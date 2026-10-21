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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
5d

Your 'when they feel they need them' line stopped me. In my pharmacy, I see that statistic as a refill gap: the patient whose 30-day supply quietly lasts six weeks. Nobody can feel 160/100 — hypertension gives no signal to listen to, so the body can't be the monitor. That's why the WHO HEARTS protocol moves refills and BP checks into the same hands: the counter where you pick up pills becomes the feedback loop your body never gave you. Should a BP check be routine at every antihypertensive refill, the way we check inhaler technique — or would that be overreach?

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