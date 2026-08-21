By Efecha Gold

With the 2027 general election still months away, political activities are already gathering momentum in Delta State as parties strengthen their structures and position themselves for a fierce governorship contest. While the Labour Party and Accord Party have begun outlining their strategies, political analysts say grassroots support, zoning, candidate credibility, alliances and voter awareness could prove decisive in determining who leads the oil-rich state after the election, EFECHA GOLD reports

Although the official campaign season for the 2027 general election is yet to begin, political activities in Delta State are already gathering momentum, with parties strengthening their structures, mobilising supporters and positioning for what is expected to be a fiercely contested governorship race.

But beyond the familiar campaign promises on roads, jobs, education, healthcare and security, several factors could determine who emerges victorious in 2027. Grassroots support, zoning, candidate popularity, political alliances, voter awareness, party cohesion and the credibility of the electoral process are increasingly shaping the contest.

As Labour Party and Accord Party outline their strategies, while other major parties remain largely silent on their plans, political analysts say the race may ultimately be decided by which candidates can translate political mobilisation into genuine voter confidence and offer credible answers to the challenges facing the people of Delta State.

For many Delta people, the issues remain familiar: poor roads, unemployment, struggling schools, inadequate healthcare, insecurity and the rising cost of living. The question, however, is: will political parties offer credible solutions to these challenges or simply recycle familiar campaign promises?

Interviews with leaders of the Labour Party and Accord Party, as well as political analyst Dr Ejovi Austin of Dennis Osadebay University, indicate that the road to the 2027 election is already taking shape.

LP banks on grassroots support

The Delta State Chairman of the Labour Party, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, said the party had completed the necessary preparations ahead of the commencement of the 2027 campaigns.

He said the party was focused on strengthening its structures across the state and ensuring that it had agents in place at polling units and other locations where elections would be conducted.

“We have fulfilled everything expected of us. We are getting ready for the elections. We are putting our structures in place and making sure we have agents across the state,” he said.

Ezeagwu said the Labour Party planned to campaign across all 25 local government areas of Delta State as part of efforts to reach voters at the grassroots.

“We are going round the entire state because we want to reach everybody,” he said.

Rather than concentrating on specific voting blocs, Ezeagwu said the party would seek the support of all eligible voters across the state.

“We are participating fully in the 2027 elections, and we are looking forward to winning every election we contest.”

On campaign financing, he said the party would rely largely on donations from supporters rather than a single wealthy sponsor.

“Our elections have always been financed by people who believe in what we stand for. We don’t depend on one individual, so nobody owns the party.”

Ezeagwu identified the party’s acceptance among ordinary Nigerians as one of its major strengths.

“People know us. The Labour Party belongs to the masses. We believe that with the support of the people, we will achieve our objectives.”

He said the party’s campaign would focus on the everyday challenges confronting Deltans, particularly poor infrastructure and the state of public education.

Ezeagwu lamented the condition of some public schools, where pupils allegedly sit on bare floors and damaged classrooms remain unrepaired despite Delta’s status as an oil-producing state.

“In an oil-rich state like Delta, our schools should be properly equipped. Children should study in a conducive environment. Yet, some schools still have no roofs, while many communities have inaccessible roads.”

He said these challenges would form a major part of the party’s campaign message ahead of the election.

Asked why Delta people should support Labour Party candidates, Ezeagwu said the party’s grassroots presence gave it a better understanding of the needs of communities across the state.

“We won’t impose projects on the people. We will carry out projects based on what communities actually need.”

Accord promises issue-based campaign

The governorship candidate and Delta State Chairman of the Accord Party, Fred Obi, also expressed confidence in the party’s preparedness for the 2027 election, dismissing suggestions of internal divisions following its primary.

“There are no post-primary divisions in Accord. We are united, disciplined and well organised. Our leadership follows the party constitution, and every member is committed to building a stronger party and winning the election.”

Obi said mobilisation was the responsibility of every party member, adding that the party had established a Contact and Mobilisation Directorate to coordinate activities across the state.

While declining to disclose details of the party’s campaign strategy, he said Deltans should expect an issue-based, people-centred and grassroots-driven campaign.

“We are contesting to govern Delta State, so our focus is on earning the support of voters across the state.”

He confirmed that the party had constituted its Campaign Council, adding that its full membership would be unveiled after the Independent National Electoral Commission publishes the final list of candidates.

Obi said the Accord Party would campaign across all 25 local government areas, with direct engagement with residents forming a key part of its mobilisation strategy.

“We seek to govern the entire state. We want to engage directly with residents, understand their concerns and present practical solutions.”

The Accord candidate said the party would seek the support of all segments of the population, including youths, women, professionals, artisans, traders, farmers and senior citizens.

He added that social media would complement the party’s grassroots mobilisation efforts by providing a platform to engage voters and explain its manifesto.

On campaign financing, Obi said the party would comply fully with the Electoral Act, relying on legitimate donations from members and supporters.

“Our greatest strength lies in the quality of our candidates, the strength of our manifesto and the confidence Delta people have in our vision.”

He said good governance, economic revitalisation, job creation, education, healthcare, security, infrastructure and prudent management of public resources would form the core of the party’s campaign.

“Delta people deserve competent, transparent and accountable leadership that puts the people first.”

Expert predicts defining election

Political scientist and Senior Lecturer at Dennis Osadebay University, Dr Ejovi Austin, believes the 2027 general election could become one of the most significant elections in Nigeria’s democratic history, as growing political competition and voter awareness reshape the country’s electoral landscape.

Austin said Nigeria’s political environment had changed considerably, with the dominance once enjoyed by the Peoples Democratic Party giving way to a more competitive multi-party landscape.

“For many years, the PDP was the only party with a truly national outlook, but the political landscape has become far more competitive.”

He said improvements in the electronic transmission and publication of election results could further enhance transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.

“If results are uploaded and visible to everyone, it becomes much more difficult to manipulate them. If people are allowed to vote freely, the outcome should reflect the genuine will of the electorate.”

While acknowledging concerns over manual transmission in areas affected by network challenges, Austin said ongoing improvements in the electoral process could strengthen the credibility of future elections.

He, however, noted that internal crises remained a major challenge for many political parties, with disputes over tickets, defections and legal battles continuing to reshape political alliances ahead of 2027.

“Disagreements over party tickets, defections and legal disputes are reshaping political alliances ahead of the election.”

Austin also linked the growing political consciousness among Nigerians to worsening economic conditions, saying voters were increasingly demanding accountability from those seeking public office.

“People are demanding accountability. Many now want leaders who will genuinely improve their lives instead of making promises during campaigns.”

He argued that incumbency could no longer be regarded as an automatic pathway to electoral victory, noting that even influential politicians had struggled to deliver victories for candidates they supported.

“We have seen influential politicians fail to deliver victories for their preferred candidates. Ultimately, voters decide.”

On the Delta governorship contest, Austin described the race as “too close to call,” saying several factors, including candidate popularity, grassroots support, zoning and political alliances, could determine the outcome.

“Some politicians have built goodwill through philanthropy and community development, while zoning remains an important consideration in Delta politics.”

He also attributed the increasing number of defections to what he described as the growing perception of political parties as vehicles for political ambition rather than ideologically driven organisations.

Despite the challenges, Austin expressed optimism that a transparent election, supported by effective electronic transmission and publication of results, could deepen democratic practice in Nigeria.

APC, PDP, NDC yet to unveil strategies

Efforts to obtain the campaign strategies of other major political parties in Delta State were unsuccessful.

When contacted, the Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, said he was unavailable due to a tight schedule.

Similarly, the Delta State Chairman of the PDP, Dr Peter Mrakpor (SAN), said he was in Abuja and could not grant an interview by telephone, promising to respond after returning to the state.

The Delta State Chairman of the New Nigeria Democratic Congress also said he would respond when he had the opportunity.

Road to 2027

Although the official campaign period has yet to begin, political parties in Delta State are already positioning themselves for what promises to be a fiercely contested 2027 governorship election.

The Labour Party says it will lean on grassroots support, with education and infrastructure expected to feature prominently in its campaign message. The Accord Party, meanwhile, is banking on internal unity, issue-based politics and statewide mobilisation. Political observers point to other potentially decisive factors, including the use of technology in elections, voter awareness, zoning, political alliances and the credibility of candidates.

For Delta people, the months ahead will provide an opportunity to look beyond campaign rhetoric and scrutinise the track records, competence, credibility and vision of those seeking to govern the state.

As political activities gather momentum, the 2027 governorship election is shaping up to be more than a contest for political power. It could become a referendum on leadership, accountability and the direction in which Deltans want their state to move.

Efecha Gold

Punch Nigeria Ltd