Tinubu | file

By Punch Editorial Board

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is walking the talk to boost the welfare of Nigeria’s military personnel. On Tuesday, the administration raised the salaries of the Armed Forces between 30 per cent and 80 per cent. This is a major enhancement, but beyond the increments, the government should make the economy better.

This is the second enhancement of the military’s salaries within the past month.

At 80 per cent, soldiers will bank the highest increment when the new pay structure begins in September. Warrant officers up to the rank of colonel will get a 50 per cent; brigadier generals and above will net a 30 per cent increment.

According to the Presidency, this will raise the annual pay of the military personnel, reckoned at about 250,000, from N664 billion to N960 billion. The government should make a supplementary budget to cover the difference.

As expected, the reform was well received in military and political circles. The central theme is that it will boost the flagging morale of troops. Troops are involved in Joint Task Force operations in 33 states of the federation, as insecurity escalates.

SBM Intelligence, a security organisation, tracked 5,091 deaths from violence in the second quarter. Violence, including kidnapping for ransom, is raging in many parts of the country. SBM reported 304 deaths of security personnel in the quarter, with the worst casualty figure recorded in Borno State.

Before Tinubu, Nigeria could be said to have placed scant value on national security and on the lives of the men and women who defend it, as reflected in the miserly salaries paid to Nigerian soldiers. In one word, it was demeaning.

Beyond defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity, the military is simultaneously battling Islamist insurgents and bandits in the North, violent Fulani herdsmen in the North-Central, and oil thieves in the Niger Delta. Yet, until recently, a Nigerian soldier earned just N49,000 monthly before the Federal Government raised the baseline salary to N100,000.

Even at N100,000, the pay remained grossly inadequate.

A tabulation by Daily Trust, based on the National Bureau of Statistics’ Healthy Diet report, showed that feeding one adult costs N1,589 daily. At that rate, a soldier’s monthly salary of N100,000 would be exhausted on food alone in just 21 days.

For a soldier with a family of four, N100,000 can barely cover weekly feeding expenses, let alone education, healthcare, rent, transportation and other household obligations. The reality is one of constant financial distress for those entrusted with protecting the country.

This glaring mismatch between Nigeria’s huge defence spending and the miserable welfare of its troops is both paradoxical and counterproductive. A country cannot invest massively in weapons while neglecting the people expected to wield them.

Nigeria allocated N5.41 trillion to the combined defence and security sector in the 2026 budget, up sharply from N3.10 trillion in 2025. It has also spent at least N75 billion on arms, ammunition, and major military hardware, as tracked in national expenditures between 2023 and early 2026, alongside substantial acquisitions from the United States.

Yet the ordinary soldier remains underpaid.

Unable to survive on official earnings, some soldiers resort to menial jobs and unofficial escort duties to supplement their income. Such desperate measures expose them to compromise and undermine military professionalism.

Soldiers are fathers, mothers and breadwinners. They surrender many personal freedoms, endure prolonged separation from their families, and daily risk death in defence of the country. Such sacrifice deserves competitive salaries, decent living conditions and comprehensive welfare, not peanuts.

A poorly paid soldier cannot reasonably be expected to perform optimally on the battlefield.

The risks they face are far from theoretical. In August 2022, The PUNCH reported that insurgents had killed 750 soldiers. Between January and April 2026 alone, insurgents reportedly attacked 15 military bases in Borno and Yobe states.

Since 2009, Nigeria has lost scores of security personnel, including generals, to tactical ambushes, gun battles, improvised explosive device attacks and kidnappings, particularly in the North-East.

Twelve generals have reportedly been kidnapped and eight killed, while many other senior officers have also suffered fatalities and abductions.

Countries that value their armed forces demonstrate it in both words and deeds. As President of the United States, Barack Obama regularly reached out to troops on active duty through phone calls, visits to military bases and video messages to boost morale and express the country’s gratitude.

The United States also backs such appreciation with tangible remuneration. Recruits reportedly receive a basic monthly salary of about $2,226, in addition to combat hazard pay ranging from $225 to $675 for deployment in active war zones. That is how a nation rewards those who risk their lives.

The disparity between Nigeria’s N100,000 monthly salary and military pay in many African countries is equally striking.

A recruit in The Gambia reportedly earns the equivalent of N195,910 monthly. In South Africa, a private receives between R8,500 and R12,000, equivalent to about N715,607. A recruit in Togo earns about 3.83 million CFA annually, translating to about N767,564 monthly, while privates and corporals in Kenya earn between KSh19,941 and KSh70,000 monthly, equivalent to about N212,908, according to Daily Trust.

The plight of Nigerian soldiers extends beyond poor remuneration. Corruption has also deprived them of resources meant for their welfare and operational effectiveness. In 2015, former Chief of Air Staff Alex Badeh was arraigned by the EFCC for allegedly laundering N3.9 billion belonging to the Nigerian Air Force.

Against this backdrop, the Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, had assured that “very soon, Mr President will announce another salary increase for our men.” His statement is now a reality.

Such a review had become really imperative. Inflation has severely eroded the value of the N70,000 national minimum wage approved in July 2024.

After this, soldiers’ salaries should therefore be reviewed periodically to reflect prevailing economic realities rather than remain static while living costs spiral.

It is equally disturbing that insurgents are often better equipped than the troops confronting them.

So, beyond salary increases, the President must ensure that soldiers are supplied with modern equipment, adequate logistics, intelligence support, and continuous training and retraining to enhance operational effectiveness.

One commendable welfare measure is that members of the Armed Forces are exempt from the standard Contributory Pension Scheme. Instead of deducting 8.0 per cent from their salaries, the Federal Government bears the entire 18 per cent pension contribution.

With the enhanced pay, soldiers can look forward to a better life in retirement.

The President should ensure that soldiers attached to civilians are withdrawn and redeployed to their statutory military responsibilities after receiving appropriate training for seamless absorption into operational units.

On July 23, President Bola Tinubu took the bold step of establishing four new army divisions and approving the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel. This is a good move. The new salary structure will attract more intakes who had been cautious about the poor welfare in the military.

The recruitment should be well coordinated and transparent to deter infiltration by terrorists who might be pretending that they are good citizens but have an ulterior motive.

However, numerical expansion alone will not strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture. A larger military will make little difference unless the troops are adequately paid, properly equipped and sufficiently motivated to undertake the arduous task of defending the country.

Punch Editorial Board