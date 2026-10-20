File: The National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

By

Peter Dada

The National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has died at the age of 100.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, confirmed his death in a statement he personally issued on Tuesday.

The statement read, “With a heavy heart but with total submission to the will of God, I announce the passing of our revered elder statesman, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, who departed this world at the glorious age of 100.

“Pa Fasoranti was a patriarch, a beacon of wisdom, integrity and selfless service whose century-long life was marked by uncommon commitment to the development of our dear State, Yorubaland and Nigeria at large.

“His counsel, fatherly guidance and principled stand on issues of justice and good governance will be sorely missed. He lived a fulfilled life and left indelible footprints of honour and legacy for generations to come.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ondo State, I commiserate with the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure Kingdom and the entire State over this great loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Details later…

Punch Nigeria Limited