We don’t punish wrongdoings here. So, the beat has to go on.

All these I have seen. May someone with a deep sense of probity prove me wrong on my deductions!

Punch Nigeria Ltd