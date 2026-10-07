Samuel Daniel

Analyst

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani has identified Milsat, a Nigerian startup founded by Taslim Saluadeen and Adedamola Baderinwa, as the company behind the technology powering the country’s new National Digital Postcode system.

He disclosed this on Tuesday in a post on X following the October 1 launch of the new postcode system.

Tijani also acknowledged the contributions of Meeds Network Limited and the National Population Commission to the project.

Milsat developed National Digital Postcode technology

According to Tijani, Milsat moved from delivering a pilot project in 2023 to developing the technology for the national postcode system.

He said the company’s work demonstrates the ability of Nigerian technology firms to develop infrastructure for local needs and subsequently take their expertise to international markets.

“From delivering a pilot in 2023 to building a national system, Milsat demonstrates the depth of Nigerian technical capability and our ability to create infrastructure that improves public services, supports businesses and opens up economic opportunities,” Tijani said.

Tijani said the company’s work has also involved using geospatial technology to support public-sector projects in Nigeria and deploying its expertise beyond the country.

Milsat mapped 65 million properties for digital census

Tijani disclosed that Milsat’s work extends beyond the postcode system.

He revealed that the company supported the National Population Commission in mapping more than 65 million properties in preparation for Nigeria’s first digital census.

He added that Milsat has deployed enumeration area demarcation technology in Sierra Leone.

“Milsat supported the National Population Commission’s mapping of more than 65 million properties in preparation for Nigeria’s first digital census, and has deployed enumeration area demarcation technology in Sierra Leone,” the minister said.

Other organisations supported the project

Apart from Milsat, Tijani also acknowledged the roles played by NIPOST, Meeds Network Limited and the National Population Commission in the project.

“Appreciation to NIPOST, Meeds Network Limited and the National Population Commission for their roles in this journey,” the minister wrote.

Tijani said the development of the National Digital Postcode reflects the kind of ambition he wants to see from Nigerian companies.

How Nigeria’s digital postcode system evolved

The development of Nigeria’s digital postcode system followed several steps before its national launch.

Nairametrics reported in March 2026 that the Federal Executive Council approved the implementation of Nigeria’s GIS-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system as part of efforts to modernise the country’s addressing framework.

By June, the Federal Government had announced that the digital postcode system would be launched in October, with the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani saying the system was expected to improve addressing and support digital services.

In August, the Federal Government moved to coordinate agencies including the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) around the development of a national digital address system.

The Federal Government subsequently launched the National Digital Postcode system on October 1, 2026, with NIPOST operating the platform.

The system assigns an 11-character digital postcode to addressable buildings and is designed to support services including deliveries, emergency response, public service delivery and e-commerce.

Nairametrics.